BOZEMAN — Montana State's first known football commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle is Ryan Bowles, a linebacker who attends Woodinville (Washington) High School.

Bowles announced his commitment to MSU last Tuesday on social media.

Two other Big Sky Conference schools extended offers to Bowles: Eastern Washington and Idaho. He also took a visit to Montana last month and got an offer from Division III Puget Sound, per his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Bowles is a three-star recruit and the No. 28-ranked Class of 2024 prospect out of Washington, according to 247Sports.com. He recorded 114 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three forced turnovers last season for Woodinville, which finished 5-6.

Bowles' bench press maximum is 300 pounds and his top deadlift is 405, he told 406mtsports.com, while his power clean max is 300.

Bowles took his first visit to MSU in April and received an offer from the Bobcats last month, he tweeted.