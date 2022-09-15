BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place.
Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
Manning, MSU’s starting free safety, transferred to the Football Championship Subdivision program from OSU in January 2020. After redshirting in 2017, Manning tallied 35 tackles in 12 games (two starts) in 2018 and three tackles in four games during his final season in Corvallis. Current OSU secondary coach Blue Adams took over that role in 2019.
"He's a good player and is doing some great things at Montana State,” Adams said of Manning on Thursday via an OSU spokesperson.
Manning is the only current Bobcat who used to play for the Beavers (MSU reserve offensive lineman Devin Slaughter tried to walk on when he attended OSU before enlisting in the Army).
He talked to reporters Monday about his former team, the opportunity to upset a Football Bowl Subdivision Power 5 team, his performance through two games and more.
NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: How excited are you to be playing your former team?
A: It’s exciting, for sure. I'm just more so looking forward to the next opportunity to go out there with the fellas and run around.
Q: Is there anybody on the team that you've been talking to who’s excited to see you?
A: I'm still cool with a lot of the boys on the team. We've talked since I got here in January 2020, so I feel like nothing really has changed. We're just finally going to be on the same field together.
Q: How much have you dreamt about winning this game, getting an FBS win?
A: It’d be a huge deal for your program, for sure. Obviously, we fell short last year to Wyoming, so I feel like the team is more so looking forward to that, like you said, getting a dub and being able to do it over an FBS team.
Q: Is there anybody on that offense that sticks out to you, since you've probably practiced against a couple of those guys?
A: That’s a great offense. They have, obviously, Jack Colletto. He's been nice since even before I left. They have a good quarterback in Chance (Nolan), a great receiving corps, great running backs.
Q: How would you prepare for a guy like Jack Colletto?
A: It’s kind of like the same situation when Tommy (Mellott) first came in for us. I feel like we kind of see that every day in practice. Obviously not the same player, but having a player like Tommy, a Swiss Army Knife kid, it's always good to have one of those on your team.
Q: Speaking of Jack, he had that last-second play against Fresno State. Obviously kind of a ballsy coaching move to run that instead of just kicking a field goal. Is that kind of something you're familiar with being with that program? Is that kind of the energy you guys are expecting on Saturday?
A: That's just Jack being Jack. He’s a dog. Jack’s always been a dog. So that's just him being himself. Yeah, a gutsy play call, but it worked in their favor.
OREGON STATE WINS THE GAME ON THE FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME!@BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/V8YIWqs1SV— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2022
Q: What does Blue Adams like to do? What’s his coaching philosophy?
A: Blue is one of those coaches that really is going to prepare you throughout the week like any other coach, and he's going to let you go out there Saturday and do your thing. He's an intense coach. Very dialed, I would say. He's dialed even on the smallest of details.
Q: You had a couple near takeaways last Saturday. I know you're hungry to actually get your hands on one. Is that kind of the goal this Saturday?
A: Yeah. I feel like the biggest thing is just me doing my 1/11th, owning my 20 square feet and then hopefully the plays that do come my way, I make those plays. I feel like where I mess up is when I'm trying to make the play rather than just playing my game. But yes, I'm looking forward to getting one.
Q: Other than that, how do you feel like you've played the season?
A: Honestly, I don't feel like I've played good at all. I'm just taking it day by day, trying to make the most of my opportunities and be the best where I can be out there on Saturdays.
Q: What do you want to improve on the most?
A: Obviously the takeaways. I feel like that's the biggest thing for me. I feel like it was a — how can I word this? — not a waste of time, but when I do get my hands on those, you’ve got to capitalize because, as a safety, those are rare and few in between, so you’ve got to make the plays that come your way.
Q: How rewarding has it been to play next to your former (high school) teammate in Rhedi (Short, MSU’s starting strong safety)?
A: It's been great. He's been out there flying around, having fun. It makes it easier for me. It’s kind of like the same situation with Tre (Webb) last year. When you know the person next to you is going to do their job every play, you can kind of just eliminate them, not even worry about it. So I feel like it's great to have him out there with us.
Q: The defense as a whole, I think you’ve had five takeaways so far through two games. How important is it going to be come Saturday when you guys are playing against this Pac-12 opponent?
A: The turnover margin is where you see the real difference between the winners and the losers of any game — NFL, college — so I feel like us keep holding on to the ball offensively and then us forcing takeaways, getting more takeaways defensively, that's going to pay huge dividends come Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.