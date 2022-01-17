Big Sky Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Weber State
|4-1
|11-5
|Southern Utah
|3-1
|9-5
|Northern Colorado
|3-1
|8-8
|Montana State
|4-2
|12-5
|Montana
|4-2
|11-6
|Eastern Washington
|3-2
|9-7
|Portland State
|2-2
|4-8
|Northern Arizona
|1-2
|5-9
|Sacramento State
|1-4
|5-7
|Idaho State
|1-4
|3-11
|Idaho
|0-5
|3-12
Thursday, Jan. 20
Montana State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Idaho State at Weber State, 7 p.m.
Montana at Portland State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m.
