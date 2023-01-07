BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen has seen five NFL games in person over the last 15 years, give or take. Before Monday, he’d never seen his former star pupil, Josh Allen, live at the professional level.
That changed Monday night in Cincinnati. But Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator when Allen played quarterback there, will remember Monday’s game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills for one scary reason.
Vigen, his wife Molly and his three sons were settling into their seats at Paycor Stadium when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a seemingly routine tackle. Hamlin’s condition has improved throughout this week, but many people remain rattled by the injury that required CPR on the field.
On Friday, Vigen shared some thoughts with 406mtsports.com about witnessing Hamlin’s scare, the unsettling aftermath of the suspended (and later cancelled) game, the violence of football and more.
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
406: Thanks again for doing this. I think, if nothing else, the perspective of somebody who was there is interesting.
BV: Yeah. There was such an energy in the stadium. We hadn't even sat down yet. They rolled the cart out first, and we were in the corner, but we were low enough where you certainly couldn't see what was going on. I didn't really didn't pay attention for, let's say, five minutes. They bring the board out, the ambulance comes out, so you see that but… I don't want to say you're numb to it, but that happens. It happens, and it always — from what I've seen — doesn't take as long as it did. They were doing CPR for nine minutes.
Then I started paying more attention to the player reactions, how they were mostly turned away than they were turned to (Hamlin). I, in particular, caught Josh, and Josh had his hands over his eyes. Then you start seeing some players separate and how distraught they are. So you're just trying to imagine what it is, honestly. By then, the video was showing up on social media a little bit, and you could tell it probably wasn't this traditional helmet-to-helmet deal.
I didn't notice him collapse as it happened. I didn't notice that. You see that he collapsed (on video). You see that the blow was mostly to the chest. You think about the wind getting knocked out of you. “Is it relative to that?” Obviously, it sort of is, but it's that rare, freaky timing that obviously occurs in sports. Our boys have had to wear heart guards when they’ve pitched in little league for that same reason, but I've never obviously seen that happen.
Then as it went along, there was still this sense that, “Alright, they're going to get him on (the cart), he's going to put his thumbs up, you're going to clap.” I don't know what the timing was, (but) something must have happened that the stadium gave a round of applause, like, “OK, he's going to be OK, and we're going to move on.” I don't know if that time they put him back on the ground or whatever. Again, we couldn't see great because they were really guarding it, by and large — the players and the Bills’ personnel.
Then ultimately, they get him in the ambulance — and now we're talking pretty significantly into this — but you still assume, the way this whole thing works, they're going to go out and have to play, and that's where you start having a really big conflict of, “How can they do this?”
The teams separate. The Bills defense actually kind of went out on the field. (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow is warming up. This wasn't very long (after the injury), and there was no announcement made the whole time. There was nothing shown, nothing said. Then Zach Taylor ran across the field, which is unusual. I'm imagining — this is simplistic terms — but he's probably saying, “Are we really going to do this?”
Then shortly thereafter — you’re talking a couple minutes — they've now suspended the game. Typically, something that would suspend (a game) — that everybody is there to see and so excited about — it would create this, I don't know, hysteria’s maybe the wrong word, but there was none of that. I think everybody by that time probably understood that this whole thing isn't something we've seen before.
You make that assumption again, that, “OK, they're in their locker room, but how can they come back out and play? Do they come out and play just because they have to?”
Through this time, there's obviously speculation in the crowd. You're seeing on social media a lot of speculation, and people quite honestly that are watching (on TV) probably know a little bit more than we know, or have seen a little bit more than we've seen, maybe. I didn't listen to any of the ESPN (broadcast) when they were kicking it back to the studio. I didn't hear any of that.
Thinking through that situation and knowing Josh, knowing a couple of coaches on the Bills’ side, knowing (Bengals linebacker and Wyoming alum) Logan Wilson, knowing Joe Burrow, knowing Joe's parents — we hung out with them because I coached with Joe's dad (Jimmy) at NDSU. Josh's mom was there, hung out with her a little bit. You kind of think, “What are they thinking as parents?”
