BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them.
MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns — runs of 56 and 28 yards from Micah Smith — and how they rebounded from a 68-28 loss to Oregon State the week prior. Arguably the two biggest plays of MSU’s 38-35 win at Roos Field happened on defense in the final four minutes: a Ty Okada fumble recovery and a Danny Uluilakepa interception.
Garza, who’s in his first season at MSU, spoke with 406mtsports.com Tuesday about the last two games, how the Cats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) have prepared for different offensive personnel packages, upcoming opponent UC Davis and more.
NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: How crazy was that (EWU) game?
WMG: It was pretty crazy. It started out not like we wanted to. Of course, they had two weeks to prepare for us. Hit us with a few things early on that kind of shook us and got some big plays on us. A big run to start the game off in a Wildcat formation, running the running back and quarterback. It kind of threw us for a loop. But the best thing is we’ve got really good leadership, like Callahan (O’Reilly) and Ty Okada, Danny. Those guys have really been leaders and really kept everybody together when things weren't going well. Just all hands on deck, and we just kept fighting and staying together and, eventually, we got our footing and we got the upper hand.
CATS ARE STILL FIGHTING!@SebastianVldez forces the fumble and @tyokada recovers to set up our offense at the EWU 21 with 3:43 to go!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/ZhQVGzlNHY— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
We’ve just got to do a better job defensively of not giving up explosive plays. And if you do give up an explosive play, it can go for a touchdown of 80 yards like it did on the pass (from Gunner Talkington to Freddie Roberson) and the (56-yard) run. We’re doing better not giving up explosives, but the explosives that we do give up are too big.
Our guys are fighters. They’re tough Montana, mostly, guys. We’ve got guys from other states, and they’re buying into the Montana State Bobcat way. … I think we are progressively getting better. We're playing better teams than we played early on, better athletes. That makes a big difference. But I'm excited about our guys. We're starting to get someone like (Rylan) Ortt back in another week, and then Jeff (Manning Jr.) will be back this week. He was out with a concussion. Some of our backup guys like Level Price is getting healthy on his way back. So getting some of those guys back and creating some depth with some of the younger guys is going to help us as we progress and go later into the season. People like (Tyson) Pottenger getting an opportunity to play is going to be beneficial for us.
406: What scheme-wise did Eastern do that surprised you or contributed to those long plays?
WMG: We knew that they were going be unbalanced, but when they did it, we were in a defense that really created a bad situation for us to adjust to their Wildcat formation, and they got leverage on us. We had a check for them to stop that first (TD) play, and that's my fault. We were in a corners over defense, so when the linebackers started checking the defense that we wanted to be in to stop it, the corners were already over and they couldn't get back over. Then they snapped the ball and they just had leverage on us. They out-leveraged us, and we missed a tackle.
It's early in the season, so guys do a lot of things that are different than maybe the breakdown. Like when we played Oregon State, we watched every game of them the previous year and every game they played this year — no 10 personnel. They were heavy 12, heavy 11, punch you in the mouth, run the ball. They came out against us in a lot of 10 personnel. It didn't catch us off guard because we have defenses within our system that are built to play 10 personnel, but if you looked at our game plan, there was no 10 on the game plan because they just never had shown it. [Editor’s note: 10 personnel means the offense lines up with four wide receivers, one running back and no tight ends; 11 personnel = one RB, one tight end, three WRs; 12 personnel = one RB, two TEs, two WRs]
Eastern Washington, when they got into empty (formation) and stuff like that, they were heavy tunnel screens, so we were prepared for a tunnel screen. The first time they came out in empty, they didn't run the tunnel screen. I think they ran like one tunnel screen. They ran a route where they bent it against Cover 2, where we wanted to be in our Cover 2 two deep five under to stop those tunnel screens. Well, they didn't run the tunnel screen. They ran a bender right over the top of our nickel in the first series and hit it. So little stuff like that. They did a good job of two weeks' preparation for what we were going to do, and eventually we got adjusted and we got our footing together and we ended up playing some good defense overall. They had 300-some yards of total offense, and 190 of them came on four plays, and two of those plays were in the first quarter.
406: The Oregon State game, you mentioned the 10 and 11 personnel. Did you suspect there might be something different because their really good tight end (Luke) Musgrave wasn't in?
