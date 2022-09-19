Big Sky Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Montana;0-0;3-0
Weber State;0-0;3-0
Sacramento State;0-0;2-0
Montana State;0-0;2-1
Eastern Washington;0-0;1-1
Cal Poly;0-0;1-2
Idaho;0-0;1-2
Northern Arizona;0-0;1-2
Northern Colorado;0-0;1-2
UC Davis;0-0;1-2
Portland State;0-0;0-2
Idaho State;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 24
Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m.
Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sacramento State at Colorado State, 2 p.m.
Weber State at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
