BOZEMAN — There were several reasons to believe Montana State’s defense would regress this football season.
MSU’s 2021 defensive coordinator Freddie Banks took the same job at Colorado State. Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen, last season’s Big Sky Conference and Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year, is now an Atlanta Falcon. The other senior starters on MSU’s defense last year: All-American defensive end Daniel Hardy (now a Los Angeles Ram), All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, All-Big Sky third team safety Tre Webb and all-conference honorable mention D-end Amandre Williams.
The 2021 Bobcats topped the Big Sky in fewest points allowed per game (15.1) and were third in yards allowed per play (4.8). They’re sixth in points allowed per game (28.1) and tied for fifth in yards allowed per play (5.5) among conference teams through nine games this season (those numbers are inflated by a 68-28 loss to Pac-12 team Oregon State and several long kick/punt returns allowed).
The Cats’ defense gave up 16 plays of 30-plus yards in 15 games last season. It’s allowed 14 so far this fall, including five in Saturday’s 41-38 win at Northern Arizona, a team that averaged 19.5 points per game and 342.7 total yards per game before that. RJ Martinez passed for 452 yards of NAU’s 552 total yards in the loss to No. 3 MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky). That’s the most single-game passing yards the Cats have surrendered since 2016.
“All those big plays, our calls were good enough to minimize them,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “But then within that you’ve got to be able to stay disciplined and be in the right place and make it that much harder for the defense.
“They’re all a little bit different, but I think they’re a function of just being a little off.”
MSU first-year D-coordinator/defensive backs coach Willie Mack Garza spoke with 406mtsports.com on Monday about the defensive struggles, potential solutions, some of the bright spots and more.
NOTE: This interview has been slightly edited for clarity.
406: After watching the film of the NAU game, what stood out the most from the defensive side?
WMG: We talked about starting fast, playing fast and really being impactful in that first quarter, dominating the first quarter. It felt like we got off to a great start those first few series and hit them, and they did an unbelievable job of not flinching and retaliating. They fought back. The quarterback did an unbelievable job. Their coaching staff did an unbelievable job of really countering after a few series what we were doing. They attacked us in some areas that we're capable of overcoming. We didn't do them in those situations, and we have to do a better job of being able to counter their counter. We got a footing in the ground, but not like we wanted to, and they continued to make plays. But in the end, we stopped them more than they stopped us, and that's all that matters. We got a third down stop that forced them to kick a field goal at the end of the game, so we were happy to come out with the win. The offense did an unbelievable job of scoring points and putting us in position to win. We just have to do a better job defensively of not giving up explosive plays, in particular against the pass. In this particular game, we knew going in that the quarterback was elusive, he was one of the fewest-sacked guys in the country because of how fast he got the ball out. He has a little side arm throw that he can manipulate his throwing angle and stuff like that. He was surprisingly better at running and escaping the rush than what we thought against our four-man rush. That's why we came after him a lot more with five-man pressures and stuff like that, attacking their protection. We came after him to make sure we got him, and we sacked him probably more than anybody has this year, but we had to do it with pressure, and there were still times when he got throws off, like when they hit us with the tunnel screen (to Coleman Owen for a touchdown) in the first quarter.
We made those corrections today in practice. We always correct from the previous game, and then we move on to the next opponent. We corrected that (tunnel screen mistake) in that game. Later on they came to that same play. We were in a slightly different man defense, but (Ty) Okada and (Rylan) Ortt, they crushed the play later in the game and wound up getting the TFL, tackle for loss. So we made those corrections.
Our guys are really good on the sideline. I think it really speaks to our leadership. They made their rally, they came back, we were behind at halftime after being up 17 points and came back, the guys never never flinched on the sideline. Okada, Jeff (Manning Jr.), Callahan (O’Reilly), those guys are really strong leaders on the sideline. They just never flinch and really continue to fight and make adjustments, and that's what you need because you're never going to not have obstacles in a game. Everybody's going to have them. It’s what you do to overcome those obstacles. We were fortunate. We had a good offense with a good running quarterback that was able to put points on the board, and we were able to slow them down just enough.
406: What would you say explains some of those big passing plays? Was it a similar theme on all the mistakes, or was it a kind of a mix of things?
