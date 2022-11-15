BOZEMAN — Tom Glasgow felt “Big Sky withdrawal syndrome,” as he phrased it, while he watched the Montana State football team earn a 38-35 win at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24.
Glasgow has been an on-air broadcaster at ROOT Sports since 2010. He’s based out of the Seattle area, where he grew up, and he spent about a decade as a play-by-play voice for Big Sky football games, including several Brawls of the Wild between MSU and rival Montana.
Glasgow’s Big Sky run ended this year, after the conference announced it was forming a TV rights agreement with the E.W. Scripps Company. Last season was the final one of the Big Sky’s contract with ROOT/AT&T SportsNet.
Glasgow spoke himself into Brawl of the Wild lore with his call of MSU’s 29-25 win over UM at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in 2018. Bobcat fans fondly remember the words Glasgow exclaimed when Tucker Yates forced a game-sealing fumble out of Adam Eastwood's hands.
“Eastwood. Did not make it! Ball out! Recovered by Montana State,” Glasgow said on the broadcast, his voice rising with every line before reaching a crescendo. “The Bobcats hold! The Bobcats hold!”
Glasgow, 63, talked over the phone with 406mtsports.com on Oct. 5 about that memorable call, his Cat-Griz experience, MSU legend (and current Atlanta Falcon) Troy Andersen and more. Despite some withdrawal syndrome, Glasgow is at peace with the end of ROOT’s Big Sky era.
“We're thrilled that we had the years that we had,” Glasgow said, “and you never know how things might circle around in the future.”
NOTE: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
406: How does the atmosphere of a Brawl of the Wild compare to other big games you've called?
TG: I think over the course of that decade I got a pretty good feeling of what it means inside that state. The rivalry I'm most familiar with, because I grew up in Washington, is the Apple Cup, Washington-Washington State. It’s as intense as that one. All these rivalries are no less or no more important than any other. The Brawl seems to have just a little more juice to it because these are the two most important teams in the state. Here, we have the Seahawks, we've got the Mariners on a playoff run, we've got an NHL team, the Sounders have won multiple Major League Soccer championships. So there's more. But there's nothing bigger in Montana than that game, so to be a part of it was really, really special.
406: Is there one of those stadiums [Bobcat and Washington-Grizzly] that you prefer, or where the atmosphere is better?
TG: I think everybody would say Washington-Grizzly just because of the design, where it's located right at the base of the mountain there — probably Montanans would call it a hill, but you know what I mean [laughs]. It's just tucked right in there, 25-26,000 fans. To be honest, I think everybody around the conference would say that's the premier venue. From our standpoint, from a broadcaster standpoint, Bozeman has a great press box. We have a lot more room in the booth where we call the games. When we do a game at Washington-Grizzly, I'll have stat people and spotters that are basically standing in the doorway, if not out in the little hallway, and they’ve got to step in and step out and step in and step out. But we made it work. It was always fun. No complaints. They're just different. Great environment in Bozeman, just not quite as many people. I don't think it gets as noisy, just because of the stadium design. But still a great place to call a game.
406: I assume — but let me know if I'm wrong — that 2018 was the best Brawl you called?
TG: Yeah, it was. I tried to think about this when you reached out. We did a terrific game between — I can't remember the year exactly; I'm really bad at precise details like that — I'm going to say around 2014, maybe, there was a game in the 50s in Bozeman between Montana State and Eastern Washington. It was a nonconference game, two conference teams playing a nonconference game, but it was a phenomenal game. There was a late decision by Beau Baldwin, who was the head coach at Eastern at that time, to go for a two-point conversion and Eastern got it and I think they ended up winning the game [52-51 on Sept. 20, 2014]. It was a great game. However, it was an early season game. The stakes weren't nearly as high as that Brawl, which in essence was a playoff game. So on top of the rivalry, you had postseason play at stake, and then you had the improbability of a team that was a running team, and a great running team, down 22-0 on the road late in the first half. You're honestly thinking, “It's probably over.” And obviously it wasn't.
406: Was there one moment that you felt was the turning point? Was there any play that really stands out before the end?
TG: I just thought it was so important that late first half touchdown that Troy got, that Montana State got, to give them some real hope. (Facing) 22-0 at halftime, 22-7 is a lot different. So you take some momentum into the locker room. Not that they didn't believe, but I think they were like, “Hey, we just scored. In essence now, we're in a two-score game, and crazy things can happen.” And crazy things did happen.
406: You called it an instant classic after it ended. Do you know where that would stand against other sports or other football games you covered?
TG: Well, in terms of games that I've called — I'm happy to do the research again; I'm really bad on years — there was a Washington-Arizona game, and I’ll date this. Desmond Trufant was a freshman. The Huskies were down late in the fourth quarter, didn’t seem like they had much of a chance to win. They get an interception on a ball that deflected off the foot of an Arizona receiver. I think Nick Foles was playing. Now I’m really dating myself. Then Desmond Trufant got a late interception to kind of seal it [on Oct. 10, 2009]. It was at Husky Stadium. That was a great game. Great environment, Husky Stadium on the lake, it was a night game, really cool. So I’d put that game with that Brawl in terms of just improbability, amazing, unpredictable plays. But again, that game was not leading directly to a playoff berth. … And Arizona-Washington is not a rivalry game. It's a conference game, but there's no great history or mystique to Washington playing Arizona.
406: That final drive in 2018, watching it knowing the outcome obviously, I was getting nervous. It felt tense through the YouTube stream. I can only imagine how it felt in person. How would you describe that feeling on those last few plays?
