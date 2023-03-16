GREENSBORO, N.C. — The bond between Mick Durham and Danny Sprinkle continues to strengthen.

Durham, the head men’s basketball coach at Montana State Billings, was talking about Montana State’s success during MSU’s shootaround at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, one day before the Bobcats’ NCAA Tournament game against Kansas State. As Durham spoke, MSU coach Danny Sprinkle waved to him. Durham stopped his answer mid-sentence, smiled and waved to his pupil.

Mick Durham Ball Presentation-1.jpg

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle, right, embraces former Bobcats coach and current Montana State-Billings coach Mick Durham prior an exhibition game on Oct. 31, 2022, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.
NCAA Practices Montana State

Montana State's men's basketball team practices for the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. 

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments