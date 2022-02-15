BOZEMAN — Before Troy Andersen, Jim Nagy hadn’t seen a player from Montana compete in a Senior Bowl. The linebacker from Montana State made a good first impression.
Nagy became the Senior Bowl’s executive director in 2018 after nearly 20 years as an NFL scout, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks. Like others, Nagy was impressed with Andersen’s performance in practice and the game at the Senior Bowl, the premiere college football all-star showcase.
Andersen is a former running back and All-American quarterback who finished his MSU career as an All-American inside linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Dillon native was the first MSU player to participate in the Senior Bowl since defensive back Joey Thomas in 2004. Montana linebacker Jordan Tripp, a Missoula Big Sky graduate, was the last Treasure State player to make it to the game, accepting an invite in 2014.
Both Thomas (third round) and Tripp (fifth round) were drafted, as Andersen is expected to be. The Athletic, ESPN and Pro Football Focus currently have him ranked as a top-100 prospect, and draft experts expect him to be selected on the second or third day of the draft, maybe as high as the second round.
Nagy has a similar draft projection. He talked about Andersen’s pro potential, his performance during Senior Bowl week and more in a phone interview Tuesday with 406mtsports.com.
NOTE: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: Now that you've had a chance to look over Troy’s film from the week, what stood out most?
JN: Troy had a really good week. He probably helped himself as much as anyone in the game. His physicality and strength were better than what I'd seen on Montana State tape. What you did see on Montana State tape that translated here as well was the speed. That's with the eyeball test but also with the Zebra Technologies GPS tracking data. His stuff was off the charts. In terms of like max acceleration, I think he had the third fastest max acceleration of the week, and the only two guys faster were DBs (Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor and Auburn’s Roger McCreary), on the defensive side of the ball. He was a top linebacker in that category. So yeah, he showed off his speed, playing downhill more physically and really had a nice game. Showed up a bunch in the game and on special teams in the game. He was the first one down on kickoff team by a wide margin.
Here’s what “makeup speed” looks like. @MSUBobcats_FB LB Troy Andersen had third-fastest max acceleration (6.01) of ANY defender at Reese’s Senior Bowl per @ZebraTechnology. Unique data & traits like this are exactly why @troy_andersen will ascend thru pre-draft process. 💨📈💰 pic.twitter.com/BbEWsMz1HL— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 13, 2022
406: What about Troy’s physicality surprised you?
JN: He was playing with a better base. He was definitely sturdier on contact. He wasn't sliding down or falling off as much as what you saw on Montana State tape. I don't know if that's attributable to the work that he was putting in down here with the coaching staff, but he definitely was firmer on contact than he was at Montana State.
406: Did you get to talk to him much?
JN: I did. I spent some good time with Troy. It's hard when you've got 125 players down here to get with everyone, but I spent some good time with Troy. I met his parents when they were down here in town, which was great. Love when the families make the trip. He's an easy guy to connect with, has a nice way about him. You saw him with his teammates over the course of the week, there were some real bonds being formed.
It’s good to see guys come down here, especially from smaller schools, sometimes those guys are a little overwhelmed on the big stage, and Troy certainly was not. Some of those guys come down here really wide eyed by the whole going up against SEC-level, Big Ten guys, the different level of competition, but that wasn't an issue for Troy at all.
406: Anything that stood out from your conversations with him?
JN: I asked him point blank what people from Montana, what are their thoughts on the TV show “Yellowstone”? And he's like, “Oh, they hate it. Everyone's moving in there now. They want to keep it a secret.” So that was funny.
He just comes across like a really mature guy. You see why he is thought of as highly as he is in the program by people up there. I've heard nothing but great things about him, and then to get him down here, he was very businesslike. Like I said, he wasn't overwhelmed by it.
406: What kind of NFL career right now would you project him to have?
JN: I think Troy's going to end up going probably in the back end of day two. I don't see him getting to day three after his performance down here. All the speed data is really going to help him. You saw a fast guy on tape, you saw a guy that can close, but now having that data, which is more important than a 40-yard dash in shorts and a t-shirt. The fact that this guy can carry his pads and play at that speed is really going to help him.
I think this week really helped people solidify that he's the defensive player. Talking to guys before the week, there were still some teams that thought Troy's future might be as an offensive gadget guy and special teams player, kind of like a Taysom Hill type of role. After the week he had here at linebacker and being as reactive as he was and showing up in coverage like he did, I think everyone's going to see him as a developmental linebacker. The nice thing for Troy is, when you're drafting players and evaluating players, your first thought is, “OK, what's he doing on Sundays? Do we even dress this guy his rookie year?” With Troy, you know if you draft him that he's going to have a role on Sundays for you next year as a core special teams player, which is why those special teams snaps help down here. You saw him on punt, you saw on kick cover.
Does he project as a day one starter at linebacker? It just depends on where he ends up. He might get in a situation with a team that has a need, and he gets that opportunity. But I think he could be a core special teams guy from day one for all 32 teams. And then from there with his athletic profile, just his size and speed combination and what he can do playing in space, yeah, I think he's got starting potential for sure.
406: Is inside linebacker where you think he's best suited, or outside? Or is it still up in the air?
JN: It's all scheme dependent and what they want. You can say he projects as a “Sam” linebacker for some teams, but some teams' Sams are totally different than another team’s Sams. I think he fits best off the ball. … His arms are disproportionately short for a guy that's a hair under 6-4, so that would be a concern about him playing on the line of scrimmage. … His arms were 32 1/8th (inches at Senior Bowl measurements). They were 31 and change (last spring), so that's better. At least they did come in a little longer than they did last spring. But yeah, he's more of an off the ball backer, a “Mike” or “Will.” I think those are the two spots most teams will see him at.
406: Why are those measurements that much different?
JN: Arm length usually varies a little bit depending on who's measuring it. Usually what most teams do is they get a spring measurement, then an all-star measurement, then a combine measurement, then another pro day measurement.
Even an inch can make a difference. If you're in the 31s and below as a linebacker, that's a red flag, so at least he got over that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.