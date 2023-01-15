BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points.
Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats
Holland, who is known as the “Greatest Bobcat,” died last month. Lubick received the news from his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he first arrived in 1982. He became Colorado State’s offensive coordinator that year after four seasons at MSU’s helm. He then spent time as an assistant at Stanford and the DC at Miami under Dennis Erickson, who coached with Lubick and Holland at MSU in the early 1970s. Lubick was CSU’s head coach from 1993 to 2007.
Since the final year of his hall of fame coaching career, Lubick has been the vice president of community outreach at Canvas Credit Union in Fort Collins, and he teaches a leadership class at the CSU College of Business. The football field at CSU’s Hughes Stadium is named after him.
Lubick spoke over the phone with 406mtsports.com on Jan. 6 about his late friend and the many memories he and Holland formed during their days in Butte and Bozeman.
NOTE: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
406: How did you react when you heard about Sonny Holland’s passing?
SL: I was very, very sad. Both my wife, Carol Jo, and I, (son) Matt (Lubick) and my son with the Bills (Marc), our whole family (was sad) because Sonny was very close — he and his wife, Deanna, and the girls. I don’t even know if I’d call him an employer. He was just a friend and a great person to work for and with over the years. He was very instrumental in my going to become an assistant coach at Montana State.
406: Growing up with him across the way, what was that like? What did you hear about him when you were at Butte Central and then when you were in college?
SL: At that time, we didn't like those guys across town. Butte High, of course, they were always way better than we were. Central hardly ever beat Butte High.
He must have been real good because I can remember back in my junior, senior year when we were getting ready to play them. Usually all we ever talked about was the quarterback or the great receiver or the running back. Butte High always had great players coming out at that time. Our coach, I'll never forget this — I can't recall exactly what year — (he said), “Butte High, they’ve got a guy over there who's the best center in the country, the best center in Montana.” He never talked about an offensive lineman. We were never taught in those days, and we still don't, but our coach was telling us how good (Holland was). “We’ve got to watch this guy because he’s as good as there is. He makes their whole team go.” That perked all of our ears up, especially mine.
406: What made him such a good center?
SL: You never became a starter at Butte High School unless you were a junior or a senior. Then here was a guy who started for them for sure as a sophomore if not as a freshman, just like he did at Montana State.
You knew about him some. You might see him in town, see him around. I guess the fact that he could start for a team that was one of the better teams in their state every year… that was great high school football in those days, probably like it is today. For someone to play at one of the best schools in the state, that always had a lot of players out, a lot of competition, to be a starter for them for three or four years, that spoke volumes.
406: What made him such a good coach?
SL: What made him a good coach was just how he treated people, I guess would be the easiest, most forward way of saying it. Always respect and always was genuine, not phony, but genuine concern. I can't ever remember him raising his voice to coaches. In that business, there are a lot of things that come up that I think frustrates coaches.
The one thing that sticks with me, and I can still feel it right now, is the warmth he always exhibited. The warmth and his voice. You just liked to be around him. You’d always come in to work and he stopped by your office and said, “How are you doing? Everything OK?” It wasn't just saying it. That’s what we teach our leaders: don’t just say it, but mean it.
He had a special quality, which I think is why he is considered as good a coach as there is. And I know people probably thought of him as maybe not a great Xs and Os guy, but he was. He knew what was going on, but he let his coaches coach. He gave us responsibility and allowed us to coach. Always very supportive in every aspect, and he could bring a team together.
We were struggling there at Montana State. I worked one year with Tom Parac. He was the head coach, and we were, like, 2-9. The first year Sonny took over, we were (2-7-1), and our second year, here we are winning in the Big Sky championship with the same people.
People liked to be around him, players loved to play for him and his coaches loved to coach with him.
406: Is there any specific memory with him that stands out?
SL: We were almost across the street from one another when I was there (at MSU), and I saw his girls growing up — Wendy, Heidi and Jody. There were two things. No. 1 was the city or the county would come up with an ordinance. We didn't have sidewalks around our house down there, and we got to put a sidewalk in. I couldn't do any of that work, but he came down and he spent hours on a Friday, Saturday just coming down and working, digging out the sidewalking path, putting the forms in, helping lay the cement for maybe four weekends in a row. Now who the hell would do that? Here's the head coach coming over and helping you put your sidewalk in.
The thing that always brought tears to my eyes was — Matt might've been 7 or 8 years old, Michelle I don't know and Marc was just a little baby — he’d play Santa Claus. He’d come over on Christmas Eve in a Santa Claus suit. He looked more like Santa Claus when he put a whole suit on than Santa Claus did. I remember my kids sitting on his knee. He did that for all the neighbors, probably, in the neighborhood.
Who does things like that, as the head football coach? That shows you a little bit what type of a person he was. He was always ready to help out and never put himself above you. Some coaches, because they get head coach behind their name, they think they're supposed to act a certain way. But he was the same person.
(On) the preseason program (one season), on the front of it he had the four assistant coaches. That's how he treated us. He treated us like we were all head coaches.
Now teaching my leadership class, those are the examples I use. That’s true leadership.
