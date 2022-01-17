Big Sky Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Southern Utah
|4-0
|8-5
|Idaho State
|6-1
|10-6
|Northern Arizona
|4-1
|7-6
|Montana
|3-2
|10-4
|Montana State
|2-2
|11-6
|Weber State
|3-4
|7-0
|Idaho
|2-3
|3-11
|Eastern Washington
|2-4
|4-11
|Sacramento State
|1-4
|5-9
|Northern Colorado
|0-2
|4-6
|Portland State
|0-4
|5-7
Thursday, Jan. 20
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Portland State at Montana, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Montana State, 7 p.m.
Weber State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Portland State at Montana State, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Montana, 2 p.m.
Southern Utah at Idaho State, 2 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.