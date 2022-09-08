BOZEMAN — Morehead State plays in the Pioneer Football League, the only Football Championship Subdivision conference that doesn’t award scholarships.
Not only have the Eagles faced scholarship teams in nonconference play the past two seasons, they’ve taken on some of the best in the subdivision.
Morehead (Kentucky) State faced then-No. 2 James Madison and then-No. 19 Austin Peay last season, then opened this season on the road against No. 23 Mercer in Week 0. On Saturday, the Eagles will play at No. 4 Montana State, which beat PFL teams in consecutive weeks last September: 45-7 over Drake, 52-10 over San Diego.
Rob Tenyer, the head coach and offensive coordinator at Morehead State, doesn’t need the 42 ½-point spread to tell him how the Bobcats are expected to fare on Saturday, but he’s keeping an optimistic outlook.
“I'd like to hang in there a little bit with them and show a little fight and toughness,” Tenyer told 406mtsports.com. “We're going to play as hard as we can.”
Tenyer talked over the phone with 406mtsports.com on Wednesday about his team, Montana State’s strengths, not playing a game last week and more.
NOTE: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: How weird is it to have a week off this early in the season?
RT: Playing the Week 0 game, we end up having two open dates. We played the Week 0 game, got an open date, we play three games, get another open date and then we finish on our conference schedule. So it's worked out really well. We got to start earlier with the kids, and hopefully we can stay healthy through that process.
406: I saw that this is the first time you guys have ever played Montana State and the first time against any of the Big Sky’s current teams. What prompted you guys to schedule this game?
RT: You’d have to ask my AD that [laughs]. No, guaranteed games, looking for money games, games that kind of fit what our needs are and then just trying to figure out what games are available. It's hard to schedule. A lot of teams are scheduled so far out in advance, and we haven't had real good luck here scheduling these FCS opponents. This is two years in a row that we've had to play two ranked FCS teams in our nonconference schedules, and that's a difficult task. You want to stay healthy and get through these games, and you'd like to be able to play these games and have an opportunity to win. But right now, it's difficult.
406: What stands out about Montana State?
RT: A lot stands out. They’re a really good football team. They're obviously coming off a national runner-up season a year ago, and they lost some good players, but they've got some really good depth on both sides of the football. You can't really tell that they’re only returning one (starting) offensive lineman from last year. They're good. They're the best of the best. Their quarterback, Tommy (Mellott), really makes it go. He's a dual threat guy. Their best back’s [Isaiah Ifanse] out but you wouldn't know what after last week's performance. The (Lane) Sumner kid, I think he had almost 180 yards rushing. And then they’ve got a D-III transfer [Ravi Alston] playing wide receiver who’s probably their best wide receiver.
Their front is the best defensive front we’ll play against all year. Both ends [Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour] are really good. Inside tackles [Blake Schmidt and Sebastian Valdez] are outstanding. They graduated their really good linebacker [Troy Andersen], but the (Callahan) O'Reilly kid’s as good as it gets. He’s long, he can run, he's physical. They’ve got a lot of experience on the back end of their defense. They’re long — they’ve got two, three guys over 6-1 — and they're going to play man coverage. So we’ve got our hands full.
406: Last season was the first time you guys had back-to-back seasons over .500 since 2002-2003. What do you think has been the key the last couple years?
RT: Our recruiting. You can really tell some big differences when you look at our roster. We're not a big transfer portal team. We will have a few guys from that, but we recruit the junior colleges on the West Coast and try to find the right fit. We’ve got some coaches that have been here for a few years, so that helps out as well. But at the end of the day, you’re just finding the right kinds of kids, and every place has their kind of niche, what you're looking for, and we're really focused on the kids that are a good fit in Morehead, Kentucky.
And then we had some really good, large senior classes the last few years. Guys have stuck around and played an extra COVID year. Culture’s an everyday thing, but I really think that we've evolved there a lot. We've got good leaders. We’ve just got a lot of great kids in our program, not only on the football field, but in the classroom.
406: Is it a 4-3 or 3-4 (scheme) on defense, or something else? And what is your main or base offense?
RT: We're an up-tempo offense. We’re no huddle and we're going to play fast and try to control the tempo of the game defensively. We’re an even front team, and we like playing man coverage.
406: Who are some players on your team that you would say Montana State fans are going to be pretty impressed with when they see them on Saturday?
RT: We’ve got 16 seniors, and all those guys are a big part of what we do. That’s some great leadership. Our center, Cam Marriott, is a captain. Devon Connors, a defensive end for us, is a captain. Jeremiah Scott, who's a junior wide receiver, No. 0, he's a captain for us. And Cooper Krezek, who's a free safety for us, he's another team captain. Those are guys that were voted by their peers and four of our top players.
Our quarterback situation, we’ve got three players that are pretty good. Grady Cramer's going to be the first guy, and we're probably going to get Carter Cravens in the game again this week and see who’s going to be able to lead us once we get in the conference play.
