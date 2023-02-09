BOZEMAN — Of the five former Montana State Bobcats in the NFL, Lewis Kidd has flown furthest under the radar.

Alex Singleton has been a pro football player since 2015 and has started at inside linebacker the past few seasons, most recently with the Denver Broncos. Linebacker Troy Andersen and edge rusher Daniel Hardy were both selected in last year’s NFL Draft, by the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and made the team after a highlight-filled preseason.

Saints Cardinals Football

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd runs off the field during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 
Panthers Saints Football

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd prepares for a play against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. 

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments