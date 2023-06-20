BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College has signed Madison Hill of Piedmont High School, Rocky women's basketball coach Wes Keller announced Tuesday.

Hill — a 5-foot-3-inch guard from Oakland, California — was a two-time first team All-NSPL member, a two-time second team All-NSPL member and a second team all-league selection, and she was named the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase (SI20) Most Valuable Player.

“Madison comes from a great high school,” Keller said. “Madison is a gritty defender and can really shoot the ball. She will be an awesome addition to our program.”

In her senior season, Hill averaged 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, while hitting 65 3-pointers on the season.

“I’m blessed to continue my journey at Rocky Mountain College,” Hill said. “Go Battlin’ Bears!”

Hill was coached by Bryan Gardere at Piedmont High School and plans to study Equestrian & Pre-Vet.