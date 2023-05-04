BOZEMAN — Callahan O’Reilly sat anxiously by his phone, hoping for a call. If his phone did ring, he figured 10 digits he didn’t recognize would pop up on the screen.

His iPhone began to buzz about 30 minutes after the NFL Draft ended last Saturday. To O’Reilly’s pleasant surprise, the call didn’t come from an unknown number. The screen showed Ryan Weese’s name.

“What’s up, man?” O’Reilly said to Weese. “It’s been a while.”

Weese was the Montana State football team’s general manager during the 2021 season, back when O’Reilly starred at “Will” linebacker for the Bobcats. O’Reilly’s nervousness turned into optimism as he waited for a response from Weese, who has spent about a year as a scouting assistant for the Chicago Bears. Sure enough, Weese was calling on behalf of his organization. The Bears were inviting O’Reilly to their rookie minicamp.

“It's good for me to hear from somebody like that who was around me for a full year and saw how I worked and how I prepared and how I played,” O’Reilly told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday, adding, “To think that I can come in and compete at that level definitely gives me some confidence going into it.”

O’Reilly was one of three former Bobcats to receive NFL opportunities after the draft concluded. The other two, defensive backs James Campbell and Ty Okada, both joined the Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents (so did former Montana linebacker Patrick O’Connell).

The trio of ex-MSU defensive standouts know how tough it will be just to make 53-man NFL rosters this year, let alone earn playing time and build careers. They’re not anxious, though. They’re optimistic.

“I feel very blessed,” Okada said Tuesday. “I'd like to think that most kids when they first pick up a football, this is their dream: reaching the pinnacle of playing in the NFL. To say that I've gotten to this point and I have an opportunity to make the team in Seattle is just surreal.”

Before the draft, analysts considered Okada a priority free agent who had a chance to get drafted. The Seahawks were one of several teams that got in contact with the Woodbury, Minnesota, native after his impressive Pro Day last month, and he said he developed a good relationship with Armani Perez, a Seahawks player personnel scout who attended each of MSU’s last two Pro Days (former Bobcat Kevin Kassis signed with Seattle last year). In the sixth round, Seattle and Okada “basically did a handshake deal” to sign with the team as a UDFA, he said.

Inking a free agent contract has some advantages over being a late round draft pick. Unlike draftees, some UDFAs can choose which teams they go to. Okada “kind of had the pick of the litter,” he said.

Okada chose the Seahawks largely because they reminded him of MSU, which he joined as a walk-on.

“Montana State has a great history of walk-ons being big time contributors in their career,” he said. “That’s the same way I feel about the Seahawks, with undrafted free agents getting to play there and starting there and contributing in a big way.”

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin is probably the most successful UDFA in Seattle’s recent history. Another is Jordan Babineaux, who played safety, the same position Okada plans to play in the pros. Okada was MSU’s starting nickelback the previous two seasons, and while might still get chances in that spot with the Seahawks, his main position in their 3-4 defense will be free safety, he said.

“That's just a really good opportunity to where they feel like my athleticism can flourish,” Okada said. “I'm built very similarly to guys that have had a lot of success on that defense. Quandre Diggs I was comparing myself to. Obviously that's a big comparison, considering how successful he's been, but in terms of just the way we play — downhill, athletic, aggressive tacklers that are maybe smaller in stature but pack a punch — I think that I'm very similar.”

Okada said he’s “ecstatic” to keep playing with Campbell. Both signed with MSU in 2017 and became starters after uncertain early years. While Okada was an injury-prone walk-on, Campbell earned a scholarship as a wide receiver. He switched to the other side of the ball about midway through his career and spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a solid, steady cornerback. The Palatka, Florida, native and Okada both ran 4.44-second 40-yard dashes at the Pro Day.

“We came in together, so we know what each other’s about. We know we’re both hardworking, willing to grind and push each other to the max,” Campbell said Tuesday. “I'm excited to see what he does. I'm excited to see what I do. Just compete with each other each and every day and teach each other to be better. He’ll hold me accountable and I’ll hold him accountable.”

As UDFAs, Campbell and Okada know it will be hard to get snaps on defense if they survive preseason cuts, so both are more than happy to be special teams contributors. Campbell believes his special teams aptitude contributed to Seattle’s interest.

“I take a lot of pride in special teams,” Campbell said. “Most people probably don't think special teams is fun. I think it's fun. Take somebody's soul every play.”

Campbell and Okada hope to become the second pair of former Cats on the same NFL roster. Edge rusher/linebacker Daniel Hardy and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon both play for the Los Angeles Rams. Troy Andersen is an Atlanta Falcon, fellow ex-MSU linebacker Alex Singleton is a Denver Bronco and former MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd is a New Orleans Saint.

Seahawks rookie minicamp will take place next weekend, while the Bears will conduct theirs Friday and Saturday.

Making an NFL roster will be more of an uphill climb for O’Reilly than Campbell and Okada. A UDFA deal hardly guarantees a 53-man spot, but it reflects a team’s faith in a player more than a contract-less minicamp invite. Kidd and McCutcheon, who was teammates with O’Reilly at Bozeman High, both signed as UDFAs last year and made their respective rosters, while former MSU teammate Tre Webb was cut by the Falcons in the preseason after receiving a minicamp invite (albeit after signing a contract).

O’Reilly is embracing the challenge and focusing on the positives, like the chance to play for an organization that has produced multiple hall-of-fame linebackers.

“I'm sure when I show up there and go through the halls, I'll see the pictures of guys like Brian Urlacher and (Dick) Butkus and all the great Bears that played before,” O’Reilly said. “To be able to walk those halls and have an opportunity in that organization, it's going to be pretty cool.”

Even if he doesn't make the NFL, O’Reilly will always have that phone conversation with Weese last week. He’ll always know an NFL team liked him enough to give him a shot.

“You're sitting there waiting for your phone to ring, and it could not ring, it could ring in an hour, it could ring in 30 minutes,” O’Reilly said. “It definitely was a little nerve wracking, but I was confident that I’d get an opportunity. Excited to go and show what I can do.”