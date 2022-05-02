BOZEMAN — TJ Session has been a popular guy since entering the transfer portal.
The now-former Montana State offensive lineman announced his portal decision last Tuesday. In the week since, Session has received scholarship offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State, among other colleges at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The rising redshirt sophomore is going on an official visit to Cal this week, ASU next week and Michigan State the week after that (Michigan State hasn’t offered a scholarship yet but is showing serious interest, he said).
Session joined the Bobcats in 2019 and redshirted after suffering a knee injury, and he didn’t play in 2020 because the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Southern California started the first 10 games of last season at right tackle, missed the next four with an injury and returned in the Football Championship Subdivision title game.
Session talked to 406mtsports.com over the phone Monday about his decision to enter the portal, the eight other Montana State players who have entered the portal, his former teammates getting NFL opportunities and more.
NOTE: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: Those FBS, Power Five opportunities, was that a major reason why you entered the portal?
TS: No, not at all actually. For starters, my reason for transferring had nothing to do with Montana State as a program. This choice was one of the hardest things I've done in my life, especially all the things that I've been through with my fellow teammates and (offensive line) coach (Brian) Armstrong, the rest of the staff at Montana State. I love all the coaches, teammates and support from Bobcat nation. Throughout my three years of being here at MSU, I've had nothing but positive learning experiences that I've grown off of and made me the player I am today. However, being in Bozeman, it's taken a toll on my mental health. At this point, I feel like I've been walking around with this rainy cloud over my head. The smile that I've been giving off was solely for others, not really for myself. Really, I just want to start a new chapter in my life and take that leap of faith.
406: Can you say anything more about that? What specifically in Bozeman was going wrong?
TS: Like I said, it's nothing to do with Montana State or the football program. But I'd say… cold is not a big, humongous factor, but for a long time here, it's just really dark and cloudy. After my first knee surgery that I had, I felt like I was just alone here, and had a couple other injuries here. I just felt like I've been going through mental health problems on my own.
406: I'm from California as well, so I can understand. Living out here in the cold and the dark, it can be taxing, to say the least. And in that respect, is (playing in) California something you’re hoping for, getting closer to home? Or is it just the best football opportunity?
TS: I'd say the best football opportunity. My goal isn’t to go anywhere where I know that I can't play. Not even “know that I can't play” because I feel like I can play at a lot of places. So, I'd say what's influencing my choice is really just team dynamic, environment, how the team is and just how their availability on O-line is. For Cal Berkeley, just from what all the coaches told me, they're looking for a right tackle right now. And that goes along with Arizona State and Michigan State. They're not just looking for depth fillers, they're looking for somebody to come in and compete to play right now.
406: You kind of touched on it, but is there anything more you can say to some of these rumors or worries that all these transfers say something about where Montana State is as a program?
TS: Just talking to the other guys that transferred, it really had nothing to do with Montana State. We went to the national championship, so I guess that helps on the resume, but that obviously had nothing to do with it, in my opinion. I feel like we've been here for a certain amount of time. All the guys that transferred, I can try to speak for them, we all really looked up to those older guys: Troy Andersen, Lewis Kidd, Taylor Tuiasosopo, (Zach) Redd, Daniel Hardy, Amandre (Williams), all those guys, those were really our group. Everybody’s left.
I can tell you for sure, I was reading the BobcatNation(.com) posts, and it has nothing to do with NIL deals. I see news reports and stuff of people transferring because of NIL deals, and I had no idea about all that money stuff. No, I just want to go somewhere to play and be happy, honestly.
406: I’ve seen the speculation on that too. It seems sort of like taking two separate issues and throwing them together. That's kind of been puzzling to me.
TS: Yeah. And you know what too? I wasn't expecting my phone to be blowing up. I've been on my phone nonstop every single day. I have over 60 coaches text me from all different kinds of colleges. Colleges including — I wrote it down — UNLV, Wyoming, Tulsa, Florida, Hawaii, Southern Alabama, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, Kent State, Fresno State, Virginia State, Oregon State, Missouri State. It was crazy. I had no idea that any of this was going to happen when I first entered it. I really was just taking a leap of faith. I guess stuff ended up well for me. But I also believe that I can play and start to compete at a higher level. I know that at higher levels, there are these big 6-7, 385-pound tackles, but I'm an athletic tackle, I'd say. I feel like I can do just as much as they can do, if not better. And competition for me, it's good. I look for competition. If you're not competing, you're not getting better at the end of the day.
406: People think, “OK, well, if somebody wants to enter the transfer portal, maybe they think they have better chances to go to the NFL if they go to a bigger school.” Was that at all part of your decision making?
TS: I do, at this point, want to play at a high level, but once again, that wasn't really included in my decision. Really, the biggest thing in my decision was to experience new things and start a new chapter in my life and really get out of Bozeman due to mental health. Going a little bit back into it, this is a ski, snowboard kind of town, small town. At first, I really liked it. Coming from California, it was something new to experience. But I don't really have those kind of ambitions: ski, ranch, snowboard. I've been cooped up in my room all day. I know I can experience new things, but it's just different.
406: That makes a ton of sense. Along the NFL lines, how cool was it to see a couple of your former teammates (Andersen and Hardy) get drafted and then a few other guys (Kidd, Lance McCutcheon and Tre Webb) get undrafted free agent deals and camp invites?
TS: It was crazy (laughs). Can’t do anything but smile right now. I'm so happy for them. I was just with them a couple of months ago. Now look at them. They're in the NFL flying high. I'm really proud of them. They're going to do really big things.
406: Any other thoughts on your Montana State career?
TS: I've learned a lot of things here. Nothing against anybody here. One of the hardest decisions in my life that I've ever made. I guess my last word: Go Cats Go, FTG.
