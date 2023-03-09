LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Senior skier Reed Godfrey posted Montana State's top finish in the Nordic freestyle on Thursday morning at the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Godfrey covered the 10-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 20.6 seconds, finishing 17th overall.
Graduate transfer Florian Winker also scored for the Bobcat men, placing 30th in 24:49.5. Joe Davis of Alaska Fairbanks captured the men’s freestyle title in 22:33.2.
Freshman Tilde Bångman led the MSU women in the 5k race, placing 23rd in a time of 14:01.3. Bångman was followed by Anna Pryce (25th, 14:01.6), and Sophia Mazzoni (30th, 14:07.9).
Utah’s Novie McCabe won the women’s freestyle crown in 12:46.3.
“Most of our skiers felt a little flat during the race,” said MSU Head Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre. “Sometimes that happens with travel. Our flatness hindered our ability to race to our fitness. Flatness may have prevented us from having our best results today, but we are set up well for good races on Saturday in the 20km classic mass start competitions.”
At the midway point of the championships, Colorado sits atop the team standings with 279.5 points. The Buffs are followed in the by Utah (263), Denver (230.5), Dartmouth (153.5), UAF (150), MSU (138), New Hampshire (122), Vermont (121), Middlebury (103) and Westminster (97).
The slalom races run on Friday afternoon at Whiteface Mountain.
