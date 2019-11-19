FARMINGTON, Utah — After guiding Montana State to three wins and a tournament title at UNC Greensboro’s Spartan Invitational, senior guard Harald Frey has been named the Big Sky Conference men's basketball player of the week.
Frey averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals in wins over Appalachian State, UNC Greensboro and Tennessee Tech.
The highlight of the week for the Oslo, Norway, native was his buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyond half court to propel Montana State to a 67-66 victory over UNC Greensboro. Frey’s shot was featured as the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Saturday. The Bobcats became just the third team to win at UNCG in the last three seasons.
NOTHING BEATS A HALF-COURT BUZZER-BEATER FOR THE WIN 😤 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0K2m8NLZJu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019
Frey opened the week with a team-high 16 points — 10 in the second half — in a 59-56 victory over Appalachian State on Friday. He also added six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 38 minutes.
In the win over UNCG, Frey totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while playing all 40 minutes.
He closed the week with a 12-point performance in a 52-39 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday that also included five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of court time.
Frey shot 40 percent (12-of-30) from the field on the week including a 38 percent clip (6-of-16) from behind the arc while shooting 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.
