BOZEMAN — Max Kimball tore his left ACL as a junior at Billings West. He tore his right ACL in his first fall football camp at Montana State. He tore the right knee ligament again in his first spring camp.

Kimball, a defensive back who joined the Bobcats as a preferred walk-on last year, underwent successful surgery on April 24 and has been walking for about four days, he said. But he doesn’t have football in mind as he goes through physical therapy. As soon as he tore his ACL on April 11, he decided to retire from the sport.

Kimball, the son of former MSU safety Brad Kimball, talked to 406mtsports.com on Monday afternoon about why he called it quits and how he envisions life after football.

NOTE: This Q&A has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

406: This (injury) was bad enough that you had to quit football?

MK: Not this specific injury, just a combination of all three. It was showing my knees just aren't ready for it, aren’t built for lasting in the college football world. My body was tired of it. Three surgeries in four years, three years, is tough to try to come back from.

406: How'd you get the injury each time? What was the play or the circumstance?

MK: They were all non-contact injuries. My first one I was running out to make a block, and as I was jogging out, I tore my left ACL and lateral meniscus. The second one, I was going to make a tackle in, like, an avoidance drill, and (I suffered) a hyperextension because I kind of got juked out. That tore my ACL. And then the last one, I was really just coming down on the edge and didn't hit anybody. Just the deceleration re-tore it, I guess.

406: Before that, did it feel like, “OK, maybe I can finally get my college career going”?

MK: For sure. The training staff did a really good job. I personally think this recovery, my second recovery, my knee felt 10 times better than my first. The PT staff, (MSU head athletic trainer) Rob (Higgs) and all of them did an amazing job bringing me back. I felt zero soreness ever after going through all those practices, which was very validating, and they didn't allow me to push myself further than I was capable of. I think it was just more of a freak thing. I felt good the whole time. Just unlucky.

406: How devastating was this last one?

MK: It was hard, but I kind of put it in my head that if I ever had another injury like that, I'd call it, so I was more accepting towards it, almost.

Everybody around me was very charismatic and handled it greatly and very professionally. They still are now taking care of my rehab, even though I'm not on the team. They're holding up their end very well — I'm off to go do PT at the facility right now — and I think the teammates around make the transition to medically retire a whole lot easier because of how accepting they are and how understanding.

406: The mental toll of having to go through the rehab and then the uncertainty of, “Is it even going to pay off? Am I going to stay healthy? Am I going to be good enough to play any meaningful minutes for the team?” Was that kind of going through your head?

MK: Yeah. It’s hard. The recovery is a brutal process. I will say, this recovery flew by a lot more (than the previous two). The training staff here and the PTs, I’d walk in and they’d crack a joke to me right away, and it automatically started me on a positive note. (A physical therapist would) be bending me, getting my motion back, going through the painful process of it, and he's given me sports trivia to take my mind off of it. It was very well done.

406: Football’s such a physical, painful sport, and as much as you obviously loved it and as fun as it can be, going through that many injuries has got to just be physically painful, right?

MK: The lucky part is, the actual tear of the ACL isn't all that painful. It's more the mental toll of, right as it happens you're looking at six to nine months automatically, if not more. And with the second recovery, it's going to be even longer. I’d automatically miss time in the season and all that again, back to back. I just didn’t think it was worth it.

406: It’d probably be impossible to not have that in the back of your mind, like, “Will this be the day I tear it again?”

MK: Yeah. I didn't have much of that issue until I tore one for the second time. I knew I was susceptible to ACLs, just in general, through family history. Now, I wouldn't have had the confidence to come back and be like, “Oh, it won't tear again.”

406: Do you feel snakebit at all? Like, “Why me?” or, “Why was I dealt this hand?”

MK: I did a little bit, but I've always tried to keep the attitude of, “Sitting there feeling sorry for yourself doesn't help anything.” You’ve got to look at all the positives. I still get to say that I played for Montana State, which was my dream when I was younger. I still get to live a summer. I still get to walk. There's a whole lot of worse things than a few ACL surgeries that a person can go through in life, so I just always try to keep that positive mindset. I believe that’s the only way to look at it or else you're going to dig yourself into a hole and not be able to get out.

406: What's what's next for you now? Where are you shifting your focus?

MK: I’m going to try to work heavily in school, maybe explore that a bit, see some new places, go and really just try to find the career path that's right for me.

406: What are you majoring in right now?

MK: I am kinesiology, but switching over to business accounting for this next semester. Try that out, see how I like it, and I'm going to be shadowing some different jobs this summer to try to find out where I fit.