Ultimately, I think it's clear they did the right thing, not only for Damar but just the state of all those players. You got the sense in the stadium that everybody agreed with that. Everybody kind of filed out. It took a little while.
A lot of confusion, concern, wonder and no real care I don't think of, “Alright, what's this going to mean for seeding?” Just feeling for obviously him but then also the other players that, whatever they saw, they saw.
We happened to see the Burrows later on that night, and they had seen Joe, and obviously he was shook up. I think what those players witnessed is unlike anything they've ever seen, probably period, whether that’s football field or in life. The trained EMTs and obviously the heroics of the training staff, they've maybe seen that in different forms of life before, but those players haven't. It's not supposed to happen out there. Everybody's kind of conditioned to seeing even the guy that's knocked out give the thumbs up, or the knee that gets hurt and they have to get carted off. But this is something that none of those guys have ever seen. How it looked and how graphic, I think that was pretty dang scary for them.
406: Were you even close to it, or on the other side of the field?
BV: We were 20th row about on the goal line. It was on our end but we were on the Bengals’ side. It happened a little bit more on the Bills’ side at about the 40-yard line, so our angle to see what was going on wasn't great. And like I said, we kind of caught our breath and sat right away, because we’d been standing since whenever we got there. Tailgate into the line into the stadium. We were on the sideline before the game.
As a coach, my involvement is certainly different when a player goes down, but I think as a fan, whether it's watching in person or watching it on on TV, how many people on TV got up and got something eat, went to the bathroom, did whatever because, “OK, there's a break in the action.” Then they come back, and apparently there were, like, three times they came back and went back to commercial, and then it becomes, “OK, there's something.”
406: And you didn't see the play itself?
BV: I saw the play. I didn't see him fall back, I guess. It was on the other hash mark, so I didn't see him fall back. I was sitting next to (son) Jake (Vigen). I don't know if he kind of noticed it or the lady next to me did.
406: I'm guessing they didn't show the replay in the stadium?
BV: No. They maybe did immediately. I don't think they did, though. I think the video boards kind of went silent for the rest of the time. Any replay, any up close of players and the coaches was all probably on our phones.
406: As they're going through the CPR and all that stuff, you're on your phone and you're seeing the explanation?
BV. Yeah. I think the first time that I knew there was even CPR was when it came out that there had been nine minutes of CPR. We couldn't see that part.
406: And you're seeing this from Twitter, or from ESPN?
BV: Yeah. Or someone had texts — she wasn’t part of our group, I didn't know her, but had gotten tickets from the Burrows too — she had gotten a text as soon as, I suppose, that information was made available to the general public on the telecast. This is probably not nine minutes removed, it’s probably more like 15 minutes removed, I'm guessing. Then you start to pay a little bit more attention to what was popping up on Twitter.
406: How did you process all of that watching it play out?
BV: I don't know. You want him to be OK. You certainly want the game to go on. This was the one opportunity for us to go to this game, and the game was setting up to be great. But you understand that there's much more important things, ultimately, than the game.
In the moment, I certainly wasn't, like, “What does this mean for football?” or anything like that. I was really interested to see, “OK, how does the league respond to this?” because typically the league has been about forging ahead and just moving on. You understand that they have a very complicated decision to make. They have a hard decision to make that there's no precedent on. They can't look up and say, “Well, we did this when this happened, so let's do this.” This is all new. So even worrying about well, “What if we don't play this game, and what does that mean? Because here we have the first and the third seed and the two seeds in between.” I would hope that they truly didn't worry about that piece.
You could say, “Well, let's see how this works out, see if he's OK and see if we can play the game tomorrow.” But I know that didn't feel right. Certainly talking to Joe's parents that night, that didn't feel right to anybody. I think those two teams playing again in that setting, in that stadium, with that score going back up and that time going on, I don't think that would be right. And (canceling the game is) obviously what they've chosen to do.
