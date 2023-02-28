PHOENIX — The Montana State women’s golf team re-wrote a slew of program records as it wrapped up the Grand Canyon University Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,100-yard GCU Golf Course on Tuesday.
Led by Scarlet Weidig-Velazquez, Montana State carded its lowest round in program history with a 1-under 287. Tuesday’s results helped the Bobcats shoot a program-low 882, besting the 883 the Bobcats scored at the Eagle Invitational in September. The score was ninth out of 17 teams at the tournament.
“I’m super proud of everyone's play and finishing of the round today,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “We always talk about finishing strong and everyone did that today. We are seeing scores that reflect hard work and smart play. They should be proud of their effort today.”
Weidig-Velazquez's 4-under 68 on Tuesday was tied for the second-best round in program history, and her 3-under 69 in Monday’s opening round was tied for the ninth-best. She eagled her final hole, giving her an 8-under 208 (69-71-68) that put her in a three-person playoff for medalist honors.
“Starting the hole, I told myself to focus on the little things as I went to my driver,” Weidig-Velazquez said. “Then as soon as that ball went to the green, I knew I was going to make that putt.”
Although she felt pleased by closing out the three-round tournament with her first eagle of the 2023 calendar year, Weidig-Velazquez didn’t know she actually moved up to a three-way tie for first with that shot.
“Once I got the message that I was in a three-team playoff, I thought that was pretty sick to know I eagled the hole for a chance to win the tournament,” Weidig Velazquez “That’s some big golf.”
Weidig-Velazquez fell short in the three-person playoff between GCU’s Tagiralani Luafalealo and Louisiana Monroe’s Alessia Mengoni. Luafalealo earned medalist honors.
MSU freshman Maddie Montoya closed out her tournament with an even-par 72 to give her a three-round score of a 4-over 220 (72-76-72), which was tied for 26th place. Senior teammate Kameryn Basye moved up 10 positions on the final day with a 72 that helped give her a three-round score of a 7-over 223. She carded five birdies — including three on the back nine — to tie for 41st place. Lauren Greeny and Jordan Briggs tied for 73rd with three-round scores of 17-over 233.
“Our team mentality right now is so strong and so good,” Weidig Velazquez said. “Pretty soon, we’re going to be winning and placing in the top five at a lot of events. Everybody did very well today, but we know we can do better. Seeing everybody’s scores is exciting to know what we can possibly become.”
“It’s so cool to have a team that supports you like that,” Weidig Velazquez added.
The Bobcats’ score of 18-over 882 (296-299-287) was second-best among five Big Sky Conference schools in attendance. Northern Arizona (858) finished second behind Louisiana Monroe, which posted a tournament-record 845.
“We still need to find our complete games and being outside on grass will help,” Basye said. “The rust of winter is slowly working its way out.”
Next up for the Bobcats is the University of Hawaii’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, on Monday and Tuesday.
