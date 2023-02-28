agate Scoreboard: Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceWomen's basketball2022-23 Big Sky Tournament March 4-8 in Boise, IdahoSaturdayGame 1: No. 9 Northern Colorado vs. No. 10 Weber State, noonGame 2: No. 7 Portland State vs. No. 8 Idaho State, 2:30 p.m.SundayGame 3: No. 1 Northern Colorado vs. Game 1 winner, noon Game 4: No. 2 Montana State vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.MondayGame 5: No. 4 Eastern Washington vs. No. 5 Montana, noonGame 6: No. 3 Sacramento State vs. No. 6 Idaho, 2:30 p.m.TuesdayGame 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon, semifinalsGame 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., semifinalsWednesday, March 8Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m., championship Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Big Sky Tournament College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana Grizzlies head to Boise looking to conquer new-look Big Sky tournament Worth the wait? Broadus, 46 years from last state trophy, looking to break its hex Both MSU Billings hoops teams enter GNAC tourney No. 2 — and with plenty at stake Kola Bad Bear has become dominant post presence, valued Native leader in Montana State career
