BILLINGS — Red Lodge junior Elijah Reynolds has committed to Montana State.
Reynolds announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. He plays tight end and defensive line for the Rams, and he plans to focus on tight end at MSU, he told 406mtsports.com on Monday. The Bobcats offered him a full-ride scholarship, he said.
Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career as a Montana State Bobcat! Big thank you to all who have helped get me to where I am! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/YYjBzfQ0Q4— Elijah Reynolds (@ElijahreynoldsW) December 13, 2019
Reynolds earned a Class B all-state selection and made the all-Eastern B first team for both offense and defense this past season. He helped Red Lodge reach the State B semifinals.
