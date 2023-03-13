Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) greet each other after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) greet each other after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
BOZEMAN — Former Montana State standout Alex Singleton is returning to the Denver Broncos.
Singleton is signing a three-year, $18 million deal with the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The inside linebacker will get $9 million guaranteed, per the reports.
The news comes almost exactly one year after Denver signed Singleton to a one-year contract that paid him just over $1 million guaranteed. He was projected to be a backup until starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell got hurt. Jewell dealt with injuries all season, and Singleton took advantage of the opportunity, finishing with 163 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and the Bronco record for tackles in a game. Only four NFL players recorded more tackles than Singleton during the 2022 season.
The California native finished his All-Big Sky career with the Bobcats in 2014 and went undrafted the following year. Singleton was part of practice squads for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2015, then was signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad in 2016. He joined Calgary Stampeders later that year and was named the CFL's Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
