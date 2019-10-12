College of Idaho 47, Carroll College 14

College of Idaho9 1021 747
Carroll College7 0 0 714 

CI: John Horn 21 pass from Darius-James Peterson (kick fail)

CC: Jaden Harrison 4 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Stephan Powell kick)

CI: Kyle Mitchell 30 field goal

CI: Conner Richardson 15 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)

CI: Mitchell 27 field goal

CI: Richardson 18 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)

CI: Keegan Crafton 9 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)

CI: Justin Hellyer 19 run (Mitchell kick)

CI: Nick Calzaretta 2 run (Mitchell kick)

CC: Shane Sipes 36 pass from Bridgewater (Powell kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing: Idaho, Nick Calzaretta 22-100, Darius-James Peterson 8-45, Justin Hellyer 3-40, Dominic Garzoli 6-30, Team 2-0. Carroll, Mathew Burgess 10-52, Griphen Le 4-43, Major Ali 4-34, Kaleb Adams 1-10, Team 1-0, Devan Bridgewater 9--1.

Passing: Idaho,Darius-James Peterson, 22-39-1-334. Carroll, Devan Bridgewater, 8-22-1-93.

Receiving: Idaho, Connor Richardson 7-112, Hunter Juarez 5-89, John Horn 2-38, Keegan Crafton 2-26, Justin Hellyer 2-14, Isaiah Veal 1-17, Cade Flint 1-14, Tony Hubner 1-14, Bo Stevens 1-10. Carroll, Shane Sipes 4-63, Joe Farris 2-17, Kyle Pierce 1-9, Jaden Harrison 1-4.

Montana Tech 35, Montana Western 12

Western12 
Tech14 35 

First quarter

MW: Mark Kharchenko 24 FG, 11:19

MT: Jet Campbell 6 run (Tyler Padilla kick), 7:35

MW: Safety, 0:40

Second quarter

MT: Tyler Folkes 4 run (Padilla kick), 3:58

Third quarter

MW: Carson Hritsco 47 interception return (Kharchenko kick), 13:46

MT: Trevor Hoffman 43 pass from Campbell (Padilla kick), 10:13

Fourth quarter

MT: Blake Counts 8 run (Padilla kick), 8:48

MT: Counts 1 run (Padilla kick), 0:01

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Western, Kylar Prante 12-41, Jon Jund 7-11, Sean Cooney 1-11. Tech, Tyler Folkes 30-190, Blake Counts 20-83, Jet Campbell 7-19.

PASSING: Western, Jund 13-33-0, 87 yards. Tech: Campbell 8-16-1, 159 yards.

RECEIVING: Western: Nate Simkins 3-33, Trey Mounts 3-23, Walker McKitrick 3-10, Blake Sentman 2-17. Tech, Trevor Hoffman 5-120, Kiley Caprara 2-33, Alec Wooley-Steele 1-6.

Sacramento St. 34, Montana St. 21

Sacramento St.714130—34
Montana St.7707—21
First Quarter

SAC—Thomson 7 run (Medeiros kick), 6:50.

MTST—Jonsen 17 run (Bailey kick), 2:19.

Second Quarter

SAC—Thomson 1 run (Medeiros kick), 11:12.

SAC—Williams 7 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 5:06.

MTST—Andersen 6 run (Bailey kick), 0:15.

Third Quarter

SAC—Perkinson 6 pass from Thomson (kick failed), 10:58.

SAC—Martin 26 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 2:27.

Fourth Quarter

MTST—Kassis 2 pass from Rovig (Bailey kick), 1:41.

 SACMTST
First downs2019
Rushes-yards37-11841-141
Passing260262
Comp-Att-Int23-30-116-29-1
Return Yards344
Punts-Avg.3-46.73-38.7
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalty-Yards2-91-15
Time of Possession32:2827:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Sacramento St., K. Thomson 11-74, E. Dotson 16-28, B. Perkinson 5-21, I. Gable 1-5, D. Cotton 1-(minus 1). Montana St., L. Jones 6-60, T. Jonsen 14-55, T. Andersen 10-44, S. Perry 4-7, K. Kassis 1-5, I. Ifanse 1-0, T. Rovig 5-(minus 30).

PASSING—Sacramento St., K. Thomson 23-30-1-260. Montana St., T. Rovig 16-29-1-262.

RECEIVING—Sacramento St., E. Dotson 6-76, P. Williams 4-57, M. Martin 4-54, J. Anderson 2-27, B. Perkinson 3-22, P. Clayton 1-10, I. Gable 2-8, D. Cotton 1-6. Montana St., K. Kassis 6-119, T. Jonsen 5-109, C. Steel 2-23, L. McCutcheon 1-7, S. Perry 1-3, L. Jones 1-1.

S. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 14

Rocky14 
Southern Oregon14 21 

First quarter

SOU: Parker Randle 28 pass from Wyatt Hutchinson (Graycen Kennedy kick)

SOU: Christian Graney 31 pass from Hutchinson (Kennedy kick)

Second quarter

RMC: Josh Kraft 6 pass from Drew Korf (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

RMC: John Tia 62 blocked FG return (Kraft run)

SOU: Hykeem Massey 5 run (Kennedy kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Rocky, Tommy Corcoran 2-27, Sam Sparks 6-24, Allen Wililamson 3-23, Colton Williams 6-9, Drew Korf 13-7, Wyatt Brusven 1-4. SOU, Hykeem Massey 21-120, Wyatt Hutchinson 7-28, Austin May 9-27, Trent Banner 4-18, Parker Randle 1-8, Christian Graney 1-4, Khalil Hudson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING: Rocky, Drew Korf 22-44-2-218, Kamden Brown 2-6-0-35. SOU, Wyatt Hutchinson 12-23-1-177.

RECEIVING: Rocky, Lucas Overton 11-147, La'Quant Harris 4-42, Josh Kraft 4-27, John Bass 3-14, Holden  Ryan 1-20, Allen Williamson 1-3. SOU, Christian Graney 6-103, Parker Randle 2-45, Austin May 2-6, Jason Shelley 1-16, Jordan Suell 1-7.