WMG: I would say it was a mixture. The one explosive play, they had a better call than we had called. The drag by No. 6 [Owen] going into the open end side. Nolan (Askelson) was trying to get to it. They had a better call than we had called. We were in a three deep, four under, and they ran a run looking play back to the boundary side and then brought the slot receiver back across the formation. So everybody into that boundary, they drew them up on a run play and then brought six back behind them, so the only guy that can really make the play is the free safety if he can see it and leave the middle of the field. I told them, ‘Guys, that’s on me. That's not a good call. That's not on you. They just had a better call in that situation than we had.’
But there were other plays where we didn't execute as well. We had them pinned down a few times down in the red zone where we should stop them. We got a good call made, and we just have to execute in those situations. There are things that come up that you don't always have an opportunity to rep. When those plays come up, we have to do a better job of just executing our base assignment and techniques and let those things take over.
406: On that one touchdown — the wide open one to Hendrix Johnson, No. 10 — it looked like that was a zone with James (Campbell) in coverage. The other receiver, (Campbell) stuck with him, and then Jeff and Rylan just seemed like they were shading to the outside more.
WMG: That was quarters (defense). Actually, Jeff was not in bad shape. He just stopped his feet on the play. You look on the sideline, the (NAU) coach didn’t even think the play was there. The coach is really pointing out to the quarterback, ‘Go to the field, throw it to the field against James,’ but the quarterback threw it to Jeff’s side and made a good play.
We don’t suggest leaving @HendrixJohnson that wide open 👀 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/QwvYIjcHsk— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 5, 2022
406: There were points in the game where they were kind of having their way, but it was a lot of just, they made big plays. There was obviously the one where (Martinez) gets pressured, Rylan almost has a sack and then he throws it and then Owen reroutes. That was just a prayer. Ty almost had a stop on fourth down, and it just went through his arms.
WMG: They made plays. We made some, but they made some plays. I think we gave up eight explosive plays, and 260-something yards of the 400, almost 500, yards they had came on those explosive plays. We’ve just got to limit explosive plays and play better pass defense.
406: Some of those early plays that they threw for big gains, it seemed like you guys were still communicating as they were snapping. Was that something where the checks were getting in just a little late?
WMG: That was on me. There were about eight calls over the entire game where I got them out late to the players when (the Lumberjacks) were tempo. Fortunately, it never hurt us that I can recall, other than you could see that we were scrambling. It hurt them because they were hurrying up so many times, so much so fast, that they false started multiple times. They almost threw the ball into coverage one time because (Martinez) was trying to hurry up.
The tempo didn't catch us off guard. We knew when they liked to do it. But at the same time, when they tempoed, you're also trying to get the personnel from upstairs. Upstairs, they’re telling us what the personnel is. We try to match our calls up with their personnel, and they got us a couple of times with their tempo.
406: The Callahan sack, the second forced fumble, I've seen that a lot this year where you drop the defensive end into coverage. … And then obviously (Ben) Seymour gets the recovery there when he was in coverage. What got you to put the D-ends in coverage on some of those plays? What’s the thinking there?
WMG: Coach (Shawn) Howe and Coach (Nick Jean-) Baptiste, our two D-line coaches, really study opponents’ pass protections in particular situations, and so those situations are like true pass situations when we're doing it, and we know that they're going to be protecting a certain way in a particular formation. We know that they're going to protect a certain way. They're accounting for our defensive end or they’re accounting for a tackle, so instead of rushing them when we know that they're accounting for those guys, we rush a deep guy — a safety or whatever — where they’re not accounting for them in the protection, and then drop the end. It's basically just a replacement. It’s zone pressures and stuff like that that's built into our package. We can run two shells, three shells, it doesn’t matter.
We really wanted to rattle (Martinez) as much as we could and get him kind of off kilter, and we did from the very beginning, and he really… I looked for him after the game and congratulated him because he's a Texas guy, and I'm from Texas, so I wanted to congratulate him and tell him he did a great job of hanging in there and fighting because we took some shots and we pressured him quite a bit and he still hung in there till the very end and made it real difficult for us and made us probably come after him more than any other quarterback, more than what we usually do. We went after him more than anybody else we faced all year.
