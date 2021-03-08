Men's basketball

Big Sky Conference

MVP: Tanner Groves, Eastern Washington.

Newcomer of the Year: Isiah Brown, Weber State.

Freshman of the Year: Dillon Jones, Weber State.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kim Aiken Jr., Eastern Washington. 

Top Reserve: Tyler Robertson, Eastern Washington. 

All-Conference team

First team: Isiah Brown, G, Sr., Weber St.; Tanner Groves, F, Jr., E. Washington; Kim Aiken Jr., G/F, Jr., E. Washington; Tevian Jones, G, Jr., S. Utah; Cameron Shelton, G, Jr., N. Arizona.

Second team: Ethan Esposito, F, Sr., Sacramento St.; Maizen Fausett, F, Jr., S. Utah; John Knight III, G, Sr., S. Utah; Seikou Sisoho Jawara, G, So., Weber St.; Xavier Bishop, G, Sr., MSU.

Third team: Amin Adamu, G, Sr., MSU; Bodie Hume, G, Jr., N. Colorado; Tarik Cool, G, Sr., Idaho St.; Jubrile Belo, F, Jr., MSU; Matt Johnson II, G, Jr., N. Colorado.

Honorable mention: James Scott, G, Sr., Portland St.; Kyle Owens, F, So., Montana; Brayden Parker, C, So., Idaho St.; Bryce Fowler, G/F, Sr., Sacramento St.; Dre Marin, G, Sr., S. Utah; Robert Ford III, G, Jr., Idaho St.

