Colson Coon vs Rock Springs

Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 16, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Coon committed to Montana State on Monday, Jan. 30.

 Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away.

Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.

Super 25

Sheridan's Colson Coon poses for a photo at the Super 25 banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyo.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments