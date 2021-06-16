College National Finals Rodeo

at Casper, Wyo.

Tuesday and Wednesday's results

Barrel Racing: (third go-round winners): 1. Bradi Good, Weatherford College 14.11 seconds; 2. Abby Hepper, SW Oklahoma State, 14.15; 3. Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi CC, 14.20; 4. Katelyn Hobbie, SE Oklahoma State, 14.39; 5. Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 14.42; 6. Haylie Mitchell, Treasure Valley CC, 14.66; 7. Emma Smith, Texas A&M, 14.96; 8. Autumn Snyder, Utah State Eastern, 19.30; 9. Bristan Kennedy, Texas Tech, 19.49; 10. Calli Kaufman, Grand Canyon University, 19.52; 11. Kathryn Varian, Cal Poly-SLO, 19.56; 12. Shacie Marr, Eastern New Mexico, 21.12.

Bareback Riding: (third go-round winners) 1. Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76.0 points; 2. Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72.0; 3. Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 71.5; 4. Lucas Samaniego, West Hills College, 69.0; 5. Josh Parker, Otero JC, 68.5; 6. Mitchell Parham, Fresno State, 62.0.

Breakaway Roping: (third go-round winners): `. Taylor Lawson, SW Texas JC, 1.6 seconds (arena record); 1. Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State, 2.4; 2. Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.8; 4. Hailey Hardeman, Wyoming, 3.7; 5. Brianna Williams, Chadron State College, 6.4; 6. McKenzie Frizzell, New Mexico State, 12.1; 7. Riata Goemmer, Treasure Valley CC, 12.3; 8. Mikayla Witter, Montana Western, 12.6; 9. Saige Sealy, Cisco College, NT; Brandy Schaack, Wyoming, NT; Alyssa Boyd, Utah State, NT; Haven Jones, Idaho State, NT; Cassidy Cook, Cuesta College, NT; Jadyn Gould, Panola College, NT..

Steer Wrestling: (third go-round winners) 1. Bridger Anderson, NW Oklahoma State, 3.9 seconds; 2. Riley Westhaver, NW Oklahoma State, 4.0; 3. Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 4.0; 4. Colton Struxness, South Dakota State, 5.4; 5. Davis Mardesich, Feather River College, 7.3; 6. Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 10.0.

Team Roping: (third go-round winners) 1. Jaret Whitman/Teegan Leno, Montana State, 6.4 seconds; 2. Will Eddleman, Cisco College/Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross State, 6.5; 3. JC Yeahquo/LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 8.0; 4. Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College/Kolton White, SE Oklahoma State, 10.2; 5. Wheaton Williams, Casper College/Jace Engesser, Gillette College, 10.6; 6. Chase Webster, Hill College/Jace Frerck, SW Texas JC, 11.3; 7. Kolton King, Feather River College/Jillian Murray, Fresno State, 15.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding (third go-round winners): 1. Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80.0 points; 2. Lachlan Sheppard, West Texas College, 71.5; 3. Michael Womack, Panola College, 68.5; 4. Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 57.0; 5. Jack Skavdahl, Casper College, 55.5.

Goat Tying: (third go-round winners) 1. Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.3 seconds; 2. Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State, 6.4; 3. Tori Jacobs, Sout Dakota State, 6.8; 4. Mayce Marek, Wharton County JC, 6.9; 5. Aimee Davis, Cuesta College, 7.1; 6. Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 7.1; 7. Taylour Latham, Wyoming, 7.2; 8. Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 7.5; Mylee Mickelsen, Idaho State, 7.5; 10. Faith Hoffman, Wyoming, 8.1; 11. Jimi Lloyd, Idaho State, 9.5; 12. Keni Labrum, Frank Phillips College, 12.6; 13. Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State, NT.

Tie Down Roping: (third go-round winners) 1. Austin Madison, Mid-Plains CC, 9.1 seconds; 2. Chasen Thrasher, Tennessee-Martin, 10.5; 3. Chadron Coffield, Wyoming, 11.2; 4. Collin Palmer, Black Hills State, 11.3; 5. Judd Grover, South Dakota State, 12.5; 6. Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M—Commerce, 13.2; 7. Colton Guin, Central Arizona College, 15.6; 8. Hiyo Yazzie, Mesalands CC, 20.3; 9. Colt Ramsey, College of Southern Idaho, 25.0.

Bull Riding: (third go-round winners – two qualified rides) 1. Mason Ward, SE Oklahoma State, 73.5 points; 2. Koby Jaconbson, Mid-Plains CC, 68.5.

Results will be updated with averages.

Tags

Load comments