I guess you commend them for what seems to be the right decision in an almost impossible situation to appease everyone's opinions. At the end of the day, the people that needed to be appeased were those two teams and his family.
406: Were (your kids) rattled by it at all?
BV: I don't know that they were. I think they're just like anybody. more so, “What's going to happen next? Is he going to be OK?” Again, you don't really know what's going on until you kind of collect information more so as the night goes along. It wasn't like they were in this information flow at the stadium. I think they were understanding of the situation and, “Are they going to play the next day? Are we going to stay, Dad?” Some of that.
406: Did you talk to Josh at all after?
BV: Just a text exchange. Just wished, obviously, his teammates well.
And I saw his press conference yesterday. I think what they've done to be able to move on just in a couple days, it is apparent that that team, maybe different than most, is built to maybe handle something like this better because of how close they are, and it's probably reflected in how well they’re doing too.
I know (Hamlin’s) dad got on a Zoom yesterday and spoke to the team. I'm sure that was very impactful. This morning, I heard he was communicating with his teammates too. They all want to see him get well. They all are football players, too, and they obviously want to get back to the game but under the right circumstances. I feel his continued progress has allowed for that.
406: Were you thinking worst case?
BV: Anytime you see that CPR is involved, yeah, for sure. No question. No different than any setting, whether it's a wreck or whatever. We get trained in CPR, and you hope you never have to use it. You hope if it has to be used, someone knows what they're doing, and obviously that was the case there. As the days go on, that's being commended more and more, the response, whether it was Bills training people or the EMTs. I suppose you're trained and you don't think and you do your job, and they did it. Thanks to that 45 minutes on the field, he’s going to get beyond this, it would seem.
406: I know you haven't seen anything to that extent, or that specific scenario. Is there anything in your playing or coaching career that that reminded you of?
BV: Nothing like that. That length of time, even watching football, I can't think of anything that's been even close to that. Being on the field the last couple of years and seeing guys that are concussed has been even new for me because I was in the box really all the years leading up to coming here. So that part has been new. But no, never witnessed anything like that.
406: The Tommy (Mellott) hit at Eastern (Washington on Sept. 24) kind of came to mind just because it looked like, from my vantage point, he wasn't moving for a second.
BV: Yeah, and you're talking seconds there, or less than a minute, versus what that (Hamlin injury) would’ve been.
I hope this is something that is freak and isolated. I've heard on some radio shows, I heard driving in this morning of a lacrosse player that took a lacrosse ball in the chest. It must’ve been a high school lacrosse player. They didn't have the AED immediately available, but ultimately, he didn't have some of the same complications. I've never seen it or even seen video of it happening in little league baseball, but I know at the same time my kids have pitched and they've had to wear a heart guard. What does that even mean? Well, that's tied to the same deal, so I'm sure it's happened in different sports.
406: It’s interesting with this (Hamlin injury) because I don't think they can say definitively that commotio cordis is what happened. That complicates some of this.
BV: Yeah, I don't know if they'll be able to come out and say he had some previous condition. I know that's been thrown about, and what does that even? The Hank Gathers deal, I suppose it's comparable because it's heart related, but it's not, really. It wasn't because of a blow. It was because of just his body. It wasn't any particular exertion. He was just jogging.
Obviously we have a contact sport, but what I've read about it, it's been more about a baseball hitting an unpadded area, a lacrosse ball like what I just came across. It's been more of that blunt, particular, direct (strike), how finite that probably has to be. For that to happen in our sport, the odds are astronomically low.
406: Right. I've seen so much coverage reckoning with the violence of this sport, and it's tricky because even if it comes out that (commotio cordis) was how he got hurt, the odds, like you said, are so low. So does this moment kind of make you think about the violence of the sport, or do you think of it as, “It’s rare”?
