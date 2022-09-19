Big Sky Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Montana;0-0;3-0

Weber State;0-0;3-0

Sacramento State;0-0;2-0

Montana State;0-0;2-1

Eastern Washington;0-0;1-1

Cal Poly;0-0;1-2

Idaho;0-0;1-2

Northern Arizona;0-0;1-2

Northern Colorado;0-0;1-2

UC Davis;0-0;1-2

Portland State;0-0;0-2

Idaho State;0-0;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sacramento State at Colorado State, 2 p.m.

Weber State at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

