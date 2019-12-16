BILLINGS — Red Lodge junior Elijah Reynolds has committed to Montana State. 

Reynolds announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. He plays tight end and defensive line for the Rams, and he plans to focus on tight end at MSU, he told 406mtsports.com on Monday. The Bobcats offered him a full-ride scholarship, he said.

Reynolds earned a Class B all-state selection and made the all-Eastern B first team for both offense and defense this past season. He helped Red Lodge reach the State B semifinals.

