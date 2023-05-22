BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team received a commitment from a Football Bowl Championship Subdivision running back with a close connection to an MSU coach.

Julius Davis is transferring to MSU from Wisconsin, he announced Saturday on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

MSU offensive line coach Al Johnson spent last season as Wisconsin's running backs coach. Davis, who was a redshirt sophomore in 2022, tagged Johnson and MSU running backs coach Sam Mix in a tweet after the Bobcats extended an offer last month.

Davis entered the transfer portal a little over a month ago. In addition to MSU, he received offers from North Dakota, Northern Illinois, Pittsburg State and Wyoming, according to his Twitter account.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Davis began his college career nursing a sports hernia he suffered as a senior at Menomonee Falls (Wisconsin) High School, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He appeared in just nine games during his Badgers career, rushing for 200 yards on 35 carries (5.7 yards per carry).

Davis was a three-star recruit out of high school, which he finished with 3,067 yards and 32 touchdowns on 447 carries (6.9 ypc) despite playing just two games his senior year.

At MSU, Davis will join a running backs room that includes another FBS transfer: Kaegun Williams, who came from San Diego State. It's not clear if Williams will be able to play in the fall, though. The redshirt senior missed all of last season due to a neck injury, and the Cats were in "wait in see mode" with him going into spring camp, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said March 20. Williams basically didn't participate in spring ball beyond some light, pad-less drills.

The Cats return five other running backs who all contributed when healthy last season: Garrett Coon, Elijah Elliott, Marqui Johnson, Lane Sumner and Jared White. The team also signed three high school running backs during the 2023 recruiting cycle: Colson Coon (Garrett's brother), Scottre Humphrey and Adam Jones.

MSU's career rushing leader Isaiah Ifanse transferred to San Jose State earlier this offseason and now is at Cal.