BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect.
Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test.
Reinhardt and MSU’s coaches knew the players were in good shape. But is Division I athlete shape on par with ROTC shape?
Affirmative.
“They killed it,” Reinhardt said. “They did better than many of our ROTC students.”
It’s impossible to draw a straight line from that August morning to the Bobcats’ on-court results this season, but members of the team believe the ROTC experience has helped them weave through the grind of this season and enjoy consistent success.
“It was really hard, but it was just so cool to see the team go through something like that together,” said MSU senior guard Madison Jackson. “That was a totally different type of situation or thing to experience, and it was just fun to do together.”
Tricia Binford is in her 18th year as MSU head women’s basketball coach, so she’s developed a better appreciation for the nuanced nature of improvement. A team can’t just practice, watch film, condition and lift weights. It needs to strike a balance and find specific methods to maximize the players’ potential.
Arguably as important as Xs and Os or physical strength are mental toughness and team chemistry. Binford thought the ACFT could help on both fronts.
“When things are disrupted, how are you going to work through those dynamics?” Binford said. “That's where your ROTC comes in. That's where your really physically challenging tasks come in. Who's going to stand up in this situation and keep everybody together?
“You want them to be prepared for the unexpected, and I feel like the more we can do those things, it can only be a positive for us.”
The ROTC idea came from strength and conditioning coach Derek Jones and women’s assistant coach Katie Bussey, who also has strength coach certification. Jones served seven years in the Army, so he was familiar with the ACFT. Those two and Binford thought it would be an effective, fun way to end their team’s 2022 summer training regimen.
After practice on Aug. 5, the players walked over to Dyche Field and competed in five events: trap bar deadlift, overhead medicine ball throw, push-ups, plank and a “sprint-drag-carry,” which involves pulling a weight while backpedaling (the full ACTF includes a two-mile run, but the team skipped that event). The women were split into two teams that competed for the best score.
Reinhardt, who ran the event with some active duty officers, was struck by the players’ competitiveness.
“A push-up minimum is 10, and they were like, ‘What's the maximum?’” Reinhardt said. “Well, the maximum was 53. So guess what? That's the goal.”
A few players stood out. Senior forward Kola Bad Bear threw the medicine ball “far past the max,” Reinhardt said. Jackson was impressed by junior forward Katelynn Limardo in the deadlift. Senior guard Grace Beasley impressed everyone with her five-minute plank.
“We were kind of kidding (with Beasley), ‘If this basketball thing doesn't work out, we'd be happy to have you in ROTC,” Reinhardt said.
The players didn’t just want to reach the maximum standards of each event. They consistently approached or surpassed those standards, according to Reinhardt.
“Those (ROTC) guys still come up to me and tell me all the time how impressed they were with them,” Jones said. “They were like, ‘Man, we really need to get on our soldiers because they're not doing this good.’”
The ACFT gave Jackson extra appreciation for her sister, Grace, who attends the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“It really put it into perspective for me how mentally tough you have to be to be able to get through those workouts and to push your body,” Jackson said. “Because let me tell you, my legs were done.”
Binford missed most of the ACFT because she and other assistants were preparing a hefty breakfast for their players — a reward for their grueling finish to a demanding offseason program. She liked what she heard, and she believes some of their team’s success this season can be attributed to the ACFT.
For instance, MSU weathered several runs from rival Montana and pulled away for a 72-63 win on Jan. 21 at hostile Dahlberg Arena. The Cats lost at Dahlberg 71-57 last season.
“Challenging them with that sort of toughness and, ‘OK handle these hard things,’ I think that’s one thing we’ve seen carry over,” Bussey said, adding, “Last season, we thought we didn't perform in those (tough) moments very well. That's been a constant challenge from day one of the summer.”
MSU currently sits 16-8 overall and 9-3 in Big Sky Conference play, good for No. 1 in the league. The Cats are coming off an 80-60 win at Northern Colorado, but that followed up a 79-50 loss at Northern Arizona. Binford thought her team looked fatigued and lost composure during that blowout loss. No team ever reaches its maximum level of improvement.
MSU’s coaches aren’t sure if they’ll do the ACFT again in 2023, and it’s impossible to measure how much that one day affected the Cats this season. But Binford and Bussey have seen improvements in mental toughness and team chemistry, and the test gave them insight into the most vocal leaders on the team (Beasley, Limardo, Leia Beattie and Taylor Janssen all stood out in that area, Jackson said).
“Mental toughness has been one of the areas where I've seen tremendous growth in this team throughout the course of the year,” Binford said, adding, “The game over in Missoula is just a great example of our kids staying the course, staying together, focusing on what they could control in the circumstance, playing through adversity. That's what that whole (ROTC) experience was preparing them for.”
