Two former Montana State women’s basketball standouts have signed professional contracts to play in Sweden this fall. Fallyn Freije, the 2019-20 Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player, inked with Mark Basketball Club of Kinna, Sweden, while Claire Lundberg, the 2018-19 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, signed with Wetterbygden Basketball Club of Jonkoping, Sweden.
“This is really exciting, and I am thrilled for both Fallyn and Claire’s professional opportunities,” said MSU and 2020 Big Sky Coach of the Year, Tricia Binford. “These professional teams not only got talented basketball players but fantastic, high character representatives for their programs.
“Both Claire and Fallyn have worked hard for this opportunity, have put in thousands of hours perfecting their craft and have great futures ahead in the professional game,” Binford added. “They both have tremendous work ethic and are committed to the game.”
In her only season in the Blue and Gold, Freije led the Bobcats to a 25-6 overall record and a Big Sky best 19-1 league ledger. In addition, the Bobcats finished the season on a 17-game winning streak. For her efforts, Freije garnered Big Sky MVP accolades and was named First-Team All-Big Sky.
“I am so very thankful and grateful to continue my basketball career in Sweden,” Freije said. “I have wanted to play professionally since I was young, so for it to be that chapter of my life right now makes me very excited. I look forward to traveling and exploring Sweden and Europe while playing the game I love.”
Freije completed the 2019-20 season averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.7% from the field and 80.6% from the line. Prior to MSU, Freije played three seasons at North Dakota where she as an all-league performer.
“We are very happy to have Fallyn here with Mark Basket,” said Assistant Coach Fredrik Almqvist. “We have been looking for a long time for our third American player, and we have been trying to find a tough player who grabs a lot of rebounds, and who can play defense all over the entire court. In Fallyn, we will have this, plus she scores a lot and loves to compete.”
Lundberg, a graduate of Anoka (Minn.) High School, also played just one season for the Bobcats. The transfer from Seton Hall averaged 17 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, before being sidelined with a knee injury after playing in 21 games.
“I chose to play for Wetterbygden after talking to Coach Patel and hearing his vision for the season,” Lundberg said. “He was clear on my role within the team and set the tone for the season. I’m excited to live in Sweden and experience all it has to offer.”
A smooth shooter, the 6-1 forward connected on 51 three-pointers, hitting at a 39.2% clip from long distance as a senior. Lundberg also recorded seven games scoring 20 or more points. She notched a season-high 28 points in MSU’s win over Delaware.
“We’re really excited for Claire to be joining the Sparks,” said Head Coach Krumesh Patel of Wetterbygden. “She is a tremendous person coming off a solid college career. I think she’s going to be good for us; her ability to stretch the floor and score will be something exciting to see. Her length and size give us great versatility. Players I have seen from MK Sports and Entertainment LLC in the past have been great, so I know Claire will be a talented addition to our club.”
Both Freije and Lundberg use the same agent, Matthew C. Krejci, Esq., of MK Sports and Entertainment LLC of Dublin, Ohio.
