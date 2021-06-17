College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Thursday's results
Bareback Riding (third-round leaders): 1, Kolt Dement, Panola Junior College, 83 points on Vold Rodeo’s Storm Valley. 2, Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5. 3, Brody Smith, University of Montana Western, 79.5. 4, Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76. 5, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 74. 6, Gauge McBride, Panola Junior College, 73. 7, Tim Murphy, Hill College, 72.5. 8, (tie) Tyler Smith, Treasure Valley Community College; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; and Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72 points each.
Average: 1. Dement. 239.5 points on three. 2, Pelke, 238.5. 3, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 234. 4, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 231. 5, Brody Smith, 227. 6, McBride, 226.5. 7, Pope, 223.5. 8, Jade Taton, Panhandle State University, 222.5.
Tie-Down Roping (third-round leaders): 1, Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, and Zane Kilgus, Northeast Oklahoma A & M, 7.7 seconds each. 3, Austin Madison, Mid Plains College, 9.1. 4, (tie) Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, and Macon Murphy, Panola Junior College, 9.7. 6, Ladd King, Weber State University, 9.8. 7, Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9. 8, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 10.5.
Average: 1, Murphy, 29.3 seconds on three. 2, King, 32.6. 3, Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State University, 33.8. 4, Levi Delamarter, Montana State University, 34.3. 5, Collin Palmer, Black Hills State University, 35.8. 6, Madison, 35.9. 7, Elmore, 37.4. 8, Connor Atkinson, Wharton County Community College, 38.2.
Breakaway Roping (third-round leaders): 1, Taylor Lawson, Southwest Texas Junior College, 1.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Morgan Foss, Dickinson State University, and Chloe Frey, McNeese State University, 2.1 seconds each. 4, Quincy Segelke, Chadron State College, 2.3. 5, (tie) Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University; Aubrey Lee, University of Arkansas – Monticello; and Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State University, 2.4 each. 8, Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 2.6.
Average: 1, Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 7.9 seconds on three. 2, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State University, 8.1. 3, (tie) Winter Williams, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Blair Bryant, Eastern Mississippi Community College, 9.5. 5, Brianna Williams, Chadron College, 12.6. 6, Lawson, 16.3. 7, Shofner, 16.7. 8, Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 27.1.
Saddle Bronc Riding (third-round leaders): 1, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Syrup. 2, Karson Mebane, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 78.5. 3, Brody Wells, Clarendon College, 74. 4, (tie) Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, and Lachlan Sheppard, Western Texas College, 71.5. 6, Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 70.5. 7, Timothy Troyer, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 69.5. 8, Scott Lauaki, Utah State University Eastern, 69.
Average: 1, Schofield, 225.5 points on three. 2, Patterson, 221.5. 3, Michael Womack, Panola Junior College, 204.5. 4, Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 199. 5, Lauaki, 194. (on two) 6, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 150. 7, Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 144.5. 8, Sean Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 144.
Steer Wrestling (third-round leaders): 1, Ryan Nettle, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 3.8 seconds. 2, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.9. 3, (tie) Riley Westhaver, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Grant Peterson, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 4.0 each. 5, Gavin Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.3. 6, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. 7, Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee – Martin, 5.2. 8, (tie) Colton Struxness, South Dakota State University, and Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.4 each.
Average: 1, Soileau, 15.0 on three. 2, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 18.7. 3, Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9. 4, Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 23.7. 5, Peterson, 23.8. 6, Bryce Harrison, University of Montana Western, 24.6. 7, Keyser, 26.5. 8, Trisyn Kalawai’a, Central Arizona College, 29.1.
Goat Tying (third round leaders): 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.3 seconds. 2, Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.7. 4, (tie) Jill Donnelly, Cochise College; Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State University; and Ricky Engesser, Tarleton State University; 6.8. 7, Mayce Marek, Wharton County Junior College, 6.9. 8, (tie) Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, and Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 7.1.
Average: 1, Rasmussen, 18.9 seconds on three. 2, Marek, 19.7. 3, Donnelly, 19.9. 4, Engesser, 20.0. 5, Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico State University, 20.2. 6, Hoss, 20.3. 7, (tie) Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, and Duncan, 20.4 each.
Team Roping (third-round leaders): 1, Cobie Dodds, West Hills College and Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3 seconds. 2, Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Will Eddleman, Cisco College, and Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross University, 6.5. 4, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College, 7.6. 5, Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College, and Dylan Hill, Mesa Community College, 7.7. 6, JC and LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 8.0. 7, Garrett Elmore, and Jessen James, Western Oklahoma State College, 10.0. 8, Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College, and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 10.2.
Average: 1, Johnson and Johnson, 20.7. 2, Yeahquo and Yeahquo, 20.8. 3, Wyatt Murray, and Whitt Crozier, Panhandle State University, 29.1. 4, Jon Peterson and Tray Smith, Gillette College, 29.8. 5, Eddleman and Garrett, 32.4. 6, Morris and White, 37.2. 7, John Gaona and Trey Nowlin, Central Arizona State College, 54.2. 8, Bodie Mattson Gillette College and Cody Lansing, Casper College, 12.0 on two(on two) Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State University and Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College, 13.0. 6, Whitman and Leno, 17.8.
Barrel Racing (third-round leaders): 1, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11 seconds. 2, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.15. 3, Taylor Hanson, Black Hills State University, 14.17. 4, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.20. 5, Shai McDonald, Montana State University, 14.26. 6, Jacqueline Nichols, Central Arizona College 14.34, 7 (tie) Payton Schoeppach, Cuesta College, Emilee Pauley, 14.3814.
Average: 1, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 42.70. 2, Hepper, 42.92. 3, Shai McDonald 43.08. 4, Karson Bradley, 43.28. 5, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.51. 6, Tea Recanzone, Boise State University, 43.65.
Bull Riding (third-round leaders – two rides): 1, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 74 on Vold’s “Albert”. 2, Mason Ward, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 73.5. 3, Austin Herrera, Northwest College, 72. 4, Koby Jacobson, Mid Plains Community College, 68.5
Average: 1, Tristen Hutchings, 151.5. 2, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147. 3, Cole Skender, 84.5. (on one) 4, Cullen Teller, Tarleton State University, 78. 5, Kolten Achenbach, 76. (Tie) 6, Mason Ward, TJ Schmidt, 73.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 190 points. 2, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 130 3, Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 120. 4, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 98.33.
Women’s All-Around: (one qualified) 1, Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 70 points.
Men’s Team: 1, Clarendon College, 500 points. 2, Casper College, 450. 3, (tie) Western Oklahoma State College, and Western Texas College, 440.
Women’s Team: 1, Montana State University, 355 points. 2, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 275. 3, Dickinson State University, 188.33. 4, McNeese State University, 165.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.