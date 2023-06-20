This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast features an interview with former Montana State and NFL linebacker Dane Fletcher.

406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores gives a podcast schedule update (1:49) and discusses some recent MSU and Montana Grizzly news (2:55) before playing his conversation with Fletcher, who will be speaking at Montana Football Hall of Fame's Speak Up Symposium on Mental Health this Saturday in Billings (11:59).