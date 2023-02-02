Al Johnson

Newly hired Montana State offensive line coach Al Johnson talks to reporters on Thursday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN — Last week, Montana State announced the hiring of Al Johnson to be its new offensive line coach. The Bobcats’ newest assistant football coach made his first media appearance on Thursday.

Johnson, 44, came to MSU after one season as the running backs coach at Wisconsin, where he started at center in the early 2000s. The Brussels, Wisconsin, native played eight seasons in the NFL, then took an assistant O-line coaching job at Division III St. Norbert in 2014, took the same job at Wisconsin in 2016 and became the head coach at Division II East Central in 2018.

