PHOENIX — The Montana State women’s golf team re-wrote a slew of program records as it wrapped up the Grand Canyon University Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,100-yard GCU Golf Course on Tuesday.

Led by Scarlet Weidig-Velazquez, Montana State carded its lowest round in program history with a 1-under 287. Tuesday’s results helped the Bobcats shoot a program-low 882, besting the 883 the Bobcats scored at the Eagle Invitational in September. The score was ninth out of 17 teams at the tournament.

