College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Tuesday's results
Barrel Racing: (second round winners) 1, Lakken Bice, Dickenson State University, 14.07 seconds. 2, Amber Scales, Sam Houston State University, 14.17. 3, (tie) Sadie Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.18 each. 5, Shai McDonald, Montana State University, 14.20. 6, Brooklin Quisenberry, Cuesta College, 14.21. 7, Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.22. 8, Emery Mask, South Plains College, 14.23.
Average: Lakken Bice, 28.29 seconds; Sadie Wolaver, 28.45; Amber Scales, 28.49; Jaylie Matthews, 28.50; Allison Pauley, South Dakota State, 28.66; Brooklin Quisenberry, 28.69; Bristan Kennedy, Texas Tech, 28.72; Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 28.75; Karson Bradley, Wyoming, 28.76; Abby Heppper, SW Oklahoma State, 28.77; McKenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 28.98.
Bareback Riding: (second round winners) 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 82.5 points on Vold Rodeo’s Sweetness. 2, Jacob Lees, Western Texas College, 82. 3, (tie) Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, and Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 80.5 points each. 5, (tie) Gauge McBride, Panola College and Waylon Bourgeois, McNeece State University, 78. 7, Kolt Dement, Panola College, 77.5. 8, (tie) Karson Harris, Fort Scott Community College, Jade Taton, Panhandle State University, 76.5.
Average: Cole Franks, 166.0; Jacob Lees, 165.0; Dean Thompson, 160.0; Waylon Bourgeois, 159.5; Nick Pelke, 158.0; Kolt Dement, 156.5; Gauge McBride, 153.5; Jade Taton, 152.5; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 151.5; Donny Proffit, Wyoming, 148.5; Brody Smith, Montana Western, 147.5; Tim Murphy, Hill College, 145.5.
Breakaway Roping: (second round winners) 1, Brandy Schaack, University of Wyoming, 2.0 seconds. 2, Jadyn Gould, Panola College, 2.1. 3, Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas University, 2.2. 4, (tie) Alyssa Boyd, Utah State University, and Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, 2.4. 6, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State University, 2.5. 7, Ryland Lufkin, University of Montana Western, 2.6. 8, (tie) Sophie Dunn, Weatherford College, and Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State University, 2.7.
Average: Harley Lynn, Southern Arkansas, 4.4 seconds; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 5.1; Courtney Peters, 5.2; Grace Felton, Lassen College, 5.3; Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 5.5; Winter Williams, SW Oklahoma State, 6.1; Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 6.2; Blair Bryant, East Mississippi CC, 6.7; Heather McLaughlin, West Alabama, 7.0; Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 7.2; Jadyn Gould, Panola College, 14.0; Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 14.3.
Steer Wrestling: (second round winners) 1, Gavin Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.1. 2, Ryan Nettle, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 4.4. 3, (tie) Holden Myers, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 4.8. 5, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 5.2. 6, (tie) Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming; Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee–Martin; Connor McKell, Utah Valley University, 5.6.
Average: Gavin Soileau 10.7 seconds; Pacean DeLeeuw 10.7; Walt Arnold 11.3; Zane Patrick, Mid-Plains CC, 11.7; Sam Goings, Panhandle State, 15.2; Bryce Harrison, Montana Western, 15.3; Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 16.4; Sterling Lee, Mid-Plains CC, 18.0; Connor McKell 19.0; Seth Peterson 19.2; Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 19.8; Kaden Greenfield, Blue Mountain CC, 21.0.
Team Roping: (second round winners) 1, Lane Cooper, Sul Ross State University and Blake Bentley, Weatherford College, 5.4 seconds. 2, Bodie Mattson, Gillette College, and Cody Lansing, Casper College, 5.6. 3, Mason Moore, Sam Houston State University and Logan Moore, Wharton County Junior College, 5.7. 4, (tie) Chance Thiessen, Weatherford College and Hayden Cape, West Texas A & M; Jon Peterson, and Trae Smith, Gillette College; Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State University and Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College; 6.4. 7, J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.5. 8, (tie) Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College and Cutter Machado, Cuesta College, and Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 7.0.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round winners) 1, Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 81 points on Vold Rodeo’s Felicity. 2, Cody Weeks, Northwest College, 79.5. 3, (tie) Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; Preston Ogle, Mesalands Community College; and Keene Justesen, Clarendon College, 79 points each. 6, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 77.5. 7, Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 75. 8, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 74.5.
Average: Cash Wilson, 157.0; Dylan Schofield, 154.0; Garrett Uptain, Wyoming, 151.0; Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 151.0; Cole Franks, 150.0; Clayson Hutchings, Utah State Eastern, 147.5; Jake Barnes, Tarleton State, 146.0; Reed Neely, Fresno State, 145.0; Zane Munoz, Cochise College, 144.5; Shaun Mentaberry, College of Southern Idaho, 144.0; Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 142.0; Michael Womack, Panola College, 136.0.
Goat Tying: (second round winners) 1, Lariat Larner, Oklahoma State University, 6.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Mayce Marek, Wharton County Community College, and Maggie Usher, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.3. 4, Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.5. 5, (tie) Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University; Madelyn Schauer, Eastern New Mexico University; Aimee Davis, Cuesta College; Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College; and Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State University, 6.6.
Average: Paige Rasmussen 12.6 seconds; Sheyenne Anderson 12.8; Mayce Marek 12.8; Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips College, 12.9; Madelyn Schauer 12.9; Maggie Usher 13.1; Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 13.1; Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 13.2; Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College 13.2; Rickie Engesser 13.2; Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 13.6; Kamryn Duncan 13.7; Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State, 13.7.
Tie Down Roping: (second round winners) 1, Kincade Henry, Panola Junior College, 8.4 seconds. 2, Caleb Berquist, Montana State University, 8.8. 3, (tie) Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma College, and Levi Delamarter, Montana State University, 9.1. 5, Ty Kirby, Northeastern Oklahoma A & M University, 10.1. 6, Ladd King, Weber State University, 10.2. 7, Cole Dodds, California State University – Fresno, 10.6. 8, Cam Jensen, Eastern Wyoming College, 11.2.
Average: Caleb Berquist, 17.5 seconds; Kincade Henry, 18.1; Ty Kirby, 18.6; Macon Murphy, Panola College, 19.6; Levi Delamarter, 20.0; Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 22.2; Connor Atkinson, Wharton CC, 22.5; Ladd King, 22.8; Sherrick Sanborn, Cochise College, 23.6; Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 24.5; Bowdie Jacobson, Utah State Eastern, 24.8; Cole Dodds, 26.2; Wyatt Vankoll, Blue Mountain CC, 26.2.
Bull Riding: (second round winners – five qualified rides) 1, (tie) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, on Vold Rodeo’s Vanilla Pudding and Holden Moss, Three Rivers College on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Joker, 77.5 points each. 3, Kolten Achenbach, Missouri Valley College, 76. 4, T.J. Schmidt, Panhandle State University, 73.5. 5, Austin Allred, Utah State University Eastern, 72.5.
Average: Holden Moss, 147.0; Cole Skender, Three Rivers Colleg,e 84.5; Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5; Cullen Telfer, Tarleton State, 78.0; Tristen Hutchings, 77.5; Hunter Tate, Coffeyville CC, 77.0; Kolten Achenbach, 76.0; Trey Holston, Fort Scott CC, 73.5; TH Schmidt, 73.5; Chris Villauneva, Sam Houston State, 73.0; Austin Allred, 72.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.