BOZEMAN — One day after he retired, Bill Kollar was announced as a 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Montana State retired Kollar’s No. 77 after his standout career as a defensive lineman for the Bobcats in the 1970s. He remains the only MSU player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he just wrapped up a decades-long NFL coaching career, most recently as the Denver Broncos’ defensive line coach.
Kollar, 70, talked to reporters about his induction, retirement, playing for the late MSU legend Sonny Holland and more on Tuesday over Zoom.
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: How would you sum up the last couple of days and your feelings about getting into the Hall of Fame?
BK: I just found out yesterday afternoon. (MSU athletic director) Leon Costello ended up giving me a call and left me a message. With a chance to be (inducted) the last couple of years and wasn't selected into it, I thought I just had another chance. So I called him, and he said, ‘No, you've been elected into it.’ So I was obviously very excited. Really, really happy for it.
Obviously I played back in the 70s. All the teammates, Coach Holland and Coach (Sonny) Lubick, all the guys, this is sort of for everybody.
Q: Take us back to 1973, when you were a senior at Montana State and played in the Senior Bowl. That’s now 50 full years, so a life of football for you. How has the game changed, and how have you sort of seen it evolve over the last 50 years?
BK: It definitely has changed. Obviously, the money’s so great now, it's really unbelievable. Players are making so much. Back then, you played and it just sort of helped you out a little bit with your life going forward, whereas now players play a few years, get a good contract and obviously they're set for life and their family’s set for life. So it's really a big difference now than it used to be.
But like you said, that year back in ‘74, I played in the East-West Shrine game and then played in the Senior Bowl, and it was just unbelievable. All the professional coaches that were down there at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and then getting a chance to play with all the All-Americans and everything, it was a really enjoyable situation. I was lucky enough to end up winning the MVP in the game, which was just unbelievable.
Q: It seems like a sort of a perfect moment for you too, right? You retire from the NFL. JJ Watt, a guy who you have been tied closely with because you're tied with the Texans, he retired. Sonny Holland passed away this last year. So it sort of seems like your life is coming full circle these last couple of weeks.
BK: Right. It definitely does. Like you said with Coach Holland passing, I saw him last year and he was definitely in pretty tough shape. And I’ve kept in contact with Watt over the years. I coached him his first four years in the league (with the Houston Texans), and then he played eight more and just retired.
Football’s been really good for me and my family and everybody else associated with it. Really happy I was able to make it as long as I have and have the career that I did.
Q: Have you considered the way your decision to come from Warren, Ohio, to Montana State some 50-plus years ago sort of impacted and set the stage for the rest of your life?
BK: There's no doubt about it. My dad, he was a steel worker back in Warren, Ohio. Had the chance to go to Montana State, and he wanted me to get out of the area. I could have gone to Youngstown State or Kent State, schools around there. He wanted me to get out, away. It was sort of a depressed area back then, so I ended up going to Montana State, and obviously it changed my life forever. I've never regretted it one second. With the people out there and fans and backers and everything, you can't beat it. It definitely turned out to be the best decision I ever made, other than getting married to my wife. [laughs]
Q: Now that you're retired and you’ve got a little more time on your hands, do you plan on making any visits back to Bozeman, maybe talking to the team at all?
BK: Definitely. I've done that a couple other times before. I told Coach (Brent Vigen) yesterday, — he texted me, congratulated me and stuff — I said, “Hey, since I’m retired now, if you need any help with pass rush or whatever, I'm going to have a lot of free time now, so I would definitely be interested in helping out you now and then.”
Q: What would it mean for you to be able to come back and help out with the team?
BK: To me, once you're a Bobcat, you're always a Bobcat. You keep in touch with all the guys that you end up playing with. I have friends from up there that, when we went to school together, I’d go back to Fairfield, Montana. I was really good friends with Russ Allen, and we’d go hunting back at his ranch and stuff. Obviously, Mark Fellows, I ended up coaching him one year. He's back there. I got to see him at one of the games this year.
It was just tremendous to get a chance to see these guys and sort of renew acquaintances and stuff because, when you haven't seen guys for 30 or 40 years, it makes a hell of a difference. Some of us look a little bit different than we did back then. But I really enjoy it and really look forward to it.
Q: What's kind of the plan after this, other than just maybe coming to Montana State every once in a while? Are you going to set up shop someplace? What are you going to do with all this extra time?
BK: We're going to stay right in Denver. When I came out here eight years ago, we were going to move to Arizona when I retired. Then with my grandkids — I've got two grandsons here, 8 and 11 years old in Denver — we decided that we'll just retire here. I'll help them with their sports. I stay pretty active with them in school and stuff. And then do a lot of traveling. I've got the three granddaughters out in San Francisco, and we’ll visit them a bunch. And I like to play a bunch of golf.
Q: To end your career at the same time (as Watt), what are your thoughts on that?
BK: I had decided last year at the end of the season that this was going to be my last year. JJ obviously had an unbelievable career. I'm sure he'll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.
He had a tremendous year this year. He had 12 ½ sacks. He was, like, sixth in the league in sacks this year, which is unbelievable, especially for his age and stuff. We played them with about three or four weeks left, and he had three sacks in the game, and I told him, “It looks like you’ve got a couple of years left.” He said, “Nope, this is it.” Then he came out a couple of weeks later and announced it to the public.
