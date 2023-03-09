2023 NCAA Division I Skiing Championships

Montana State's Reed Godfrey competes in the Nordic freestyle at the Division I Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg on Thursday in North Elba, New York.

 Dustin Satloff, NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Senior skier Reed Godfrey posted Montana State's top finish in the Nordic freestyle on Thursday morning at the 70th NCAA Skiing Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Godfrey covered the 10-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 20.6 seconds, finishing 17th overall.

