BOZEMAN — Several hours before the Montana State men’s basketball team built a 17-point first half lead over Sacramento State, the MSU women overcame a 17-point first half deficit for a thrilling home win over Sac State.
Some coaches might’ve used that women’s comeback as motivation, a reminder that no lead is safe. MSU head men’s coach Danny Sprinkle is not one of those coaches.
“We don’t talk about that,” Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com over the phone after Saturday’s game. “We try to keep it positive.”
Sac State nearly destroyed those positive vibes, but MSU (15-8, 8-2) held off the Hornets (12-10, 5-4) for a 72-65 win Saturday night in Sacramento, California. A career night from RaeQuan Battle and a gutsy performance from Jubrile Belo helped the Bobcats become the first team to win at Sac State’s “Nest” gym in 11 tries, dating back to last February.
“This is a hard place to play,” Sprinkle said. “Coach (David) Patrick does an unbelievable job. They’re disciplined. They’re tough. So this is a heck of a win.”
After falling behind 9-4, MSU outscored Sac State 27-5 over the next nine minutes. “Active hands” contributed heavily to that run, Sprinkle said.
“During that span, we did a great job of getting stops and converting on the other end,” Sprinkle added.
Like the MSU women, the Hornets whittled away at the deficit and entered halftime down 37-27.
Sac State’s comeback was more of a snowstorm than an avalanche. The Hornets cut the margin to single digits less than two minutes into the second half, but they trailed by 11 points a couple minutes later. They pulled within five points at the 13-minute, 41-second mark, then watched Battle drain a highly contested 3-pointer to put the Cats up eight.
Around the 10-minute mark, Sac State cut the deficit to 51-48 — the first one-possession margin since 14-11. MSU responded with an 8-2 run, but the Hornets answered with a 13-5 run. That made it 64-63 MSU with 1:58 left.
“Sac State’s really good. They’re physical. They play like us. They’ve got great post guys. They’re athletic. Their guards are strong. They drive the ball downhill,” Sprinkle said, adding, “They do a tremendous job making you make shots.”
Battle served as a snowblower the first 38 minutes. The 6-foot-5 junior became a snow plow in the last two, scoring the final 10 of MSU’s points. None were bigger than the pair he poured in on an acrobatic scoop layup with 42 seconds left to put the Cats up 68-63.
Battle’s final four points fittingly came on free throws. The Washington transfer drilled all 12 of his foul shots. He also shot 9 of 18 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range for a total of 32 points, a new career high (his previous high was 30 at North Dakota on Nov. 20).
“RaeQuan was tremendous,” Sprinkle said, adding, “When he gets going, he can elevate over anybody, and it’s really hard to guard him.”
Sprinkle didn’t know until a few hours before Saturday’s game if Belo would be able to play. In the first half of Thursday’s game at Portland State, Belo tore the webbing between two of his fingers, causing him to miss the rest of the game. He started Saturday’s game but needed heavy bandaging on his left hand.
Belo looked relatively normal at Sac State, but he was limited to 18 minutes due to foul trouble. He finished with six points, three rebounds and three turnovers.
His plus-minus, however, was plus-15. Only backup point guard Robert Ford III (+17) finished better in that category, and Darius Brown II (+1) was the only starter to end up in the positive (Battle was minus-2).
Plus-minus can be misleading in single-game samples, but Belo’s impact was undeniable. The reigning Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year finished with two blocks and three steals.
“His toughness was tremendous,” Sprinkle said, adding, “He’s a warrior.”
Belo’s backup Great Osobor was +9 with 13 points (5 of 10 from the field) and four rebounds. Brown scored six points on eight shots but grabbed a team-high seven boards.
Advantages in turnovers (15 by Sac State, nine by MSU), points off turnovers (17-9 in MSU’s favor) and fast break points (7-0 MSU) proved crucial. So did the free throw disparity: 24 of 28 for MSU, 13 of 16 for Sac State.
The Cats will host Northern Arizona (6-16, 2-7) on Thursday. They beat the Lumberjacks 69-54 on Jan. 7 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
