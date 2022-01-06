FRISCO, Texas — Doug Kimball enjoys revisiting his playing days, especially the Bobcats’ 1984 Division I-AA championship season. But the former Montana State football standout is ready to “pass the torch” to a new team, he said.
He might get to do that this weekend.
Kimball was a free safety who earned All-Big Sky first-team honors and an All-America honorable mention as a junior in 1984, a year in which he set a program record that still stands for interceptions in a season (10). His brothers Bob, Brad and Scott also played for the Cats, and his nephew Max, a senior at Billings West, signed with them last month.
Doug Kimball is now an optometrist in Bozeman. The Chester native spoke to 406mtsports.com over the phone Thursday afternoon from his current hometown, a couple hours before he was scheduled to board a flight to Dallas. He is one of many former Bobcats making the trek to Texas for Saturday’s Football Championship Subdivision title game between MSU (12-2) and North Dakota State (13-1) at Toyota Stadium. It’s MSU’s first national championship appearance since 1984.
Kimball, 58, talked about his plans for this weekend, his career, the ‘84 title, this year’s Cats and more.
NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: I was reading a Sports Illustrated story about the rise and fall of those mid-1980s MSU teams. That must’ve been crazy to be a part of. Everybody calls the 1984 season lightning in a bottle, and that’s what that must’ve felt like, right?
DK: Yeah. In ‘83, the only game we won was against the Grizzlies. We were in a lot of games. Our defense was still pretty good that year, but our offense struggled. Then in ‘84, when we got a new defensive coordinator and a new offensive coordinator, we kind of gelled after about four games. Like you said, we kind of caught lightning in a bottle, and we just got on a roll. It was pretty magical.
This (2021) team, their goal going into the season was to win the national championship. Our goal was just to win some games. We never talked about the national championship.
406: I'm curious to hear from somebody who was in it. What specifically keyed the turnaround?
DK: Well, I think it was a couple things. I go back to the hiring of Bill Dietrich as the offensive coordinator and Steve Carson as our defensive coordinator. I think that was the biggest thing. We had basically all the same guys from the year before. We didn't get a bunch of drop-down players or transfers or anything at that time. We just had the same guys, but they put together a great scheme for us. The offense was pretty dynamic, and the defense was … our front seven guys on defense were just unbelievable, kind of like this year's.
406: I was talking to a former sportswriter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (Mike Yawitz) who mentioned in the title game that Troy Timmer and Tex Sikora said to each other, “Meet you at the quarterback.” Did they actually say that during the game (a 19-6 win over Louisiana Tech), in the huddle?
DK: I don't recall that they said that. I wasn’t part of that. But I wouldn't have doubted it, especially after the first few sacks. (Mark) Fellows had, what? He had five of the 11 sacks. He was a monster. The whole front line … Lonnie Burt, our nose guard, he was probably as fast as most of the guys in our secondary [laughs].
406: What did those coordinators do specifically?
DK: Steve Carson, he really simplified our defense. The year before, it was more complicated. We were trying to make all kinds of adjustments for different formations, and coach Carson got us in a position where we could just play, play fast. We didn't have to think too much out there. We weren't overly complicated. We just lined up. And because our front five guys could put so much pressure on the quarterback without blitzing, we didn't have to be very complicated.
406: That sounds so much like this year’s team. (Outgoing first-year defensive coordinator) Freddie Banks has talked about not being very complicated, and a lot of that is because of the front, those guys getting to quarterback.
DK: And they have players like we had. If you did make a mistake, a Mark Fellows could just dominate the game in crunch time. Troy Anderson running people down from sideline to sideline, he makes up for a lot of mistakes that might have been made. And then (Daniel) Hardy and Amandre (Williams), they put those (defensive ends) in there — (Brody) Grebe and Amandre and Hardy — you can't hardly double team anybody because the other guys are going to get to the quarterback.
406: And you have Chase Benson in the middle who’s arguably the best of all of them in a different way, somebody you can't just put one guy on. If they blitz Troy or Callahan O’Reilly, it's like, good luck.
DK: Right. And then the secondary is very good too. I don't see a weakness on their defense.
406: Who in that secondary really stands out? Is it Simeon Woodard, or is there somebody else?
DK: I think they all play really good. Woodard stands out to me. Ty Okada stands out to me. He's in on a lot of plays. He's kind of like Clete Linebarger was for us. Kind of undersized. He played defensive end and dropped into coverage and blitzed. Just did a lot of things.
406: As a former safety, does anything specific about (MSU’s current safeties) Jeffrey Manning Jr. or Tre Webb stand out?
DK: Both of those guys are great. They’ve got great range. They’ll come up and hit you. I just love watching this team play. I'm kind of disappointed this is going to be the last time to watch them all together.
We’ve got a big reunion planned down in Frisco. I think about 40 or 50 guys will be there. Coach Carson, he was only (at MSU) for one year, then he left and went to Wisconsin, and then he made his way through the World Football League and some different colleges, but he's going to be there. I haven't seen him since ‘84. Coach Dietrich is going to be there. Unfortunately (‘84 head) coach (Dave) Arnold can't make it. He was going to, but he had some complications I think with a prostate surgery. He still has a blood clot in his leg, so he can't make it. That's kind of disappointing.
But yeah, it's going to be really fun just to go see the guys. Everybody is pretty jazzed. They kind of want to put this ‘84 thing behind us. Thirty-seven years is too long.
406: What do you mean?
DK: We want this team to win. … We've been talking about that (‘84 title) for too long [laughs]. Pass the torch.
There's a cool tradition probably a lot of people don't know. Going back to 1929, when the Bobcats won the national championship in basketball, with Max Worthington and Brick Breeden and those guys, it must’ve been ‘56 (when MSU won its first national football title), the captains from that basketball team passed down their letter sweaters to the captains on the ‘56 team, and then that has continued on (to the 1976 and ‘84 title-winning football teams). So theoretically, if these guys win it, then our captains will give these captains those 1929 sweaters.
406: Wow, that’s awesome. Who were the captains for the ‘84 team?
DK: Joe Roberts, Joe Bignell and Mark Fellows.
406: That Joe Roberts play [a pick-6 late in MSU’s semifinal win over Rhode Island] must be one of the top things you remember for that ‘84 season.
DK: Oh for sure. That was just a great play. He got beat about three times on that same play (earlier in the game), so he should have made it, finally [laughs]. I'm just kidding. … Every time somebody will put that video out there, we always give him a hard time.
406: How were you reacting on that play?
DK: I just chased him down the field and jumped on him in the snow bank, like everybody else.
406: That’s awesome. So that reunion is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday)?
DK: Yeah, tomorrow night. Coach (Brent) Vigen actually wants all former players from any era, any year, we're all meeting at practice tomorrow. So that’ll be kind of fun. About 1:30, and then we're getting together at 4 at a steakhouse. … Now that's assuming guys can get down there. There's a lot of flights getting canceled. Guys are struggling to get down there.
406: Anything else you want to say?
DK: We’re rooting like crazy for these guys. … I will say that it was a weird feeling when we won the national championship because we were on such a roll. We were just one game at a time, and I remember after we won it, and we came back in the locker room, and we're kind of like, ‘OK,’ who's next? And it's like, there was no next. It was a weird feeling that it kind of ended. … We just didn't want it to end. It was so much fun.
