College of Idaho 47, Carroll College 14
|College of Idaho
|9
|10
|21
|7
|—
|47
|Carroll College
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
CI: John Horn 21 pass from Darius-James Peterson (kick fail)
CC: Jaden Harrison 4 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Stephan Powell kick)
CI: Kyle Mitchell 30 field goal
CI: Conner Richardson 15 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)
CI: Mitchell 27 field goal
CI: Richardson 18 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)
CI: Keegan Crafton 9 pass from Peterson (Mitchell kick)
CI: Justin Hellyer 19 run (Mitchell kick)
CI: Nick Calzaretta 2 run (Mitchell kick)
CC: Shane Sipes 36 pass from Bridgewater (Powell kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing: Idaho, Nick Calzaretta 22-100, Darius-James Peterson 8-45, Justin Hellyer 3-40, Dominic Garzoli 6-30, Team 2-0. Carroll, Mathew Burgess 10-52, Griphen Le 4-43, Major Ali 4-34, Kaleb Adams 1-10, Team 1-0, Devan Bridgewater 9--1.
Passing: Idaho,Darius-James Peterson, 22-39-1-334. Carroll, Devan Bridgewater, 8-22-1-93.
Receiving: Idaho, Connor Richardson 7-112, Hunter Juarez 5-89, John Horn 2-38, Keegan Crafton 2-26, Justin Hellyer 2-14, Isaiah Veal 1-17, Cade Flint 1-14, Tony Hubner 1-14, Bo Stevens 1-10. Carroll, Shane Sipes 4-63, Joe Farris 2-17, Kyle Pierce 1-9, Jaden Harrison 1-4.
Montana Tech 35, Montana Western 12
|Western
|5
|0
|7
|0
|—
|12
|Tech
|7
|7
|7
|14
|—
|35
First quarter
MW: Mark Kharchenko 24 FG, 11:19
MT: Jet Campbell 6 run (Tyler Padilla kick), 7:35
MW: Safety, 0:40
Second quarter
MT: Tyler Folkes 4 run (Padilla kick), 3:58
Third quarter
MW: Carson Hritsco 47 interception return (Kharchenko kick), 13:46
MT: Trevor Hoffman 43 pass from Campbell (Padilla kick), 10:13
Fourth quarter
MT: Blake Counts 8 run (Padilla kick), 8:48
MT: Counts 1 run (Padilla kick), 0:01
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Western, Kylar Prante 12-41, Jon Jund 7-11, Sean Cooney 1-11. Tech, Tyler Folkes 30-190, Blake Counts 20-83, Jet Campbell 7-19.
PASSING: Western, Jund 13-33-0, 87 yards. Tech: Campbell 8-16-1, 159 yards.
RECEIVING: Western: Nate Simkins 3-33, Trey Mounts 3-23, Walker McKitrick 3-10, Blake Sentman 2-17. Tech, Trevor Hoffman 5-120, Kiley Caprara 2-33, Alec Wooley-Steele 1-6.
Sacramento St. 34, Montana St. 21
|Sacramento St.
|7
|14
|13
|0
|—34
|Montana St.
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—21
|First Quarter
SAC—Thomson 7 run (Medeiros kick), 6:50.
MTST—Jonsen 17 run (Bailey kick), 2:19.
|Second Quarter
SAC—Thomson 1 run (Medeiros kick), 11:12.
SAC—Williams 7 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 5:06.
MTST—Andersen 6 run (Bailey kick), 0:15.
|Third Quarter
SAC—Perkinson 6 pass from Thomson (kick failed), 10:58.
SAC—Martin 26 pass from Thomson (Medeiros kick), 2:27.
|Fourth Quarter
MTST—Kassis 2 pass from Rovig (Bailey kick), 1:41.
———
|SAC
|MTST
|First downs
|20
|19
|Rushes-yards
|37-118
|41-141
|Passing
|260
|262
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-30-1
|16-29-1
|Return Yards
|3
|44
|Punts-Avg.
|3-46.7
|3-38.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|2-9
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|32:28
|27:32
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Sacramento St., K. Thomson 11-74, E. Dotson 16-28, B. Perkinson 5-21, I. Gable 1-5, D. Cotton 1-(minus 1). Montana St., L. Jones 6-60, T. Jonsen 14-55, T. Andersen 10-44, S. Perry 4-7, K. Kassis 1-5, I. Ifanse 1-0, T. Rovig 5-(minus 30).
PASSING—Sacramento St., K. Thomson 23-30-1-260. Montana St., T. Rovig 16-29-1-262.
RECEIVING—Sacramento St., E. Dotson 6-76, P. Williams 4-57, M. Martin 4-54, J. Anderson 2-27, B. Perkinson 3-22, P. Clayton 1-10, I. Gable 2-8, D. Cotton 1-6. Montana St., K. Kassis 6-119, T. Jonsen 5-109, C. Steel 2-23, L. McCutcheon 1-7, S. Perry 1-3, L. Jones 1-1.
S. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 14
|Rocky
|0
|6
|0
|8
|—
|14
|Southern Oregon
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
First quarter
SOU: Parker Randle 28 pass from Wyatt Hutchinson (Graycen Kennedy kick)
SOU: Christian Graney 31 pass from Hutchinson (Kennedy kick)
Second quarter
RMC: Josh Kraft 6 pass from Drew Korf (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
RMC: John Tia 62 blocked FG return (Kraft run)
SOU: Hykeem Massey 5 run (Kennedy kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Rocky, Tommy Corcoran 2-27, Sam Sparks 6-24, Allen Wililamson 3-23, Colton Williams 6-9, Drew Korf 13-7, Wyatt Brusven 1-4. SOU, Hykeem Massey 21-120, Wyatt Hutchinson 7-28, Austin May 9-27, Trent Banner 4-18, Parker Randle 1-8, Christian Graney 1-4, Khalil Hudson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING: Rocky, Drew Korf 22-44-2-218, Kamden Brown 2-6-0-35. SOU, Wyatt Hutchinson 12-23-1-177.
RECEIVING: Rocky, Lucas Overton 11-147, La'Quant Harris 4-42, Josh Kraft 4-27, John Bass 3-14, Holden Ryan 1-20, Allen Williamson 1-3. SOU, Christian Graney 6-103, Parker Randle 2-45, Austin May 2-6, Jason Shelley 1-16, Jordan Suell 1-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.