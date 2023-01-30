Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 16, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Coon committed to Montana State on Monday, Jan. 30.
BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away.
Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
Three years later, the Coons are finally in line to be teammates.
On Monday, Colson announced his commitment to Montana State, where Garrett currently plays football. The two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year initially committed to Mississippi State, but the death of Bulldogs head football coach Mike Leach caused him to change course. Colson ultimately chose a destination closer to home — both from a geographic and a sibling standpoint.
“To play on one of the top FCS teams in the nation is just incredible, and to be doing it with my family by my side, I feel like there's nothing better than that,” Colson said. “So I'm extremely excited.”
Colson’s sister, Bailey, is a Montana State alum and still lives in Bozeman. Like Garrett, she played a role in his decision, which came down to preferred walk-on offers from the two MSUs and Wyoming. He committed to Mississippi State after visiting the Football Bowl Subdivision Power 5 school in November.
“It's something completely new, which is always exciting. But also, it's a huge school and a top 25 FBS football program. I thought it'd be a hell of an opportunity to go play down there,” Colson said. “I looked back at my younger self, and I was like, ‘I feel like he'd be upset with me if I didn't take that opportunity.’”
Leach died on Dec. 12 due to a heart condition. Colson didn’t just feel sad about losing his future coach. He felt uncertain about his standing with the Bulldogs because Leach’s successor Zach Arnett made several assistant coaching changes, including moving Jason Washington from running backs coach to director of player development.
“Everything with Coach Leach happened, and it's just terrible, and they got a whole new coaching staff, so I feel like that opportunity just kind of got taken away,” Colson said. “But also, God does things for a reason, so I feel like that was just a sign to prove that I really can play in the highest level of competition but also not take me too far away from my family.”
Colson strongly considered staying in his home state and joining Wyoming, which also plays in the FBS at the Group of 5 level. But multiple factors led him to Bozeman.
“I just decided I want to be up there with my brother, and the coaches at Montana State have treated me amazing,” he said. “I just love that atmosphere up there, and I love Bozeman.”
Colson is the only two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Wyoming history (Garrett earned the honor in 2019). He rushed for 1,648 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, and he finished with 2,195 yards and 34 TDs on the ground last season. He led Sheridan to Class 4A state titles both seasons, with a state-record 517 rushing yards in the 2022 state semifinal game. He also started at linebacker, kicker and punter for the Broncs.
“Coon is one of the best all-around football players that I’ve seen in a long time,” Rock Springs High School head coach Mark Lenhardt said in the 2022 Gatorade POY press release. “His competitive spirit cannot be understated. Sheridan relied on him (in every phase). His durability to never come off the field and get stronger as the game goes on shows his leadership and competitive desire.”
Despite all those accomplishments, Colson only received one Division I scholarship offer: from Northern Colorado, which plays with Montana State in the Big Sky Conference. Division II Chadron State and NAIA Montana Tech also offered him.
At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Colson admits he’s a bit undersized for a running back. And while he’s “pretty fast,” he needs to “work on my speed,” he said.
“It’s kind of hard thinking, ‘I've done all this stuff, but still nobody really wants me like that,’” he said. “I do feel like I've been overlooked throughout this whole recruiting process, and it sucks, but I'm just going to go prove to everybody that I deserve a scholarship.”
Colson said it’s “exciting but also concerning” joining the Bobcats because they have a stable of strong running backs, including Garrett, a rising junior. They’ve also signed two running backs during the 2022-23 recruiting cycle: Rainier Beach, Washington, product Scottre Humphrey and Missoula Sentinel standout Adam Jones.
But any concern is outweighed by Colson’s eagerness to play in a run-heavy offense on a team that’s reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals in three straight years. Playing with his brother for the first time makes him that much more excited.
“Hopefully I get on the field fast, and I'm going to do whatever I can to make that happen,” Colson said, adding, “I'm ready to be a Cat.”
