BOZEMAN — Six Montana State football players and two Frontier Conference players competed in Wednesday’s Pro Day at Bobcat Stadium. Also in attendance was Troy Andersen, the MSU legend and current Atlanta Falcon who starred at last year’s Pro Day. Also observing was Kyle Rygg, one of a few 2022 MSU seniors who opted not to pursue a pro football career.

One of the spectators didn’t fit in any of those categories. If not for injuries, he’d be part of that first group.

Ravi Alston Jr. finished his only season as a Bobcat this past December. The 6-foot-3, 200-plus-pound wide receiver transferred to MSU after an All-American career at Saint John’s University. He caught the eyes of some NFL scouts during his time with the Division III Minnesota program, according to him and an SJU coach, and he joined the Bobcats partly because he wanted to increase his NFL odds.

Injuries and a run-heavy offense contributed to Alston’s unspectacular stats last season (27 catches, 398 yards, one touchdown), and he wasn’t able to compete in the Pro Day because he’s still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in late January.

But Wednesday wasn’t all bad for Alston. It was his 24th birthday, and he enjoyed watching his former teammates — James Campbell, Jeffrey Manning Jr., Ty Okada, Callahan O’Reilly, Willie Patterson and Tyrel Thomas — perform at the Pro Day.

Alston talked to reporters on Wednesday afternoon about his injuries, the Pro Day, his next steps and more.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: Maybe just talk about what these last couple weeks have been like for you and maybe what's next.

RA: Yeah, a super unfortunate situation. At the end of last season, I found out that I needed surgery to my labrum. I tore my labrum and fractured my glenoid. Got that surgery immediately after the season down in TCO [Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, Minnesota] with Dr. (Gregory) Lervick. He took really good care of me.

The last couple of months, I just took it as if I was going to do my Pro Day. I was in a sling for the first eight weeks after my surgery but still showed up every single morning with the guys and just acted as if I was going to compete today. I feel like I'm in great shape. Took that time to get my body healthy and just doing physical therapy twice a week with my PT team. It's been great so far. They’ve been taking a lot of care of me.

Q: How are you feeling?

I’m feeling great. I haven't really lost anything, to be honest. I'm still feeling fast, explosive. They've had me doing everything possible I could possibly do as far as my strength and conditioning program. Really just rehabbing my shoulder.

Q: Was it one play that you got hurt on, or was it kind of a buildup of things?

RA: It probably subluxed eight different times throughout the season, so it wasn't like one specific play. But me continuing to play on it, me personally, as an athlete, I know a lot of athletes are like this all around the world, we will never take ourselves out. The opportunity I had to continue to put my body on the line for this team, because they brought me in here last year, I was willing to do that. So I didn't care how my body was feeling. I was like, ‘Hey, I need to show up and do everything I can to help us win football games,’ so that's what I did. Probably made it worse making that decision, but at the end of the day, we had a great season. Come to find out the end of it I had to get surgery. It is what it is. I don't regret my decision at all. Like I said, we had a great season, I had a great time here and life goes on. I'm going to recover. I'm going to be back. I'm still playing. I'm still balling.

Q: Can you take us through today, being on the sidelines and rooting on your guys?

RA: This was my first time back in Bozeman since I left, so it was just great seeing everybody, first off. Coach Vigs [MSU head coach Brent Vigen], (receivers) coach (Justin) Udy, (offensive coordinator Taylor) Housewright, all the guys. The guys who competed today, just cheering them on. I wasn't doing everything that they were doing these past two or three months, however long it's been, but I was still in the mix, so I understand the hard work it takes to go out there. I think Cal mentioned earlier waking up every single day just making sure you're doing what you have to do to get better. I understand the hard work that was put in for each and every last one of these guys, and I respect that. So just coming out and seeing everybody do their best and put their best foot forward, it was awesome. I loved that. And man, the guys showed out today.

Q: Anybody in particular that stood out the most?

RA: I mean, c’mon, my guy Ty. Ty was stupid. But outside of him, James ran fast. We always knew he was stupid fast, so that's no surprise. My guy Willie, he looked really smooth too. But really everybody, honestly. Everybody looked really good, in my opinion. I’m praying that everybody gets a shot at the next level.

Q: Anybody who knows anything about your story, you’ve done nothing but rise up from any type of situation. What have you mentally been kind of telling yourself through this process, knowing that you're going to do it again, rise up and hopefully either get a chance at the NFL or CFL?

RA: Patience and get healthy [laughs]. Summed it up right there. Get healthy and have patience. I’m going to get an opportunity, I know I will, so just be ready.

Q: Have you done these (Pro Day) events in the past, and how do you think you would test if you were participating today?

RA: I haven't really done a formal combine or Pro Day drills or anything like that. But I feel like I would have done great if I was out here. My number in my head for the 40 (yard dash) is like 4.58 (seconds). For my size, I think that's pretty good. But saying it doesn't really mean anything. I'd much rather just show everybody what I can do and how fast I am, so I’m not going to talk too much about numbers or anything like that.

Q: You think you could do (what former MSU receiver) Kevin Kassis (did) and come back maybe next year when you're healthy to do a Pro Day, or do you think you'll get a shot before that?

RA: I think I'll get a shot before that. Fingers crossed. Any team out there that wants to take a shot on me in the NFL, I’d love an opportunity to come into training camp. I'll be 100% in June. … As far as CFL or any other opportunities, I feel like I'll be able to find a spot somewhere, find an opportunity to play this summer.

But if not, if nothing works out, then I would love to come back to Montana State or wherever it may be to show what I can do in this environment at a Pro Day. A lot of question marks. Who knows what's going to happen? Like I said, get healthy and be patient. That’s all that’s on my mind.