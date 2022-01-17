Big Sky Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Weber State4-1 11-5
Southern Utah3-1 9-5 
Northern Colorado3-18-8
Montana State4-212-5
Montana4-211-6
Eastern Washington3-2 9-7 
Portland State 2-2 4-8
Northern Arizona 1-2 5-9 
Sacramento State 1-4 5-7 
Idaho State 1-4 3-11 
Idaho 0-5 3-12 
   
   
   
   

Thursday, Jan. 20

Montana State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State, 7 p.m.

Montana at Portland State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m.

Tags

Load comments