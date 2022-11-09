BOZEMAN — Montana State safety Rylan Ortt was healthy for last season’s Football Championship Subdivision title game and for the first eight games of this season. Yet all he could do was watch.
Ortt was suspended by the NCAA for six games because he failed a drug test. The redshirt sophomore was forced to miss three more games because “there was still a trace” of the banned substance in his system, he explained Monday.
The ordeal generated a mix of negative emotions for Ortt, and he remained ambivalent after his return on Saturday at Northern Arizona. But simply playing in a game generated a level of happiness that had been absent all year. He hopes to help the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) improve heading into the Brawl of the Wild and the playoffs.
“It was nice to get back out with my teammates,” Ortt said. “They were all very supportive of me through it all, and it just felt good being back.”
Ortt’s suspension began shortly after the high point of his young college career.
All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada was one of several key Cats to miss the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State. In his place stepped Ortt, who also played nickel when Okada went down in the quarterfinal game at Sam Houston. Any drop-off was hard to spot. Ortt finished with five tackles against SDSU and helped MSU earn a 31-17 win.
That game was maybe the best example of MSU’s “next man up” mentality that season.
“That goes back to double repping in spring ball and fall camp,” Ortt said. “It's hard on your body, but it definitely pays off in the long run. When a guy like Ty goes down, somebody's got to step up for him. Because you've taken so many reps, it’s under your belt, so it makes it easier once you have to step in.”
MSU didn’t announce Ortt’s suspension until fall camp, in part because Okada had recovered by the FCS title game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Ortt took his NCAA-mandated randomized drug test shortly after the SDSU game, MSU head coach Brent Vigen told reporters in August. Ortt tested positive for a banned substance that he didn’t know was in an over-the-counter supplement he consumed, according to Vigen.
“It was a supplement I took that I didn't check well enough,” Ortt said. “I had the tools to check it off and I didn't, and it tested positive for something that is banned by the NCAA, and so I had to pay for that.”
Ortt was initially suspended for a full season, but MSU appealed it and got it reduced to six games after “I told the NCAA committee my story,” he said.
“It was nerve-wracking because I haven't heard a ton of success stories necessarily with the appeal (process),” he added. “But once I got on the call with them and talked to them, I felt like the call went well, so I was confident after that.”
Ortt was scheduled to return and start at strong safety in MSU’s homecoming game against Idaho State on Oct. 15. The Missoula Sentinel graduate missed it because “the MSU athletic department erred in the reinstatement process,” athletic director Leon Costello said in a statement. More reinstatement issues caused Ortt to miss the subsequent games against Northern Colorado and Weber State. The specifics of those issues weren’t made public until Ortt mentioned Monday that a trace amount of the banned substance was still showing up in his system.
“It was hard because I felt like I was letting my teammates down, more than anything. I wasn't there for them,” Ortt said. “But they supported me, so I had to support them.”
His support showed up at home games, where he dispensed energy and knowledge to teammates like fellow strong safeties Rhedi Short and Kendric Bailey. Ortt was forced to watch road games on TV, but he had company in teammates Kyle Rygg and Coy Steel, who were recovering from 2021 injuries (Rygg, a defensive lineman, is still out; Steel, a wide receiver, returned against NAU).
Ortt played on MSU’s scout team defense during practice early in the season.
“That was fun because, the way I saw it, I got to go against one of the best offenses in the nation,” Ortt said, adding, “When the guys were on the road, I tried to come in and lift or run or do something to try to stay up with my conditioning and my strength. My body was probably feeling a lot better than most guys going into Week 8 or Week 9.”
While he felt fresh on Saturday in Flagstaff, Arizona, he didn’t play as well as he would’ve liked. He missed several tackles, including a would-be sack of RJ Martinez, who threw for 452 yards in NAU’s 41-38 loss.
Ortt said Flagstaff’s 7,000-foot elevation “got to me a little bit,” and his long absence likely contributed to some of his struggles.
“There’s a good example of making some plays and then not making some plays. Is that rust? Is that not having been out there in a live situation in quite some time? I think it’s probably a little bit of that,” Vigen said Monday. “He saw things well, by and large. He was where he needed to be, made some tackles, missed some tackles.
“We’re going to need Rylan to improve, and I think he certainly can.”
Ortt’s return comes at an optimal time. After this Saturday’s game at Big Sky bottom dweller Cal Poly, the Cats will host rival Montana and prepare for another playoff run. Short and Bailey performed up and down in Ortt’s stead, and Short suffered a season-ending injury in the ISU game.
Ortt is good at deciphering shifts, motions and other “smoke and mirrors” from opposing offenses, and he calmly communicates the proper pre-snap adjustments to his teammates, MSU defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Willie Mack Garza told 406mtsports.com on Monday. More game experience for Ortt should help the Cats shore up some of their defensive woes.
“He just brings a toughness and leadership to the group that we were missing. He has great knowledge of the schemes and everything, and he's a great communicator,” Garza said. “I'm just excited to have him back. He's only going to improve and get better as he gets more reps.”
