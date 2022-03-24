BOZEMAN — It’s been an eventful two years for Mike Person.
The Glendive native and former Montana State offensive lineman started at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The 49ers released Person a month and a half later, around the same time pandemic-caused shutdowns began in the U.S. He retired from the NFL in June of that year, ending a nine-year professional career that began in 2011 as a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers.
Now Person is back in Miami. He was hired by the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant coach last month, just over two years after he and the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Person played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons and the run game coordinator in San Francisco, where he spent last season as the offensive coordinator.
“Some of the best former players that become coaches follow a similar path to the one Mike Person has had,” McDaniel said in an email via a Dolphins spokesperson. “He was promised nothing except an opportunity in the league and then turned it into a career. People say that's overachieving, but it's really just achieving with a focused perseverance. And that perseverance is a valuable tool that I've learned to look for in coaches. While his coaching journey is just getting started, I'm very confident to say that he will be a fixture in the NFL offensive line coaching circles for years to come.”
Before taking the Dolphins job, Person ran the 5 Dot Offensive Line Academy and spent lots of time with his wife Kelly and their three children. They will join Person in Miami at some point, but he’s currently flying solo, trying to learn how to be an NFL coach on a team that’s in the middle of an eventful week. The Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday and officially signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead on Thursday.
Person talked about his new team, the intricacies of his new job, his connection with McDaniel and more in a phone interview with 406mtsports.com on Thursday.
NOTE: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: This whole week has to have been pretty crazy, right?
MP: Yeah. I'm getting my feet wet in this, and it's been a wild ride. Just trying to find my place, find my role and do what I can to help and just take it from there, learning day by day.
406: How exciting is it to be on a team that has made some of these moves and looks like it will be a pretty good team this coming year?
MP: It's obviously very exciting, but the most exciting part for me is to learn under a coach that I played for and see the process behind everything and learn how to be a good coach. The team building stuff, that's just day-by-day stuff that'll work itself out in the long run. But right now, my focus is on learning how to become a better coach and how to relate to players from that aspect.
406: Was that connection with McDaniel a big reason why you were able to get this job?
MP: Yeah. I played for him in Atlanta and San Francisco, so we go back quite a few years and always tried to stay in touch. Obviously, he's extremely busy during the season, so it's always tough. But yeah, he’s a guy that I always knew I'd be really proud to work for, and I'm just excited for the opportunity.
406: When did this job first come about? When did you first hear from the Dolphins or Mike (McDaniel)?
MP: It all happened pretty quickly. Heard from him about a month ago now, and then within the next few days, I was down here for an interview, and that went well. I guess the rest is history, as you could say. (laughs)
406: How would you describe McDaniel as a coach and a person? What stands out most about him?
MP: He's a very, very smart human being. He sees the game in a way that as a player, you don't really think of it, but when you hear him explain his process, it makes complete perfect sense. So there's the brain side of it, and he just has a way of relating to people that is very special, in my opinion. I remember the first time I talked to him in OTAs in 2015 with Atlanta, and he's just a guy you want to be around. It's not all bluster. It's coming from the heart, and you can tell that he thinks processes through before putting them in action.
406: What are going to be your main focuses in this position?
MP: Just helping out the offensive line. Basically doing what's asked of me. If they need another set of eyes on something, I'll do that, but mainly, I'll be involved with the offensive line, especially trying to help our young guys get a grasp of our offensive system.
406: When you were offered this opportunity, did you take it right away, or did it take some time to think about it and mull your options?
MP: Well, the thing about the NFL is, as a player, it's not for long, and these opportunities as a coach, they're even more rare. It’s something that I've dreamed of doing, coaching in the NFL. Talked about it with my wife over the last couple years while I was retired. Once this jumped up, I knew it would be the right place for me.
(The NFL is) the top of the top in our sport. It's what every coach strives to do. I'm lucky enough to have my first job doing just that.
406: Is head coach the top goal, or do you have your sights set a little lower than that at this stage?
MP: At this stage, it's just getting my feet wet and finding my place. Obviously, everybody wants to be a head coach, but there's a lot of stuff that goes into that. So right now, I need to prove myself as a coach and, like I said earlier, learn how to be a good coach. So right now for me, it's a day-by-day process and finding out all the little intricacies that you miss out on as a player.
406: What have been some of those intricacies and things that have really stood out in your first month-plus on the job?
MP: Just how in depth everything is. Just going over one play in general, the conversations that are had and the problems that (arise). When you're a player, the problems are presented to you, and you have clear concise answers and how to handle those. But as a coach, you have to talk these things through and come up with the best way to handle certain instances.
406: What are your thoughts on living in Miami?
MP: It's been great so far. It's been tough because my wife and kids are back in Ohio still. I haven't seen too much sunlight. It's show up to work and put your nose to the grindstone type stuff right now. But yeah, so far it's been great.
406: The 5 Dot Academy and other things you did in between this and retiring from the league as a player, how was that experience?
MP: It was great. First of all, for the retirement, just being around my family that much more — because as a player, it's tough, and especially during the season as a coach, it's going to be exceptionally difficult. I will really cherish those two years that I had really to hang out with them and be with them.
5 Dot taught me a lot on how to get my point across to young players because it was mainly with high school guys, and that's an experience that I’ll always cherish. Those guys that I worked with, they were absolutely awesome kids and I wish them nothing but success in whatever they do, even if they don't play football in college. They have the right attitudes to be successful in their lives.
