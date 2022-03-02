BOZEMAN — Casey Bauman announced his entrance into the transfer portal the same day Tucker Rovig announced his new job.
The timing was coincidental, and fitting. Both are tall, right-handed quarterbacks with strong arms who spent the previous four years at Montana State, where they became close friends. Bauman began the 2019 football season as MSU’s starter and was replaced by Rovig after three games. Both stuck around through the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, even after the Bobcats added touted transfer QB Matthew McKay.
McKay started all 11 regular season games for MSU in 2021, then entered the portal and left the team after he was replaced by freshman Tommy Mellott (McKay is now at Elon). Despite being passed over and — in Bauman’s case — dealing with a significant injury, Bauman and Rovig stayed with the Cats through their Football Championship Subdivision title loss to North Dakota State.
While the 6-foot-5 Rovig is skipping his final year of eligibility to be a graduate assistant at Idaho, the 6-6 Bauman wants to spend his final two eligible seasons on the field. The Washington state native announced his portal decision about seven hours after Rovig made his coaching job public on Tuesday.
Bauman talked to 406mtsports.com over the phone Wednesday about the decision to enter the portal and his time at MSU.
NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: First off, what were your main reasons for entering the portal?
CB: There's not one overarching reason. I love this place. I love Montana State University. I love Bozeman. It was extremely hard for me to do this. I'm extremely thankful for Coach (Brent) Vigen and Coach (Taylor) Housewright. They’ve been great. I happened to break my (left) hand last season when we played Cal Poly, and I had to have surgery, which was pretty much season ending. That didn't really help my situation. And then I got a shake at things in 2019, and it didn’t end up going my way. This decision was a hard one, but I just feel like I'm ready to have an opportunity to compete for a job and lead a team.
406: Was some of this job, or I guess a lot of this, decision playing time-based and seeing where you could find a better chance to play?
CB: You could say that. I’ve been here for, what, four years, and I feel like I've been the best teammate I can be and I've been competing. I just feel like I'll be able to compete somewhere else and have an opportunity to compete in a different area. That has nothing to do with this place or the coaches or anything like that. We have no bad blood or anything like that. I love these guys. I love my teammates. I love the coaches. I just think my time has passed me by here.
406: For sure. With Tommy being the quarterback of the future, I’m sure it’s—
CB: 100%. Me and Tommy are very close. He's a superstar, and everyone knows that. We can see that he is a very good football player. I will support him no matter what in anything that he does because I love the guy to death.
406: I saw somebody throw it out there that Idaho could be your destination since Tucker just got hired there. Is that something you’ve thought about? Something that’s in the works, or anything along those lines?
CB: I can't say anything’s in the works. This was a pretty recent decision for me. But I will say that I'm really happy for Tucker. He's one of my great friends, and we've been through a lot together. I don’t know, it would be fun to maybe hang around or play against those guys in some way, shape or form. But I can't say anything towards my future just yet.
406: With 2019 and how that played out, and then both you and Tucker being backups this season, did that help your bond form?
CB: I would say definitely so. Tucker and I have been friends for a long time, and 2019 definitely helped. We were going back and forth — I was the starter, he was the starter — and so we were kind of forced to support each other, and it turned out to be a great friendship. I love that guy to death. At the end of the day, me and him both, our only goal in life’s winning. We wanted to win, and our team was able to do that and we were able to be a part of that, so we're thankful for that. Me and Tucker were able to create a friendship, and that’ll last a long time.
406: Anything else you want to say? Any other moments that stick out from your time at MSU?
CB: I would just say how thankful I am for all of the guys, teammates and the coaching staffs. Making this decision was one of the hardest I've ever had to make. … Something special’s going on there, and I'm pretty confident that they'll have another shot at that championship here pretty soon. So it's tough for me, but I'm thankful for those guys. I'm so thankful for my time there. It was extremely special. That national championship run was one of the best years ever.
