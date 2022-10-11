BOZEMAN — Lane Sumner has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he’s played this football season. The only issue: he’s missed more games than he’s played.
Sumner, a redshirt sophomore running back at Montana State, ran for 176 yards in the season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Sept. 3. The next week in a non-tackling practice drill, Sumner dislocated his left elbow, just like MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald did almost exactly a year earlier in that season's Gold Rush game.
Sumner missed the following three games and didn’t play against UC Davis on Oct. 1, even though he was active (in an emergency situation). The Huntley Project graduate returned for Saturday’s homecoming game with an elbow brace, and he rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries in a 37-6 win over Idaho State.
Sumner spoke with reporters on Monday about his injury, his return, MSU’s decimated running back room, and more (All-American Isaiah Ifanse has missed every game this fall, while Jared White and Kaegun Williams suffered season-ending injuries).
NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: Have you commiserated with RJ at all about your elbow?
A: For sure. He's been tracking progress, so whenever I made a little leap and I got a little more movement, RJ was the first person I went up to. Like, ‘Hey, check this out.’ He’s like, ‘That's awesome, man.’ Because he kind of understood how the rehab for that went. It was kind of cool to share that with him.
Q: How does that brace feel? Is it annoying?
A: Yeah, it's not ideal, that's for sure. Getting used to it though. It will get slowly better.
Q: How'd you feel on Saturday running the ball?
A: Felt good. Felt good to be out there with the guys.
Q: Was there one play or one thing specifically that you're most proud of from that game?
A: Not really. The O-line just opens up holes. I just kind of hit when I needed to.
Q: What was it like getting back on the field after having to wait those couple of weeks, especially coming (back) during homecoming?
A: I was just really glad to be out there and contribute and be able to do what I do.
Q: The previous week when you were active, how hungry were you to get out there?
A: Not necessarily hungry because I know I was kind of an emergency situation guy, and I knew that the guys that we have in that room could handle business. I was just glad to see Garrett (Coon) and Elijah (Elliott) go out and do what I know they can do.
Q: Going back to that O-line, they’ve looked great this season. How confident are you as a running back to see their abilities to open up those holes for you to go through?
A: Utmost confidence. Hit everything full speed because you know that those boys are gonna open holes.
Q: Northern Colorado this weekend. Anything stand out to you about them?
A: They're a good team. We're going to go and prepare, go in there and look for another W.
Q: Say as much as what you want on this, I just was curious if you could take us through the injury. What exactly happened?
A: I dislocated my elbow. I was running, kind of got tripped up and I went to put my hand down to catch myself, and that (elbow) bone didn't stop. It kept going.
Q: After Kaegun and Isaiah (and White got hurt), did you feel like the running back room was a little bit snakebit?
A: Yeah. There were some people that came up to me and they were just like, ‘I've never seen that from a position group.’ I was just like, ‘Yeah.’ But we worked through it. We had guys come into the room that did a good job. We’re back and moving forward.
Q: What's it like to see not only you but Elijah and Garrett contributing now after this running back room has been banged up?
A: I think it’s really good. It shows that we have a lot of guys that can play and that we have confidence in. I think everybody brings something different. It's nice to see everybody get touches.