WMG: We knew that they would probably adjust, but to go to 10 personnel, we just didn't think they would go to 10 against us. We thought maybe they'd use one tight end, 21 personnel, maybe use a guy for 12 personnel, run the ball. We thought about that, but it just wasn't in their DNA to be in 10 personnel and throw the ball all over the place. It was more 12, 21, 22, run the ball. We're thinking, ‘OK, we’re little bitty Montana State, y’all are the Pac-12.’ (Oregon State’s probably thinking) ‘We’re just going to run it down your throats.’ I heard in a press conference before they played USC, they made a comment that they were going to run the ball, run the ball, even against USC. So that was our mindset: ‘OK, they're going to run the ball against us.’
406: You guys got a decent amount of pressure, especially toward the end (of the EWU game). How pleased were you to see guys like Seabass [Sebastian Valdez] and Brody (Grebe) get after it?
WMG: We were basically a four-man rush because we really didn't want to put ourselves in a situation with the wideouts where we were one on one too many times. We felt like that was one of their strengths against our guys. We felt like we could get to (Talkington) with a four-man rush, with Seabass and Brody and those guys. Coach (Shawn) Howe and Coach Bap [Nick Jean-Baptiste] did a good job. We study their protections by down and distance, and when we get them in third down, we have a very good idea if we show this look up front, we know what protection we're going to get, and then we run twists accordingly. Coach Bap and Coach Howe did a great job of really coming up with a good twist game plan when we put them in passing situations to put pressure on the quarterback with a four-man rush. Any time you can get pressure with a four-man rush, it makes all the difference in the world because then you can use everybody else for pass defense.
We had a dime package ready and stuff like that where we put another athlete out there, but they never got to 10 (personnel). They weren't a big 10 team, but we were thinking that maybe when they got in a true passing situation, they would get into 10. But they stayed in 11, so we just played our base defense, four-man rush. We didn't have to go to dime or anything like that, and it worked out for us.
That was an unbelievable call at the end. It was an interception, then it wasn’t an interception. Their kicker was already in field goal range because he had a strong leg, so we were probably going to have to come after (Talkington) if they gave them the ball right there (at the 40-yard line), which I really didn't want to do. But we were going to have to come after him to back them up and try to knock them out of field goal range. Then they switched the call. Right before they were getting ready to line up, I heard the officials say, ‘Hey, we're still reviewing a call.’ I was standing right there and Coach V [Brent Vigen] was like, ‘Take all the time you need. Just get the call right.’ Then they came back and said it was an interception. We thought all along on the sideline that you’ve got to complete the catch in order for it to be a catch. He hit the ground, the ball popped up and we ended up with the ball before it hit the ground. To me, that's an interception. It's definitely not a catch because you’ve got to complete the catch. I'm a Dallas Cowboys fan, so we learned that the hard way with Dez Bryant against the Green Bay Packers (in a 2014 NFC playoff game) when he caught the ball and they said he didn't complete the catch and they lost the game.
The call stands 🤯@DannyUluilakepa's huge interception gives us the ball back with 2:04 to go!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/iBz9B7a4zh— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
406: What have you seen from UC Davis? What kind of formations and schemes do they use (on offense)?
WMG: They're all over the place. A lot of formations. Heavy 11, 12 personnel. They get into Wildcat, put the running back back there as a quarterback, all that single wing stuff. They put a wide receiver back there sometimes. … They’ve got all these different types of runs that they can do with them at Wildcat. When they're not in Wildcat, 34 [Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.] is back there running the ball. He's tough to bring down, on the verge of breaking every record at the school. They’re athletic up front with the offensive line, the tight end’s a very good player. They hardly bring him off the field. They create 10 personnel sets with him in the slot and stuff. They just do a bunch of good things offensively to try to deceive you, so to speak, with the jet motions, with the orbit motions out of multiple formations and stuff. So we’ve got to be really disciplined with our eyes and do a good job of adjusting formationally and recognizing the formations. A lot of times, teams have strong tendencies out of formations, and they have some, so we just have to capitalize on that and just stay gap sound. In the Eastern Washington game, they hurt us with the Wildcat play. That's already in (Davis’) DNA, that's what they do all the time, so I'm sure they'll attack us with some of that and the pin and pull plays and stuff like that that hurt us a couple of times against Eastern Washington.
(Davis is) very good. The quarterback’s good. He [Miles Hastings] completes balls. The wideouts are good, got good size, good quickness in the slot. I think they're a well-rounded offense, and we’ll have to be very well prepared in order to try to slow them down.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.