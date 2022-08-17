BOZEMAN — Former Montana State men's basketball player Tyler Hall has signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA reporter Keith Smith.
Hall joins a team with another former Bobcat. MSU hall of famer Nico Harrison is the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Mavericks, who reached the Western Conference Finals this past season.
Hall has spent the previous three seasons with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-5 guard signed a 10-day contract with New York in December 2021 and played two minutes in his one on-court appearance.
Hall, 25, has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29 minutes per game during his G League career, with shooting marks of 43.3% from the field, 41.2% from 3-point range and 73.3% from the free-throw line. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 35.1 minutes per game with a 44.9%/41.7%/72.4% shooting line in 25 games for Westchester this past season.
Hall was picked fourth in the 2019 G League draft. He signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Knicks last October and played for New York's summer league team last August.
Hall left MSU as the Big Sky's all-time leading scorer with 2,518 points, and he was an all-conference selection in all four seasons with the Bobcats.
