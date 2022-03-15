BOZEMAN — Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton will be an unrestricted free agent when NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Singleton, 28, re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last March on a one-year "exclusive-rights tender." The deal made him a restricted free agent this year, but he'll become unrestricted because the Eagles will not tender him a contract, per Schefter's source.
Singleton was named a team captain after leading Philadelphia with 120 tackles in 2020. He had a team-best 137 tackles in 2021 as well.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound California native did struggled in some areas, namely pass coverage. His Pro Football Focus overall grade was below 59 in each of the past two seasons. That part of PFF's grading scale is considered "replaceable," even lower than "backup."
Singleton is one of two former Bobcats in the NFL. Wide receiver Travis Jonsen signed a futures contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January after practice squad stints with the Bucs and the Detroit Lions.
Mike Person, a former MSU offensive lineman from Glendive, retired from the NFL in 2020 and was hired last month by the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant. The Carolina Panthers recently hired ex-MSU linebacker Jody Owens for the same job.
Those pro Cats will be joined soon by linebacker Troy Andersen, who is projected to be selected in the second round of next month's NFL draft.
Singleton played at MSU from 2011-14 and signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He played on practice squads for the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2015, then for the Minnesota Vikings a year later.
He spent the next three years in the Canadian Football League and was named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 with the Calgary Stampeders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.