BV: I think the one thing you can look at is how we continue to teach tackling and the position that we get in while our players are tackling. We’ve got to continue to do the best we can as far as that goes. He got caught in a split second moment in a position that would not be ideal to tackle a person. Is that his fault? It’s no one's fault. It’s just, the game happens so fast. Will there be different levels of padding? I don't know that that had anything to do with it. If he did have a heart condition, will it lead to more pre-testing? I don't know. Those are the things that you think about that could come out of this.
The lengths that have been taken in the last 10 to 15 years have been amazing. The things, that when I played — which I wouldn't classify as the old days, but it's getting to be — it’s way different now. I think always having player safety at the forefront, I don't think it's lip service. Whether it's at our level, whether it's at the NFL level, or high school level, I think it's real. Unfortunately, sometimes where it’s not is at the lowest level. So ultimately, as I'm thinking out loud here, I think that's where there continues to need to be greater restraints put on our game. You see some of these crazy videos out there of contact and (people say) how funny it is, it's just ridiculous.
I don't know how much power any of us yield at that. Football’s such a part of our fabric with our society, and getting kids to play contact football so quickly seems like that's such an important thing, when it really isn't.
406: This moment, but really more when the CTE stuff has come out, has made me kind of question how much I should watch this sport, because it isn’t the Hamlin hit or the Tua (Tagovailoa) hits that are really the ones. It’s the lineman hits that you don't even think twice about that cause so many of the brain injuries. I guess my question is, people like you in the sport, what would you say to people like me who sometimes question if it’s worth it? Why is the violence worth it?
BV: Well, I think it's an amazing sport. All that can be gained from it, all the intangible things: the team aspect of it, the physicality and pushing yourself in, I think all of that is what draws people to it. The inherent risk part, I think the joy that comes from playing the game, there's a naivety, too, that goes along with that, I would say, if allowed to just take flight. So, like I said, the restraints that have been put on it I think have helped it along. I don't think some of the same things that were celebrated 10-plus years ago are celebrated anymore. But there's still that inherent risk.
It's a great game that’s got risks to it. A lot of things do, and that's probably part of it. It's not something everybody can do, but they can relate with being part of a team. The way it's set up in the NFL, in particular, boy, the fandoms are so massive. Just feeling that energy in that stadium, I was like, “This is crazy, but, boy, all of these people are so invested in this deal.” Is that great? Is that crazy? Is that America? It's all of that.
I think there's a better respect between the craziness and those players out there putting it on the line. Better, but not perfect by any means. I think their continued care, that's still a moving target. Once they get out of football, what does that look like? So there's a lot of problems that aren't fixed.
But I do think how we at our level choose to practice, we’re extremely cautious of what you're talking about: the repeated blows that accumulate. How can we minimize that? I do think there's been steps. I don't think it's perfect, but we're trying to take care of this game, I guess. There is a real effort being made.
I think at the NFL level, it always gets pitted against each other: the greed versus the player safety. At our level, I hope that that's not the case. Maybe it is at the highest level of college football, but most of our guys are going to be done with football when they're done here. Does that make their lifespan different? I don't know. That's complicated, too, because it is a lot about lifespan, and where does that lifespan start? Unfortunately, if that’s starting for a kid when he's 10 years old, that's bad. If that lifespan’s starting when he's 15, is that better? And it's going through when he's 22, or now these guys that play till they're in their 30s, the accumulation factor.
It's very complicated, but I think it's still a game that impacts so many in a positive light. That balance makes it worth everyone's while, I guess.
406: Anything else you want to say about any of this?
BV: It certainly shed some light and will continue to shed light on safety. I think looking at this with these players bouncing back and playing and the mental health component, doing what they do, overcoming this, I think that's all that's all positive. The more that we can take a proactive approach as coaches, as leaders within our game… we have a convention next week, and I don't know to what degree any of this will be brought up but I know that player safety, mental health is paramount. I've only been a head coach two years, but 15, 20 years ago, I’m sure the conversations were much more about a lot of different things. And obviously recruiting and everything along with recruiting is a big issue right now, but not to have player safety and mental health take a back seat. It's rightfully gaining a place in the conversation of what's really important.