But it's sort of neat. I've stayed in contact with him the whole time since I was done coaching him. Just a tremendous person.
Q: How do you think Montana State impacted the way that you coach? What did you learn at Montana State that maybe you put in those 40-plus years of coaching?
BK: I think what happens — since we weren't, say, Ohio State, USC, Alabama — the players that we had out there were guys that ended up working their butt off all the time. They didn't have anything given to them. I think we had a great work ethic out there in Bozeman. Obviously, my first year there Tom Parac was the head coach, and then Sonny Holland took over. Both of them did a tremendous job, and that was the biggest thing.
You can still see it in the players now. I ended up seeing a couple of games this year. As hard as they play, and you can see them when they're out on the field, they enjoy playing. Sometimes you'll see players and it's almost like they're always complaining and whining. You see those guys out there, and man, they do a heck of a job. The coaching staff’s done a tremendous job with those guys.
I was able to go to one of the playoff games. I went to the first game of the season, and I also went to the game that was in Northern Colorado, in Greeley, this year. It was really enjoyable to watch those guys play.
Q: Coaching (Broncos linebacker) Alex Singleton, or having him on your team, another Bobcat, how cool was that this year?
BK: I’m going to tell you what: this guy is an unbelievable player. I'm telling you. In fact, he might have set the Denver Broncos record for tackles for a linebacker this year. And the thing is, he only played about 65% of the snaps because sometimes the linebacker isn't in there in nickel situations and stuff. There was one game earlier in the year where he had 19 solo tackles in the game, which is the second most ever in the NFL.
This guy is a great person, a hell of a player. Again, because I'm going to be a Denver Bronco fan, I'm hoping — because he only had a one year contract, so his contract’s up — they get him signed back and he's got another two or three years here because the guy is a great guy and a hell of a player. The Bobcats were in really good hands when he was up there playing.
Q: Any memories that you haven't mentioned, or any ones that really stand out that you want to mention, from your playing days?
BK: Way back then, Leon Potkay, he came from Warren with me. He was at the other school. He was at Warren Western Reserve. I was at Warren Harding. But obviously we went out there (to MSU) and became teammates and became good friends. Then Jim Boyle came the next year. He came from Niles, Ohio, which was a great program there. He played with me and Leon for three years. Made friendships like that.
Q: You mentioned Sonny Holland. What have been your thoughts on seeing the reception for his life, and any other thoughts on playing for him?
BK: Obviously he was a great guy. Everybody loved him. You couldn’t help but love him. He’d get that chew — get some of that Copenhagen or Skoal out — he'd get a little buzz and he'd be going nuts in practice and stuff. Being from Butte, obviously everybody from Butte is just tougher and heck because you’ve got to be. Who the heck wants to live in Butte? Just kidding.
But really, he was just tough as nails, and that's the way the team ended up playing. Like I said, everybody loved him. He had a great backing. They’ve got the Holland Zone in the stadium. You have the statue down by the new facility and everything. It was just great. Everybody obviously hated to see him pass away, but that's how it goes.
Q: We've talked about Sonny, but that coaching staff that you played for was amazingly accomplished with Sonny Lubick, Cliff Hysell, Don Christensen, who passed away recently. Could you give some thoughts about the staff as a whole and the coaching you received at Montana State?
BK: Back then 50 years ago, maybe the players that were playing at the (Division) I-AA level weren’t getting this top notch coaching as we did. It was just like we were playing at Ohio State, USC, whatever. Those guys did a tremendous job. And the funny thing is, obviously when I was there, you said, “Hey, man, we're getting a good job by the coaches,” but then as it went and then when I went and played in the NFL, you roll right in there and you're right on the other level with those guys because you had the top notch coaching all along when you were in college.
Then obviously it ended up helping me out when I got into coaching. I played for (defensive coordinator/D-line coach) Abe Gibron in Tampa for six years, and he did a tremendous job. You just picked up little things from certain coaches and all that kind of stuff, and that sort of ends up becoming your style.
Q: Brad Daws mentioned the rough and tumble steel mill mentality of the Ohio guys, and Montana State really built its program way back in the 50s on Ohio and Pennsylvania guys. So I'm wondering if you could just comment on coming from Ohio, the importance of the game of football in your home area and how that blended into the environment here at Montana State?
BK: I was from Warren, Ohio, and back then what it ended up turning out to be, it was steel mills. It was blue collar, hard working individuals that we ended up having there, and what would end up happening, because you had the mix of the Montana kids, like I said, from Butte and (elsewhere). You know how it is: those suckers out on those ranches, working on those ranches, those guys are tougher than nails. You’ve got to be when those doggone cows and everything's kicking the crap out you know. So we had a group of guys there that were really tough, and it carried over onto the football field. Everybody ended up loving it.
When you're playing football, it's not an easy sport. You’ve got to love it, and that's how we were. Coach Holland, Coach Erickson, Coach Lubick, all those guys really instilled (toughness) and really took us forward.
I was there with Dennis Erickson one year. My freshman year, he was our freshman coach, believe it or not. He did a heck of a job there too.