TG: You want to remain calm. You want to make sure you're checking all your boxes. You want to make sure you're trying to tell the story the best you can. Jason Stiles, who I called that game with, he and I had a lot of experience working together.
You don't want to make plays or drives in a first or second quarter seem monumental. If you make something early seem like it's the biggest thing ever, how are you going to top that in the fourth quarter of a game like that? So to me, it's about buildup. It's just calling the game. In all those games — because I'm not the Montana State broadcaster and I'm not the Montana broadcaster, I'm the broadcaster for ROOT Sports — I'm trying to convey the importance of each play for both sides. So to me a Montana touchdown was as significant as a Montana State touchdown, or a Montana State takeaway was the same as a Montana takeaway. I think that's one of the beauties of college football and having that position where you're not for one team or the other. They're all great plays. They're all significant plays. But you want to, hopefully, in your call build up to a place where if you are in a two-minute drill, if you will, you can build up some more, and you can just let the game take you where it needs to go.
That game, you'd have to be not really good at your job calling that game if it doesn't sound like you're doing a hell of a job. I'm not saying I did a hell of a job, I just hope I didn't screw it up.
406: I think that’s safe to say. A big reason I wanted to do this was because that call, “The Bobcats hold,” I think is so iconic for Bobcat fans. It was played throughout that (“Miracle in Missoula”) documentary because it was not just the moment, but the call met the moment. How do you reflect on that line?
TG: It just came out. I really didn't have any idea of any significance to it from a fan standpoint until I was chatting with some people about the game and they just would say to me out of the blue, “The Bobcats hold.” It didn't register with me at the time that that line really registered that way with fans. I guess, at least with some, it did, and that's kind of cool.
It wasn't like, “OK, now if they hold here, or if they come up with a turnover here, here's what I'm going to say.” It just came out. In retrospect, I felt like it happened to fit really well with the moment. I was really fortunate on that play, just with the angle we had, I could tell by the player reaction and movements that the ball had been fumbled. If I had been maybe even a foot one way or another, it may have been more difficult to see. But I just had a really good angle on that play, so that was some good fortune there.
406: I imagine, too, you couldn't have planned that because fumble was maybe fifth or so down the list of things you thought would happen there. Is that fair?
TG: That's fair. You’re thinking it’s probably going to be either he's going in for the touchdown, or they're going to hold. But you're not thinking fumble. And Jeff Choate’s timeout on the previous play in which Adam got into the end zone, that really added to the intrigue of what was coming because then we're talking, “Do you run the same play?” That whole sequence elevated from checkers to chess really quickly, so to me, that really added to the drama of the moment. “Is Bobby (Hauck) going to stick with the same play that they just scored on? Is the Montana State defense going to anticipate that play, or are they going to think that Bobby is going to call something else?” So that was really cool and added to it.
406: You mentioned that you still hear, “The Bobcats hold.” You'll hear that from time to time from Bobcat fans, is that right?
TG: On occasion. I think the first person I heard it from was Coach (Ty) Gregorak. He and I worked on a few games I think the next season. He did some work for us on ROOT after he left Montana State. He said it first, and I've heard a few other people say it. In Montana. I'm not going to tell you that I'm walking the streets of Seattle and people stop me and drop that line [laughs]. I heard it first (from Gregorak), and I said something along the lines of, “Oh, that registered with you?” He said, “It registered with a lot of people.”
406: You’ve seen Troy Anderson play a bunch of times. Seeing him go from all those positions to now playing in the NFL, how cool was that from your perspective?
TG: I was talking just before the start of the NFL season with Steve Raible, who's the voice of the Seahawks, and we were talking about (former MSU wide receiver) Kevin Kassis being in camp with the Hawks. Even though Kevin didn't make the team [he’s since been signed, cut and re-signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad], Steve was telling me how impressed the coaches were. In fact, they call (Kassis) Steve in practice. I said, “Why do they call him Steve?” They were so impressed with his hands, they called him Steve in regards to Steve Largent, the Seahawks’ hall of famer. I thought, “Oh, that’s a great story.”
I said — I didn’t know the Seahawks’ schedule in detail — “Do you guys have Atlanta this year?” (Raible) goes, “Yeah, we’ve got Atlanta.” And I told him about Troy. I said, “Hey, I don't know how much he'll play when you guys play them” — and they've already played, of course — but I go, “This kid is like the most incredible athlete that you're ever going to come across.” I just gave him a little bit about his career as a running back and a quarterback and a linebacker and playing both ways. And he's like, “That's unbelievable.”
Phenomenal athlete. I know we interviewed him right after that (2018) game. Jen Mueller had an interview with him down on the field. Seemed like a terrific kid, humble kid, the epitome of what you want in a teammate and a leader. So I was happy for him. It’s always kind of news if a kid even gets drafted out of the Big Sky. A single kid in any given season, that's kind of news. So for him to go 58th overall, second round pick, unbelievable.
Jeff Choate would always tell us — we talked about him in our conference calls going into game weeks — on numerous occasions, he would compare Troy to Shaq Thompson, who was a guy who could play running back and linebacker at UW. He said Troy was every bit the athlete that Shaq was and projected that he was going to be not only an NFL player, but would become an impact NFL player. He knew what he had in Troy Anderson, for sure.
406: Anything else you want to say about your time calling the Brawl, the 2018 game, anything else?
TG: I just look forward to the next one. I'll be watching as a fan, and I'm sure I'll miss not having the opportunity to to call it. But whoever gets that opportunity, I hope they have as much fun with it as I have.
