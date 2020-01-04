BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije had 20 points and nine rebounds and Martha Kuderer added 19 points as Montana State ran past Southern Utah 91-65 on Saturday in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball at Worthington Arena.
With the victory, the Bobcats improved to 8-5 overall and remained perfect at 4-0 in league play.
Kuderer made all seven of her field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, while Freije hit 7 of 10 from the floor. Darian White scored 13 points and fellow MSU guard Oliana Squires added 11.
Squires became the 24th member of Montana State’s 1,000-point club. The senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, now has 1,007 career points.
Freije, who transferred to MSU from North Dakota, also eclipsed 1,000 career points.
“It’s a special feat,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a Montana State press release. “It shows kids impacting a program for multiple years and their scoring ability. And, to have two kids on the same team is really unusual and it’s rare.
“They’re both powerful scorers in different ways. They both have some special game and it was fun to see both of them achieve the mark.”
Madelyn Eaton led Southern Utah (7-5, 1-2 Big Sky) with 13 points. Rebecca Cardenas and Harley Hansen each added 12.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Bobcats scored 91 points. On Thursday, MSU cruised to a 91-58 victory over Northern Colorado.
In its four Big Sky wins, Montana State’s margin of victory is 26 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.