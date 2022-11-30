BOZEMAN — For a brief period of time, overtime looked like the best case scenario for the Montana State men’s basketball team.
Then RaeQuan Battle literally stole the show.
The junior guard stole a Southern Utah pass, raced down the court and made a layup as he was fouled. Battle sank the free throw to put MSU up 86-83 with 3.6 seconds left. That was the final score.
THERE. GOES. THAT. MAN.#GoCatsGo | @RaeQuanBattle pic.twitter.com/Pb1dr7dQVE— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) December 1, 2022
Thanks to Battle’s 29 points and late-game heroics, the Bobcats ended a three-game losing streak and a five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Cedar City, Utah.
“It was the best win of the season and, to be honest, one of the best wins since I’ve been here,” MSU fourth-year head coach Danny Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com over the phone.
Describing Wednesday’s game as a roller coaster undersells the swings. It was more of a drop tower.
MSU (4-5) opened the game on a 23-11 run. SUU (4-4), which played with MSU in the Big Sky Conference before joining the Western Athletic Conference this year, answered with a 13-0 run. Right before the Thunderbirds took the lead, MSU star big man Jubrile Belo was ejected.
With about seven minutes left in the first half, Belo was called for an offensive foul as he tried to get post position. The reigning Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year swung his left arm and hit SUU’s Jason Spurgin below the waist. The referees went to replay and called Jubrile Belo for a flagrant foul, and it was a flagrant 2, which automatically results in an ejection.
Here's the foul Belo committed that the refs deemed a flagrant 2. #MSUBobcatsMBB https://t.co/4zbooiqOl8 pic.twitter.com/SjtxIEX7MC— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) December 1, 2022
All flagrant fouls involve “unnecessary” contact, according to college and NBA rulebooks, and a flagrant 2 is called when officials deem a foul more extreme/dangerous than a flagrant 1. Deciphering the difference is almost always subjective, considering how difficult it can be to judge a player’s intent. Belo hit Spurgin hard, but it looked about as physical as a typical post-up. That’s what Belo believed.
“Wow ejected for posting up,” Belo tweeted during the second half. “It’s not making sense.”
The refs told Sprinkle, “Our hands are tied, we have to call it,” he said.
“They just said it was an excessive elbow that looked intentional,” Sprinkle said. “Everybody who knows Jubrile knows it’s not intentional. He’s not that type of player.”
“It was unfortunate. The only thing I’m glad is he got a little rest on his legs,” Sprinkle added with a laugh.
Not only did Belo’s ejection not sink the Bobcats, it appeared to spark them. They finished the first half on a 23-11 run.
The lead grew to 49-35 after a Battle 3-pointer to start the second half. Then SUU went on a 23-7 run to retake the lead, and the game went back and forth the rest of the way.
“I’ll give Southern Utah a lot of credit,” Sprinkle said. “They took us out of a lot of stuff in the second half. They got after it, pressured, and it was hard to get into a flow because we weren’t getting too many stops.”
A 71-67 SUU edge was cut to one point after a 3 from Battle. Two minutes later, he hit another 3 to cut the deficit to 74-73. He tied it up at 79-all with yet another bucket from distance. Battle’s teammate and Belo’s main replacement, Great Osobor, scored to give MSU an 81-79 lead, and Battle made it 83-81 on a jumper with 1:05 left.
“He was special tonight,” Sprinkle said of Battle, adding, “He can elevate and make shots that other people can’t. I don’t care if it’s our level, high major level, there are very few guys who can do some of the things he can do. … He’s fun to watch.”
Spurgin tied it up with 46 seconds remaining, and Battle missed a contested 3 as the shot clock expired. SUU got the rebound and called a timeout with 10.9 seconds left.
The Thunderbirds barely got past half court when Battle made his game-winning play. He stole a pass above the key, completed the and-1 and watched SUU’s Deng Dut miss a half-court prayer as time expired.
“We finally won the game with defense,” Sprinkle said. “At the very end, we went to our 1-3-1 (zone) and got a stop -- the biggest stop of the game, the biggest stop of the year so far.”
Battle shot 10 of 18 from the field and 7 of 11 from 3. The seven 3s are tied for seventh-most in program history and two short of the MSU single-game record, set by Sprinkle in 1991.
“He’s one of those special talents,” Sprinkle said. “He’s not scared of the moment. He wants a shot, and he’s going to get a shot.”
Osobor finished with 14 points (4 of 5 from the field, 6 of 6 from the line) and eight rebounds, Darius Brown II had 17 points (6 of 10 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3) and a game-high five assists and Caleb Fuller added 13 points (5 of 6 from the field).
Both teams made 50% of their field goals. MSU finished 13 of 24 from 3, and SUU went 7 of 19.
The Cats will return to action next Thursday, Dec. 8 against St. Thomas at Worthington Arena. It will be their first home game since Nov. 18.
“The character we showed and fighting through adversity -- because there was a ton of it tonight -- it showed who our team is,” Sprinkle said. “You go from the fourth game in an eight-day road trip, and we’re flying all over the country, all over time zones, and sleeping in hotels. Then Jubrile gets ejected eight minutes into the game. It just made other guys step up.”
