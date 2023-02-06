MSU WBB ROTC

Montana State's women's basketball players pose for a photo with MSU Army ROTC members on Aug. 5, 2022, at Dyche Field in Bozeman.

 Courtesy photo

BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect.

Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test.

MSU WBB ROTC

A Montana State Army ROTC officer gives Army Combat Fitness Test instructions to MSU women's basketball players on Aug. 5, 2022, at Dyche Field in Bozeman.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments