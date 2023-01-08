BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native.
The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9.
That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. It was the Bobcats’ first game since MSU legend Sonny Holland died on Dec. 3. Holland was a Butte native, just like former MSU starting quarterback Paul Dennehy and current starting QB Tommy Mellott. Dennehy, who led the Sonny Holland-coached Cats to the 1976 Division II title, handed the flag to Mellott that Friday night.
Mellott held the flag high as he ran onto the Bobcat Stadium field a handful of minutes later, and he led MSU to a 55-7, Holland-inspired win.
Dennehy, 65, spoke to 406mtsports.com on Dec. 20 about that meaningful flag handoff and about Holland, who Dennehy and many others refer to as “The Chief” and “The Greatest Bobcat.”
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
406: Describe that moment with Tommy. Who approached you about doing that? How did that all come about?
PD: (MSU assistant athletic director for athletics communications) Bill Lamberty contacted me and said that he'd like to have me take the Montana flag out and hand it over to Tommy. We had done a moment of silence at Coach Holland’s statue that night prior to the game after the team did their “Prowl” into the game and (handed) their flowers (to Holland’s daughters), and then all the previous players that played for Coach Holland wore their leather jackets and had a moment of silence at the statue. It was really a special night for me.
406: Where does that rank (among the moments of) your connection, your kinship with Tommy?
PD: Somebody asked me what Tommy and I have in common. The way he plays the game, I wish I had more in common with him [laughs]. Most of our commonalities are that we're both from Butte. I just admire the way he plays the game, and I admired it even more after watching him in the South Dakota State game (on Dec. 17 in the FCS semifinals) because he got beat up, and not once did he waver and not get up. I was so impressed with that. I'm impressed with him not only as a player, but as a young man. He's just quality.
406: You're saying you didn't run a 4.4 (40-yard dash) in college?
PD: I think that was my 20 time. [laughs]
406: What did you say to him on that flag exchange?
PD: The first thing I said was, “The Chief will be looking down on you guys tonight.” And then I said, “Stay healthy, most importantly. Take care, stay healthy and good luck tonight.” It was really short because it was loud and we didn't get a chance to say an awful lot.
406: Was it emotional at all, thinking about Sonny and that whole night and the magnitude of it?
PD: Yeah, it was emotional for me. After we had a moment of silence out at the statue, everybody gathered around, and it was an emotional time for us all. Then carrying over to the flag, going out and meeting with kids from the university that got us all lined up and everything. It was emotional then passing it on to (Mellott). Being a part of what was happening, it was an emotional night for me.
406: How did you react when you heard the news that Sonny passed?
PD: I heard the news on Sunday morning (Dec. 4) that he had passed, and I sent a note to his daughters. I said, “Kind of appropriate.” I think Weber State was our toughest game of the year, and he passed after that, so it was kind of appropriate timing that he passed after that toughest game that we'd had. He was there for it, and then passed.
It was an emotional day because that's when everybody started calling each other, on that Sunday morning. It was an emotional weekend.
406: Did you go to the celebration of life?
PD: I did. They had it in the (Stand Union Building), the SUB ballroom, and speakers did a fantastic job, spoke on his behalf. It was well attended. I think the roads and the weather may have curtailed the attendance a bit, but it was streamed. I was so impressed with the speakers and what they had to say about The Chief. It hit home with everyone.
406: Any other moments that you haven't mentioned that really stood — with any of his family members, former teammates, anything like that?
PD: I got to see him… probably my last time was about a month before he passed. (Fellow 1976 Bobcat and MSU hall of famer) Rick Vancleeve and I went to see him and had a visit with him. I was really happy that I got to see him then. I also got to see him a little bit before the first Weber State game. It was just good to be able to see him and talk to him within the last couple of months before his passing.
406: Was it in his house? Was it in his hospice care (facility)? What did you say, and what was he like?
PD: Rick and I stepped into the rest home he was in at the hospice and visited with him for… it was fairly short because he had just eaten lunch and he was getting tired. His daughter Heidi (Vinje) was with us. We got to talk a little bit with him and took a couple pictures and spent some quality time with them, even though it was short. And then right before the first Weber game, they were able to take him to the game, and he got to watch it from the coaches’ offices. I got to talk with him a little bit there as he was going in. I was walking by, as a matter of fact, when he was going in. He just yelled and said, “Paul,” and I went over and visited with him for a second. I said, “Coach, you're looking good. Watch down on this game, and we'll be talking soon.” That was the last time I spoke to him.
406: Did he say anything back, or was it just yelling your name?
PD: Just yelling my name, and said, ‘Good to see you. Good to see you again.’ And then they took him up into the office.
406: What's the memory of him that stands out the most?
PD: When we formed a small committee to build a statue back in ‘16. We formed a small group, and then we started reaching out to all his ex-players that played for him, as well as some of his teammates, and it was evident what everyone thought of him because of the commitment to donate and get the thing built. Everybody was so helping and donating, and everybody wanted to see it happen. I really think it was important that he got to see it in his lifetime. I think you see a lot of those things that happen after someone has passed, but he got to see it and witness it.
406: Yeah, that struck me reflecting on his life: that he got to see the statue built years before he died. He got to see it for a long time and really appreciate it while he was still pretty healthy. And the tradition of tapping the statue before the game, that's something you would think, ‘Oh, they’ll build the statue after he dies and they'll do that tapping to commemorate him.’ But they had been doing that for years.
PD: Exactly. The tapping of the statue just amazes me. I wasn't aware of that for a year or two that the team would come by and touch it all the time. Then the night of the playoff game when I did pass the flag, the four captains (gave) bouquets of flowers (to Holland’s daughters). It was a real impressive moment when they did that. Emotional, again.
406: What he accomplished so early in his career, too, there was a lot of time to look back and really reflect on him. It's a good reminder for people to not wait till somebody passes to honor them.
PD: I agree wholeheartedly. I think the statue not only reflects on how he was as a coach but how he was as a person. He expected a lot of you on the field, but he also expected a lot of us off the field. Expected us to be good citizens and good students. He practiced what he preached, and it made a lot of difference in a lot of guys’ lives.
406: Anything else you want to say about him? Any memories or anything along those lines?
PD: The most important memory that I have was when he came to my house. I had a couple coaches at the house recruiting, and he came to the house probably three or four days before the signing day when I was a senior in high school and visited with me and my parents for maybe an hour. He left, and I sat down at the table with my mom and dad, and my mom said, “Well, our decision’s made. That's where you're going.” That was the done deal. As soon as he came to the house and spent a little time with us, my mom just said, “That's it. That's where you're heading.” And the rest is history. [laughs]
406: What stood out the most to her to make her decide that so quickly?
PD: When he came in, he wasn't just talking about football. He talked about what he expected, and he didn't just say, “Everything's going to be great.” He said, “Here's what I'm going to expect of him, and here's how I'm going to treat him. You can be sure that he'll respect and he'll be respected.”
