Big Sky Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Southern Utah4-08-5
Idaho State6-1 10-6
Northern Arizona4-17-6
Montana3-210-4
Montana State2-211-6
Weber State 3-47-0
Idaho2-3 3-11
Eastern Washington2-44-11 
Sacramento State1-4 5-9
Northern Colorado0-2 4-6 
Portland State 0-4 5-7 
   
   
   
   

Thursday, Jan. 20

Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Montana, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana State, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Portland State at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana, 2 p.m. 

Southern Utah at Idaho State, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.

