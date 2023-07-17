BOZEMAN — Montana State's first known football commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle is Ryan Bowles, a linebacker who attends Woodinville (Washington) High School.
Bowles announced his commitment to MSU last Tuesday on social media.
100% committed! 😼😼💙💛 pic.twitter.com/x3QIkbOkCW— Ryan Bowles (@rybowles12) July 12, 2023
Two other Big Sky Conference schools extended offers to Bowles: Eastern Washington and Idaho. He also took a visit to Montana last month and got an offer from Division III Puget Sound, per his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Bowles is a three-star recruit and the No. 28-ranked Class of 2024 prospect out of Washington, according to 247Sports.com. He recorded 114 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three forced turnovers last season for Woodinville, which finished 5-6.
Bowles' bench press maximum is 300 pounds and his top deadlift is 405, he told 406mtsports.com, while his power clean max is 300.
Bowles took his first visit to MSU in April and received an offer from the Bobcats last month, he tweeted.
Loved visiting Bozeman for the first time and checking out their @MSUBobcats_FB facilities. Thank you @CoachSammyMix & @CoachBobbyDaly for having my family and I. @TFordFSP @RealMG96 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/asFspFdbCQ— Ryan Bowles (@rybowles12) April 15, 2023
I’m honored and thankful to say I’ve received an offer from Montana State University @MSUBobcats_FB thank you @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachSammyMix @BrandonHuffman @RealMG96 @TFordFSP @WHSFB #44Strong pic.twitter.com/5BIutgPxjs— Ryan Bowles (@rybowles12) June 24, 2023
