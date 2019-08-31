Montana 31, South Dakota 17
|Montana
|0
|17
|14
|0
|—31
|South Dakota
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—17
|Second Quarter
SDAK—FG Lorber 20, 12:11.
MONT—Toure 16 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 8:30.
MONT—Sneed 2 run (Purdy kick), 3:33.
SDAK—Case 3 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 0:45.
MONT—FG Purdy 43, 0:01.
|Third Quarter
MONT—Akem 43 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 11:20.
SDAK—Case 9 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 7:47.
MONT—Knight 6 pass from Sneed (Purdy kick), 2:54.
———
|MONT
|SDAK
|First downs
|30
|21
|Rushes-yards
|25-83
|30-106
|Passing
|430
|246
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-52-2
|23-33-1
|Return Yards
|122
|64
|Punts-Avg.
|2-43.5
|4-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-75
|5-65
|Time of Possession
|35:27
|24:33
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana, M. Knight 6-44, A. Eastwood 8-14, J. Louie-McGee 1-14, D. Sneed 10-11. South Dakota, C. Brooks 13-41, K. Henry 4-29, A. Simmons 9-25, T. Rodriguez 4-11.
PASSING—Montana, D. Sneed 37-52-2-430. South Dakota, A. Simmons 23-33-1-246.
RECEIVING—Montana, S. Akem 9-158, S. Toure 9-142, J. Louie-McGee 8-41, A. Eastwood 3-32, M. Knight 2-21, G. Sulser 2-16, B. Deming 1-8, M. Rensvold 1-6, C. Bingham 1-5, M. Roberts 1-1. South Dakota, K. Case 11-144, C. Vander Esch 4-38, D. Allen 2-17, K. Henry 1-16, T. Rodriguez 1-9, C. Brooks 1-8, L. Falck 1-8, A. Goehring 1-4, C. Herrmann 1-2.
Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10
|Montana St.
|0
|7
|0
|3—10
|Texas Tech
|14
|14
|3
|14—45
|First Quarter
TT—Mannix 5 pass from Bowman (Wolff kick), 9:26
TT—S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 4:04
|Second Quarter
MOS—Steel 31 pass from Bauman (Bailey kick), 9:42
TT—Shyne 69 run (Wolff kick), 9:13
TT—S.Thompson 3 run (Wolff kick), :50
|Third Quarter
TT—FG Wolff 30, 9:56
|Fourth Quarter
TT—X.White 45 pass from Bowman (Wolff kick), 13:13
MOS—FG Bailey 37, 10:48
TT—Bowman 5 run (Wolff kick), 5:23
———
|MOS
|TT
|First downs
|8
|35
|Rushes-yards
|36-127
|40-255
|Passing
|162
|436
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|40-55-0
|Return Yards
|13
|40
|Punts-Avg.
|9-46.88
|5-48.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|4-29
|Time of Possession
|29:19
|30:41
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana St., Ifanse 15-77, Bauman 10-13, Patterson 1-8, O'Reilly 1-7, Perry 1-6, L.Jones 2-5, Hosey 3-5, J.Martin 1-4, Tucker 1-2, Andersen 1-0. Texas Tech, Shyne 11-125, Henry 12-55, S.Thompson 8-29, Welch 2-18, Mannix 2-14, Rigdon 1-7, Bowman 4-7.
PASSING—Montana St., Rovig 2-2-0-4, Kassis 1-1-0-31, Bauman 7-19-0-120, Andersen 2-2-0-7. Texas Tech, Tyner 0-2-0-0, Bowman 40-53-0-436.
RECEIVING—Montana St., Steel 3-56, Kassis 3-44, Patterson 2-51, McCutcheon 2-4, Snell 1-4, L.Jones 1-3. Texas Tech, Vasher 6-72, Rigdon 6-62, X.White 5-107, Henry 5-22, S.Thompson 4-43, Mannix 4-41, Ezukanma 4-29, D.Thompson 2-22, Koontz 2-19, Shyne 1-10, Carter 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Montana St., Bailey 46.
Wyoming 37, Missouri 31
|Missouri
|14
|3
|0
|14—31
|Wyoming
|0
|27
|7
|3—37
|First Quarter
MIZ—Nance 3 pass from Bryant (McCann kick), 9:04
MIZ—Rountree 2 run (McCann kick), 3:19
|Second Quarter
WYO—FG Rothe 19, 9:09
WYO—Coldon 30 fumble return (Rothe kick), 7:54
WYO—Valladay 61 run (Rothe kick), 6:15
MIZ—FG McCann 22, 2:11
WYO—Chambers 75 run (Rothe kick), 1:58
WYO—FG Rothe 23, :00
|Third Quarter
WYO—T.Smith 1 run (Rothe kick), 4:21
|Fourth Quarter
MIZ—Badie 1 run (McCann kick), 13:29
WYO—FG Rothe 20, 7:01
MIZ—Nance 53 pass from Bryant (McCann kick), 6:19
A—26,037.
———
|MIZ
|WYO
|First downs
|28
|16
|Rushes-yards
|42-114
|42-297
|Passing
|423
|92
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-48-1
|6-16-0
|Return Yards
|50
|37
|Punts-Avg.
|4-33.75
|6-35.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-31
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|31:10
|28:50
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Missouri, Badie 16-53, Rountree 15-41, Bryant 11-20. Wyoming, Chambers 12-120, Valladay 15-118, Swen 8-45, T.Smith 6-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Missouri, Bryant 31-48-1-423. Wyoming, Chambers 6-16-0-92.
RECEIVING—Missouri, J.Johnson 7-68, Badie 7-49, Knox 4-62, Okwuegbunam 3-72, Nance 3-63, Banister 3-32, K.Scott 2-64, Parker 1-10, Rountree 1-3. Wyoming, Ismail 2-42, Conway 1-15, Marcotte 1-13, Eberhardt 1-11, Crow 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
