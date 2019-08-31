Montana 31, South Dakota 17

Montana017140—31
South Dakota01070—17
Second Quarter

SDAK—FG Lorber 20, 12:11.

MONT—Toure 16 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 8:30.

MONT—Sneed 2 run (Purdy kick), 3:33.

SDAK—Case 3 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 0:45.

MONT—FG Purdy 43, 0:01.

Third Quarter

MONT—Akem 43 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 11:20.

SDAK—Case 9 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 7:47.

MONT—Knight 6 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 2:54.

 MONTSDAK
First downs3021
Rushes-yards25-8330-106
Passing430246
Comp-Att-Int37-52-223-33-1
Return Yards12264
Punts-Avg.2-43.54-49.3
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalty-Yards7-755-65
Time of Possession35:2724:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana, M. Knight 6-44, A. Eastwood 8-14, J. Louie-McGee 1-14, D. Sneed 10-11. South Dakota, C. Brooks 13-41, K. Henry 4-29, A. Simmons 9-25, T. Rodriguez 4-11.

PASSING—Montana, D. Sneed 37-52-2-430. South Dakota, A. Simmons 23-33-1-246.

RECEIVING—Montana, S. Akem 9-158, S. Toure 9-142, J. Louie-McGee 8-41, A. Eastwood 3-32, M. Knight 2-21, G. Sulser 2-16, B. Deming 1-8, M. Rensvold 1-6, C. Bingham 1-5, M. Roberts 1-1. South Dakota, K. Case 11-144, C. Vander Esch 4-38, D. Allen 2-17, K. Henry 1-16, T. Rodriguez 1-9, C. Brooks 1-8, L. Falck 1-8, A. Goehring 1-4, C. Herrmann 1-2.

 

Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10

Montana St.0703—10
Texas Tech1414314—45
First Quarter

TT—Mannix 5 pass from Bowman (Wolff kick), 9:26

TT—S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 4:04

Second Quarter

MOS—Steel 31 pass from Bauman (Bailey kick), 9:42

TT—Shyne 69 run (Wolff kick), 9:13

TT—S.Thompson 3 run (Wolff kick), :50

Third Quarter

TT—FG Wolff 30, 9:56

Fourth Quarter

TT—X.White 45 pass from Bowman (Wolff kick), 13:13

MOS—FG Bailey 37, 10:48

TT—Bowman 5 run (Wolff kick), 5:23

MOSTT 
First downs835
Rushes-yards36-12740-255
Passing162436
Comp-Att-Int12-24-040-55-0
Return Yards1340
Punts-Avg.9-46.885-48.4
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards2-154-29
Time of Possession29:1930:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana St., Ifanse 15-77, Bauman 10-13, Patterson 1-8, O'Reilly 1-7, Perry 1-6, L.Jones 2-5, Hosey 3-5, J.Martin 1-4, Tucker 1-2, Andersen 1-0. Texas Tech, Shyne 11-125, Henry 12-55, S.Thompson 8-29, Welch 2-18, Mannix 2-14, Rigdon 1-7, Bowman 4-7.

PASSING—Montana St., Rovig 2-2-0-4, Kassis 1-1-0-31, Bauman 7-19-0-120, Andersen 2-2-0-7. Texas Tech, Tyner 0-2-0-0, Bowman 40-53-0-436.

RECEIVING—Montana St., Steel 3-56, Kassis 3-44, Patterson 2-51, McCutcheon 2-4, Snell 1-4, L.Jones 1-3. Texas Tech, Vasher 6-72, Rigdon 6-62, X.White 5-107, Henry 5-22, S.Thompson 4-43, Mannix 4-41, Ezukanma 4-29, D.Thompson 2-22, Koontz 2-19, Shyne 1-10, Carter 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Montana St., Bailey 46.

 

Wyoming 37, Missouri 31

Missouri143014—31
Wyoming02773—37
First Quarter

MIZ—Nance 3 pass from Bryant (McCann kick), 9:04

MIZ—Rountree 2 run (McCann kick), 3:19

Second Quarter

WYO—FG Rothe 19, 9:09

WYO—Coldon 30 fumble return (Rothe kick), 7:54

WYO—Valladay 61 run (Rothe kick), 6:15

MIZ—FG McCann 22, 2:11

WYO—Chambers 75 run (Rothe kick), 1:58

WYO—FG Rothe 23, :00

Third Quarter

WYO—T.Smith 1 run (Rothe kick), 4:21

Fourth Quarter

MIZ—Badie 1 run (McCann kick), 13:29

WYO—FG Rothe 20, 7:01

MIZ—Nance 53 pass from Bryant (McCann kick), 6:19

A—26,037.

MIZWYO 
First downs2816
Rushes-yards42-11442-297
Passing42392
Comp-Att-Int31-48-16-16-0
Return Yards5037
Punts-Avg.4-33.756-35.5
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards5-315-30
Time of Possession31:1028:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Missouri, Badie 16-53, Rountree 15-41, Bryant 11-20. Wyoming, Chambers 12-120, Valladay 15-118, Swen 8-45, T.Smith 6-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Missouri, Bryant 31-48-1-423. Wyoming, Chambers 6-16-0-92.

RECEIVING—Missouri, J.Johnson 7-68, Badie 7-49, Knox 4-62, Okwuegbunam 3-72, Nance 3-63, Banister 3-32, K.Scott 2-64, Parker 1-10, Rountree 1-3. Wyoming, Ismail 2-42, Conway 1-15, Marcotte 1-13, Eberhardt 1-11, Crow 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

