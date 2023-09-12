BOZEMAN — It started to feel real during pregame warmups, when the student section filled in. It felt even more real during the runout from the locker room, their first time following the rodeo team and bursting through a cloud of smoke onto the field at Bobcat Stadium.

Rylan Schlepp and Jake Vigen tried to soak it all in — their first time suiting up on a Saturday for Montana State.

“Running out and seeing all the gold was pretty special,” Schlepp said.

When Schlepp and Vigen entered the game that day — in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, on Sept. 2 against Utah Tech — they became the first graduates from Bozeman Gallatin to play for MSU’s football team.

Bozeman High, or at least Bozeman as a city, has been sending football players to MSU since before the introduction of the forward pass. The Raptors are now on the board in the all-time count.

“To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot,” Schlepp said after practice Monday, “but it is pretty cool.”

Schlepp was a charter member of the Gallatin football program when the school opened in 2020. He caught 17 touchdown passes in his two seasons, earning first team all-state honors at tight end as a senior.

Vigen moved to Bozeman in 2021 after his father, Brent, was hired as MSU’s head football coach. Jake played one year at Gallatin and was a second team all-conference defensive lineman after recording 45 tackles (15 for loss) and four sacks.

Schlepp committed to MSU prior to his senior year, and Jake announced his college decision in November 2021.

They both redshirted once they got to MSU, using that time to recover from injuries and develop as players. As the 2023 season began earlier this month, the players believed they were close to seeing the field for the first time.

“I had a feeling I could maybe have a chance to get in that week,” Jake said of the Gold Rush game. “That whole day, just getting to suit up and run out of the tunnel for the first time at Gold Rush was surreal. It was a cool moment, and getting in was pretty fun.”

Schlepp plays on MSU’s point-after and field goal units, so he entered the game in the first quarter. Vigen is a defensive lineman and had to wait until the second half, with the game already well in MSU’s favor, before making his first appearance.

Brent Vigen said he felt some “extra personal pride” seeing his oldest son make it onto the field.

“I was excited for him,” he said. “He’s still got a little ways to go as far as climbing the depth chart at that position, but you get up in a game like that and a lot of those guys his age in their second year that redshirted last year get in the game, that’s a great moment.”

The Gallatin players making their MSU debuts was also meaningful for Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler. Gallatin practices at Bobcat Stadium on Tuesdays in the fall, so he sometimes sees his former players coming and going from meetings.

“It’ll be really fun for us to watch those two continue to progress throughout their careers,” Chandler said.

Brent Vigen said it’s “awesome” to now have both Bozeman and Gallatin represented on the team’s roster.

“It’s been great in my short time here, with the schools being split just one year before we got here, to see both those programs thriving like they are,” he said. “That is certainly a benefit for us to have two strong, strong high school programs in our city.

“That’s a credit to coach (Levi) Wesche (at Bozeman High), coach Chandler, the coaches before them. I’m excited about high school football here in Bozeman, and we look forward to having more and more guys from both programs.”

In addition to his special teams duties, Schlepp entered the game against Utah Tech in the fourth quarter on offense. He caught two passes from third-string quarterback Jordan Reed for a total of 21 yards, including one reception for a 12-yard touchdown.

“As soon as I got to about the 5-yard line, I could feel where the end zone was,” Schlepp said, “and I saw the ball and then I just had to catch it and kind of lay in the end zone.

“It’s incredible to hear your name called (by the public address announcer). I watched all these games growing up since I was 7, and hearing your name is pretty cool.”

Jake didn’t register any statistics, but he was excited for his high school friend’s success.

“I gave him a big hug when he came to the sideline,” Jake said. “It was just awesome to see one of my good buddies get in the end zone.”

Jake used most of his redshirt year to heal his right wrist after injuring it during his senior season. He said he “tweaked it” during fall camp last year, so he had to have a second surgery to fix it. Jake also broke his right foot in this past spring game, so he’s already had to overcome quite a bit in his young career.

“I know Jake’s struggled a lot through injuries, but he’s always really determined and he works his butt off,” Schlepp said. “Jake and I were friends all through high school and then we roomed together our freshman year, so I know what he does to work, and it was cool to see him get in.”

As Jake waited to get healthy, he said it was helpful to learn from the talented older defensive linemen on the team such as Brody Grebe and Kenneth Eiden IV, among others.

“Getting to take in information from those guys and see what they’re doing out there on the field is big time for me to grow,” he said.

Though Brent acknowledged he doesn’t often coach Jake (or Schlepp) directly, he’s savoring the time they get to be around each other.

“In this profession, you put a lot of time in, in particular, in the fall, so I haven’t been around him as much as far as the football journey goes until now,” Brent said. “Been able to see him play here and there, but just to be part of it, front and center (now), I’m pretty excited about it.”

Schlepp, who also played last weekend against South Dakota State, was one of the first players to commit to MSU after Brent Vigen was hired. The coach recognized that Schlepp “had the potential to be a really good tight end at some time for us.”

“I think what he was able to show the other night, getting in a game and making a couple plays and scoring a touchdown, is a sign of that,” he added.

Brent Vigen said Schlepp arrived at MSU already with good size, but he’s gotten stronger and more agile during his time in the program. Brent said Schlepp’s progress as a blocker has been “really significant.” Over time, Schlepp’s usage in MSU’s offense may differ a little bit from how it was at Gallatin — more blocking and less receiving — but Brent said Schlepp could be dominant in both aspects.

“Tight end is, and will be, a really important position for us,” he said, “and getting Rylan committed like we did was really comforting in that initial class.”

Also included in that first group of recruits was fellow Gallatin graduate Michael Armstrong, a free safety who is currently working his way back from a hip injury. Brent Vigen said Armstrong is “a few weeks out” from being cleared to participate in practices. He also called Armstrong “a really smart player” and “a versatile athlete.”

Schlepp and Jake are looking forward to when their high school friend gets to make his own MSU debut.

“It kind of kills me that he’s hurt,” Schlepp said, “but he’s working his butt off with PT, and when he gets in the game it’s going to be cool.”

For now, though, Gallatin’s count is just two. But as the Raptors continue to improve, that tally is sure to go up.

“I know we’re the first of a lot,” Schlepp said. “Coach Chandler, all the coaches, (offensive coordinator JP) Flynn, they’ve got a lot of guys coming. It’s just the start of something.”